Animals

wcti12.com

Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina

North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

SCarowinds to Debut All-New Paranormal Inc in North Carolina

A familiar chill will be descending upon Carowinds, when SCarowinds returns this fall with all-new scares that will bring guests’ worst nightmares and unimaginable horrors to life. This year, guests will come face to face with their fears – and up to 300 monsters nightly – as they brave the park’s 16 tantalizing experiences, including seven spine-chilling scare zones, five mazes, and four ominous shows.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
FOX8 News

NC has new invasive species found in Surry, Stokes Counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Keep an eye out for baby alligators in NC

(WGHP) — The next time you’re out in the coastal region of North Carolina enjoying this late-summer weather, make sure to keep an eye out for any baby alligators. They usually hatch from mid-August to early-September after incubating for around two months, according to the National Parks Service. If you see any baby alligators, park […]
ANIMALS
counton2.com

SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
CHARLESTON, SC
whqr.org

North Carolina newborn receives first ever partial heart transplant

Partial heart surgery means taking living tissue from a donated heart and attaching it to the patient’s heart. This was the best option for the infant, Owen Monroe, because he was born with the arteries of his heart fused together, meaning blood couldn’t flow properly. Doctors didn’t think...
LELAND, NC
WXII 12

Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
counton2.com

Yelp: North Charleston coffee shop among top 20 in US

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Yelp has aggregated the top 100 coffee shops in the United States, ranking a Lowcountry favorite among the top 20. Lodi Coffee, a drive-thru shop in North Charleston, came in at number 20. The locally-owned shop offers unique beverages like PB&J coffee, French toast cold brews, and honey bear lattes.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

‘Legal in NC’: Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Abortion is legal in North Carolina.”. That message catches drivers’ attention along I-77 in Fort Mill, just about two miles outside of the border. The group behind the billboard is the Charlotte-based reproductive rights coalition. The group works to serve...
FORT MILL, SC
Charlotte Stories

North Carolinians have among the best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals

It’s a concerning statistic* that over 22,000 deaths in the U.S. each year are a result of preventable deaths during patient hospitalization. Medical error often involves factors such as poor management or monitoring of medical conditions, errors linked to surgery and other procedures, and diagnostic errors; and while healthcare workers are dedicated to their medical duties, these errors may also be related to factors such as short-staffing, system defects or error in judgement.
HEALTH SERVICES

