Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”
After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
Former NBA Coach George Karl Reveals His Biggest Regret: "Ray Allen And Carmelo Anthony"
George Karl is not a very popular coach amongst the players for his multiple falling-outs with his star players. This trend started with a young Ray Allen on the Milwaukee Bucks and happened again with a young Carmelo Anthony on the Denver Nuggets. Both situations ended with the player being traded elsewhere.
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to get back into playoff contention after missing the 2022 postseason. Last year, the Lakers had high hopes for their new-look lineup, which featured the former MVP guard, Russell Westbrook. It’s safe to say the first phase of the Westbrook experiment in Los ...
In the minds of several NBA executives and scouts, the Miami Heat makes a lot of sense as a future home for Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. However, that possibility would not come via a straight trade between the two organizations. Aside from the Lakers deciding their next coach,...
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
James Harden helped the Sixers bring in the veteran big man, Montrezl Harrell.
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
The Mavericks star lifted Slovenia past France with a performance for the ages.
The New York Knicks are hoping that the upcoming NBA season looks very different than the last one. There were many people who expected the team to storm through the Eastern Conference last season but that didn’t end up happening and the Knicks actually missed the playoffs entirely. This...
ESPN’s Bobby Marks ranked the Utah Jazz as having the best draft assets in the NBA after trades involving Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Royce O’Neale
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker is opening a physical sneaker store called 'The Better Generation' in Houston, Texas.
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
As the oldest member of the youth-focused Houston Rockets, 7-3 center Boban Marjanovic won't see the court too much this season. But that doesn't mean he won't play an important role on the team. Every young team needs some veterans to show the rookies the ropes, and it appears Marjanovic...
Sue Bird leaves legacy of empowerment on and off the court for a generation of women's basketball
Sue Brigit Bird began her professional career when the rookies she played against in her final seasons were just beginning to celebrate their first birthdays. And through those 21 years, Bird has been nothing but elite and everything the league needed. Their paths and stories are forever intertwined. At times,...
The phrase “heliocentric offense” has gained a lot of steam in NBA discourse over recent years. It sounds complicated, but in fact, it’s about as simple as basketball can get. A heliocentric offense is one where one primary playmaker is relied on to generate an extraordinarily large...
Sue Bird has played her final game after two decades in the WNBA.The basketball legend, 40, is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time in the women's game.Ms Bird picked up four Olympic gold medals over her career, as well as four FIBA World Cups.Her Seattle Storm side did not advance to the WNBA Finals after The Aces won in Game 4 with a score of 97-92."It has been my honour to play for this franchise," Ms Bird said after her final game as fans chanted "thank you Sue."Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Retired rugby player Kenny Logan reveals prostate cancer diagnosisArsenal’s Women’s team captain wants team to ‘win all trophies’Chelsea fans react to Thomas Tuchel sacking outside Stamford Bridge
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
The St. Louis Cardinals are comfortably in first place in the National League Central, but they haven’t taken advantage of
NBA Fan Takes A Shot At LeBron James By Comparing Him With Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant: "MJ's Bulls Were Best In The 90s, Kobe's Lakers Were The Best In The 00s, Warriors Were Best In LeBron James's Era"
The NBA completed its 75th anniversary last season, and the league had a grand celebration for it. The NBA honored some of the greatest players that played in the league by including them in the NBA 75th Anniversary Team. The list included some of the best players that have ever...
Video: Drake Loses Out To Carmelo Anthony In A Three-Point Shooting Contest As A Smiling Russell Westbrook Watches On
Drake is a long-time basketball fan and the Canadian rapper can often be seen hanging out in NBA arenas. He is on great terms with some of the superstars of the league as well and was recently vacationing with Kevin Durant at Turks and Caicos Islands, as they rode the Jet Ski.
