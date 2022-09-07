Thanks to live music, I’ve seen Mike Ryan’s bare chest. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Ryan (@mikeryanband) He tore his shirt open during the penultimate song of his opening set for Koe Wetzel at LA’s Novo theater last month. And now he’s a fixture in my drive-time musical rotation… not because of half-shirtless Mike Ryan, per se, but because of what half-shirtless Mike Ryan represents. “Dude has confidence!” I yelled to my wife during the […] The post Mike Ryan Brought His Big Voice & Big Swag To LA, & Now I Can’t Stop Singing Along In My Car first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO