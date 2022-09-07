KRIS 6 Angels: Augustine "Gus" Corona

KRIS 6 Angels is back, and we are here to shine the light on those who positively affect our community and continue to do positive things while no one is looking.

There were terrifying moments of panic for one truck driver.

"I slowed down a little bit, and I kept looking at the truck, and it kept going back and forth, and then finally it turned over on its side," said Augustin 'Gus' Corona, a professional truck driver for Melton Truck Lines.

Augustin 'Gus' Corona, from Corpus Christi, was driving from South Carolina to Tulsa, Oklahoma on Highway 26 for work. That's when he noticed the tractor-trailer flipped over after moments of swaying back and forth.

Gus is a veteran of the Airforce and says he knew he had to do something to help.

"I felt comfortable in going over, and once I got to the front of the truck, and I was looking in, and a lady popped out, and I could see her from the windshield," said Corona.

Gus quickly assessed the situation, determined there was fluid around the vehicle, and knew he had to get the driver out as soon as possible.

"She was able to open the window, and when she opened the window, I climbed out from the compartment on top and was able to pull her out from the truck herself," said Corona.

Because of this heroic act, Corona was awarded a Blue Angel by his company and a Highway Angel by the Truckload Carriers Association. Their program has been going on for almost 25 years.

"It's part of our mission to recognize those drivers and the fleets that are doing great work," said Zander Gambill, Vice President of Truckload Carriers Association.

This is exactly why Mr. Corona is a KRIS 6 Angel. Gus is an example for all of us; help those in need even when no one is looking.

If you would like to nominate someone as a KRIS 6 Angel, send an email to javier.guerra@kristv.com. Make sure to put a description as to why you believe that person should be a KRIS 6 Angel and how they continue to impact the community.