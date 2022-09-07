ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All 76ers

Sixers Rival Viewed as Lone Suitor for Russell Westbrook?

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back into playoff contention after missing the 2022 postseason. Last year, the Lakers had high hopes for their new-look lineup, which featured the former MVP guard, Russell Westbrook. It’s safe to say the first phase of the Westbrook experiment in Los ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Holt
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."

For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Fantasy Basketball#Baseball Games#Dapper Labs#The Association#Nba Top Shot#Ethereum Nft#Eth
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Isn’t Convinced About The Knicks

The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Houston Rockets Veteran Boban Marjanovic Has a New Best Friend

As the oldest member of the youth-focused Houston Rockets, 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic won't see the court too much this season. But that doesn't mean he won't play an important role on the team. Every young team needs some veterans to show the rookies the ropes, and it appears Marjanovic...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Sue Bird: WNBA legend retires after Seattle Storm fail to reach Finals

Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Takes A Shot At LeBron James By Comparing Him With Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant: "MJ's Bulls Were Best In The 90s, Kobe's Lakers Were The Best In The 00s, Warriors Were Best In LeBron James's Era"

The NBA completed its 75th anniversary last season, and the league had a grand celebration for it. The NBA honored some of the greatest players that played in the league by including them in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The list included some of the best players that have ever...
NBA

