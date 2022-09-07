Read full article on original website
KRON4
Bay Area schools without AC struggle to make accommodations for students
(KRON) — The heat wave that has blanketed the Bay Area this week has had an impact on many, but some of the most vulnerable populations braved the heat in buildings that did not have air conditioning. Students in some Novato schools began attending half days to avoid children...
PLANetizen
Evictions on the Rise Among San Francisco Supportive Housing Residents
Residents of San Francisco’s single-room occupancy hotels (SROs), many of whom depend on the city-funded housing to stay out of homelessness, are getting evicted at higher rates as pandemic-era assistance programs lapse, report Joaquin Palomino and Trisha Thadani of the San Francisco Chronicle. According to the article, at least 114 people were evicted in the last fiscal year, compared to 40 in the previous years. “The Chronicle found that more than half of all evictions were in nine residential hotels, which housed 16% of all supportive housing SRO residents.”
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Why I support detracked math in San Francisco public schools
Should San Francisco public schools continue to detrack math learning — rather than reintroduce accelerated classes for some students — and provide high-quality, student-centered learning experiences for all SFUSD students in heterogeneous math classrooms? I advocate they should. I write from multiple positions. Most relevant perhaps is my position as a white mother of two Black daughters. One of my daughters is entering 10th grade in SFUSD, and the other is 2 years old, with 13 years of SFUSD ahead. I also taught secondary math...
everythingsouthcity.com
Locals Respond: How do YOU Know You’re From South City?
Every region, and every City, has certain things that make it unique from every other place in the world. And South City has many of them as noted by the responses to our FB question. From Little Lucca’s to Dairy Bell, to the Fog, and sliding down the letters on...
oaklandside.org
Oakland to return land rights to Indigenous group
The city of Oakland plans to return five acres of Joaquin Miller Park to permanent Indigenous control, in what’s thought to be the first case of a city giving land back to Native people. Under the proposed “cultural conservation easement,” Oakland would retain ownership of the designated area, but...
Join A Massive Dance Party At SF’s How Weird Street Faire On October 15th
Get ready to get weird at the 23rd annual How Weird Street Faire in downtown SF on Saturday, October 15th. How Weird includes a daytime dance party, a vibrant marketplace, and an outdoor gallery of cutting-edge visionary art. All guests are requested to wear costumes, which can range from “the best version of yourself,” to something you’d expect to see at Halloween. This year’s theme is “Close Encounters of the Weird Kind,” so an alien-adjacent costume is a safe bet if you can’t decide. Have fun with it and express yourself in whatever way feels good. In general, the sky is the limit and the weirder the better. The faire will feature 8 areas of world-class electronic music, representing diverse genres and styles. The 2022 faire will feature stages by Bootie Mashup & Heavy Petting Zoo, Opulent Temple, Opel & Opulent Chill, Muti Music & Northern Nights, Inorbit & Raindance, Plur Alliance & So Stoked, Solid Gold Jacuzzi, and Red Marines & Secret Psychedelia. How Weird hasn’t released the full list of food and craft vendors yet, but if previous years are any indication you’ll be sure to find a wonderful mix of food, drink clothing, crafts, and other unique objects.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
The Daily 09-08-22 Treasured SF store may close for good after landlord doubles rent
The owners of Stuff, a San Francisco hub for antique treasures, mid-century modern home decor, vintage clothing and more, say it will close at the end of its lease in February 2024 after an anticipated rent hike from their landlord. Will Lenker, who has owned the emporium with his partner James Spinello for the past 30 years, said the store has more than 60 vendors, many of whom “wouldn’t have another place to go” if Stuff were to go out of business. “If we purchased the building, we could turn it into a true collective where [the vendors] would all be part of the profits, and the store could keep everyone together,” said Lenker. But that may be impossible.
Free Concert And Art Dedication At SF’s Conservatory Of Flowers On Sept 15
SF’s Conservatory of Flowers is hosting a free concert on September 15th for the official dedication of La Rose des Vents, a gilded kinetic sculpture created by French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel. The event will feature an energetic performance from the French disco-pop band L’Impératrice, who performed at the Coachella earlier this year. The event will also feature Studio Dimitri Chamblas’ “Slow Show,” which will be performed by an ensemble of 50 local performers, and features music by composer Eddie Ruscha. La Rose des Vents has been on display at the Conservatory of Flowers since 2015 and features rings of golden...
everythingsouthcity.com
A Message from See’s Candies CEO, Pat Egan
With summer coming to an end and the holiday season approaching, we are excited to be part of your upcoming celebrations. From Halloween to New Year’s, and all the joyous happenings in between, you can always count on us to not only be a part of your tried and true family traditions, but to help create new ones as you spend time with family and friends.
socketsite.com
Plans for This $7 Million Presidio Heights Teardown Progress
In fairness, it is a great location. SF Planning should approve these kinds of projects nearly every time. With commercial office space in trouble, juicing residential property taxes has never been more important for city coffers. Keeping high net worth individuals local is a smart idea, so they can start new businesses, invest in startups, and spend like there’s no tomorrow on local services, including over-the-top construction projects like this. It’s already a single family home for a rich person, no reason not to make it even more so.
SFist
Historic Designation for Stonestown’s Old Movie Theater, Which Is Not Even Used Anymore, Could Alter Housing Plan
The now-shuttered Regal UA Stonestown Twin movie theater apparently has some claim to a historic designation, which could throw a monkey wrench into a proposed 2,900-unit housing development. The ongoing knock on San Francisco is that we’re not building any housing, which is not entirely true. There are a few...
Remembering the day smoke-choked skies cast an eerie dark orange glow over Bay Area
OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- People across the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday were remembering the sinister hue the skies took on the two-year anniversary of the day wildfire smoke turned the sky an apocalyptic shade of orange. More than 2 million acres were burning in a series of wildfires east of the San Francisco Bay Area. Smoke from the blazes had covered morning hours with a layer of darkness.The smoke in the upper atmosphere scattered wavelengths of blue light, allowing only the warmer colors to reach the Earth's surface. The effect was most pronounced in San Francisco, where bright...
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
Heat-stressed trees can’t say they’re thirsty — arborists offer advice to keep them alive
When crushing heat hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only stay hydrated themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures have soared across the region this week, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore on Tuesday and smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience/Bartlett Consulting.
berkeleyside.org
Over 21,000 applied for just 2,000 Section 8 housing vouchers in Berkeley
Lev Marcus, a 26-year-old Berkeley resident, was scrolling online in July when he learned that the Berkeley Housing Authority had opened up its Section 8 waitlist lottery for the first time in over a decade. Applicants can check their waitlist status on Berkeley Housing Authority’s online portal. He currently...
San Francisco Just Decriminalized Shrooms
San Francisco has become the latest U.S. city to decriminalize psychedelics like magic mushrooms and ayahuasca. A resolution passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Supervisors Tuesday says arresting people for using, growing, and distributing federally banned plant-based psychedelics like shrooms, ayahuasca, and peyote shall be “the lowest law enforcement priority” and that no city resources should be used for investigations tied to the use of psychedelics. The resolution also calls for the state and federal government to decriminalize psychedelics.
How Tropical Storm Kay will impact the SF Bay Area
The California heat wave that brought punishing temperatures to the San Francisco Bay Area is finally coming to a close.
San Francisco Has Unanimously Decriminalized Psychedelics
On Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution stating that arrests and investigations into people using Entheogenic (psychedelic) plants should be “amongst the lowest law enforcement priority for the City.” It also calls for the decriminalization of psychedelics on the state and federal levels. As such, San Francisco joins a growing number of cities that are decriminalizing psychedelics around the United States. The resolution states that Entheogenic Plants are shown to be beneficial for people dealing with “substance abuse, addiction, recidivism, trauma, post-traumatic stress symptoms, chronic depression, severe anxiety, end-of-life anxiety, grief, diabetes, cluster headaches,” and...
