5 arrested at strike against transportation company
Teamsters Local 251 workers have been strike since June 22 in response to the company committing what they call "unfair labor practices."
Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
Providence driver’s license road tests relocated after branch shutdown
The DMV is relocating Providence driver's license road tests to Cranston until further notice.
Crash snarls morning traffic on Interstate 95 in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash with a car fire caused significant traffic delays on Interstate 95 north in Warwick during Friday’s morning commute. The two left lanes were blocked because of it. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said the crash happened just after 8 a.m. near...
Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) recently broke ground on the $36 million I-295 paving project. “Our Administration has a plan, and historic federal funding, to finally tackle Rhode Island’s worst roads and bridges,” Gov. Dan McKee said on Sept. 7. “This is a plan that will help mitigate extreme weather events like we […] The post Rhode Island begins I-295 paving project appeared first on Transportation Today.
PINPOINT TRAFFIC: Traffic shifting onto new portion of Providence Viaduct
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is going to be shifting traffic onto the new portion of the providence viaduct. Next Friday, the high-speed lane on I-95 north will shift onto the new bridge using a lane split. The split will start right after exit 22 for downtown. Drivers will use the far right […]
Chepachet man accused of driving drunk, crashing into police cruiser in Smithfield
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Chepachet man is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a police cruiser in Smithfield late Thursday night. The crash happened just after 10 p.m. on the Putnam Pike. Police said the officer in the cruiser at the time of the crash was treated...
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
Police recover car that plunged into Pawcatuck River in Westerly
A car that plunged into the Pawcatuck River in Westerly three years ago has finally been fished out of the water. The Saab went into the river on New Year's Day in 2019 and floated downstream. Attempts to find it failed. A good Samaritan rescued the 23-year-old driver, who was...
Chepachet man charged with DUI in cruiser crash on Route 44 in Smithfield
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — Smithfield police said Friday that they brought DUI and weapons charges against a man accused of crashing into a police cruiser in a construction zone. Police Craig DiPetrillo struck a Smithfield police cruiser with an officer sitting inside on Route 44 at about 10:15 p.m....
Man shot in leg in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a man was shot in the leg early Friday morning. Officers responded to a residence at 525 Chalkstone Ave. at about 3:22 a.m. and found blood splatter, according to the department. Police said officers stopped a black SUV with Texas plates and...
Teamsters pepper sprayed during strike against transportation company
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Members of Teamsters Local 251 were pepper sprayed while on strike against Northeast Transportation Services in Pawtucket Friday. The union has been on strike with the company since June 22, after what they described as “unfair labor practices.”. The workers said the strike is...
Police: 13-year-old Providence student assaulted on way to school
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police said a Providence girl got quite a a scare walking to school Thursday when she was assaulted in Olneyville on her way to classes. Police told NBC 10 News that the 13-year-old student was groped, but she was able to get away from her attacker.
Firefighters respond to head-on collision in Tiverton
(WJAR) — Tiverton firefighters responded to a head-on collision between two cars Friday evening on Main Road. Officials said two parties were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. A mutual aid ambulance was called in from Portsmouth to assist the crews. No further information was immediately available.
Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license
(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
Two arrested for vehicles thefts in Burrillville, victims still coming forward
BURRILLVILLE – Two Connecticut men have been charged in connection with a series of vehicle thefts in Burrillville, and police are still trying to locate the owners of some of the property seized from the suspects. Damian Heath, 21, of Danielson, Conn. was arrested in August and charged with...
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer
(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
Framingham Police: 3 Stole $4,600 From Shoppers World Store
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested 3 individuals after a shoplifting incident at Shoppers World. Police were called to TJ Maxx at 1 Worcester Road at 8:30 p.m. for a report of 3 adults and 2 children putting clothes, shoes, and household items into a carriage and leaving the store without paying for the merchandise, according to the police spokesperson.
Massachusetts State Police arrest three after drugs and gun found when car stopped for speeding on Route 24
Massachusetts State Police have arrested three people after drugs and a gun was found after a car was reportedly speeding on Route 24. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, Andrea Martin, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, Jason Campbell, 49, of Stoughton, and Javon Wooten, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
