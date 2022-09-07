Phyllis passed away at home at age 97 in Placerville, Calif. A woman of great kindness and love, Phyllis was born to James and Mary Jane Tait on Lulu Island, British Columbia, Canada. As a child, she enjoyed playing with her cousins, swimming in the Fraser River, and participating in sporting events. As a teen, she worked in a cannery and as a “Rosie the Riveter” at an aircraft factory and loved to kick up her heels at the local dance hall. In 1943, she married her husband, Kenneth, and afterwards they took a freight ship from Vancouver to Anchorage, Alaska, and a train inland to Fairbanks, where they lived for 10 years. During their stay, Phyllis worked in the commissary at Ladd Air Force Base and, with her husband and his business partner, helped develop the town of North Pole, Alaska, where children send letters to Santa Claus. While Alaska was still a territory, she and Kenneth had their two children, Kenneth and Gail, and proudly obtained their U.S. citizenship.

PLACERVILLE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO