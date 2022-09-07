Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees, Shibumi Shade in the running for ‘coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — Two products with Carteret County ties are among 16 semifinalists in the small business category of the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The Crab Pot Christmas Tree, by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, and the Shibumi...
Hurricane Earl, full moon, lunar ‘king tide’ align to create threat on NC Outer Banks
Up to 2 feet of water will flood some NC coastal areas, experts say.
wcti12.com
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
kiss951.com
SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina
A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
counton2.com
MAP: When are North Carolina’s fall colors expected to peak this year?
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re getting close to the start of the fall season!. Of course, a stroll around your local home décor store may already have you in the mood for pumpkin picking and cider sipping. Whether you “fall” into the ‘Happy Fall Y’all’ camp...
It’s time. Here’s what to plant in your fall / winter backyard garden
Early to mid-September is the perfect time to plant most of your cool-season vegetables (both root and leafy!) -- here’s how to do it.
NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC
(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
WXII 12
North Carolina's famed 'Wizard of Oz' theme park reopens at Beech Mountain
BEECH MOUNTAIN, N.C. — If you follow the yellow brick road toBeech Mountain, it will take you to the Autumn Oz Festival!. Click the video player above to watch previous story coverage of the Land of Oz from 2019. That’s right, just travel over the rainbow to find yourself...
counton2.com
SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
whqr.org
North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant
Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
WXII 12
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
counton2.com
Yelp: North Charleston coffee shop among top 20 in US
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp has aggregated the top 100 coffee shops in the United States, ranking a Lowcountry favorite among the top 20. Lodi Coffee, a drive-thru shop in North Charleston, came in at number 20. The locally-owned shop offers unique beverages like PB&J coffee, French toast cold brews, and honey bear lattes.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Father seeking answers about disease that is disabling his children
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One North Carolina father is trying to get answers about a rare disease that is disabling his family. It's called spinocerebellar ataxia 7, and it slowly impairs mobility. What You Need To Know. A rare disease called spinocerebellar ataxia 7 affects the nervous system and slowly...
Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties throughout the weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch in several Piedmont Triad counties and throughout central North Carolina. The Flash Flood Watch is going to be in effect throughout a large portion of the weekend, starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday. The Flash Flood Watch […]
'We knew it was the right thing to do.' Organs donated by WRAL employee killed in hit-and-run saved lives
Raleigh, N.C. — In the United States, about 60% of the population is registered to be organ donors. But only 54% of North Carolinians are registered. Yet there are more than 100,000 people waiting for organs across the U.S., 3,000 of them in North Carolina. Groups that solicit organs...
counton2.com
‘Legal in NC’: Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Abortion is legal in North Carolina.”. That message catches drivers’ attention along I-77 in Fort Mill, just about two miles outside of the border. The group behind the billboard is the Charlotte-based reproductive rights coalition. The group works to serve...
Charlotte Stories
North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
