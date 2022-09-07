ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
WARWICK, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
Rhode Island State
Transportation Today News

Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PAWTUCKET, RI
David Morales
Turnto10.com

Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly

A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
WESTERLY, RI
Turnto10.com

Man shot in leg in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Police: 13-year-old Providence student assaulted on way to school

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Providence girl got quite a a scare walking to school Thursday when she was assaulted in Olneyville on her way to classes. Police told NBC 10 News that the 13-year-old student was groped, but she was able to get away from her attacker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton

(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
NewsBreak
News Break
iheart.com

Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer

(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
COVENTRY, RI
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24

Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
RANDOLPH, MA

