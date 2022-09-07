Read full article on original website
Cooling centers
Our (only) two El Dorado County cooling centers are open from noon to 6 p.m. In Diamond Springs on Monday, Sept. 5, it was 106 degrees at noon, and 107 at 6 p.m. These are actual weather station temps, not weather app temps. Here are greater Sacramento area cooling center...
Apple Hill hosts Locals Days
The Apple Hill Growers Association wants to show its appreciation to neighbors for supporting local farms and wineries with Locals Days 2022 celebration. Sept. 10 & 11 El Dorado County residents will receive special discounts from more than a dozen Apple Hill growers. “The Apple Hill growers have been farming...
Rosemary Fronczak
Rosemary passed away Aug. 12, she was 94 years old. Rosemary moved to Placerville, Calif., in El Dorado County in 2015 to be closer to her daughter. Rosemary was born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on May 26, 1928. She was the third child of five born to Felice and Madalena D’Amico of Chieti, Italy. Rosemary’s two older brothers were born in Italy, making her the first generation to be born in the USA. She was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
Grape growers watching fire
With about 20% of the grape harvest completed in the vineyards of El Dorado County’s wine region on Sept. 8, the region’s winemakers are observing the movement of the Mosquito Fire cautiously. The Mosquito Fire is about 20 miles to the north and started Sept. 6 in the evening. Originating in Placer County, it’s grown and is 0% contained and has jumped the Middle Fork of the American River into El Dorado County Thursday.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Aug. 28-29
The following information was taken from El Dorado County sheriff’s reports:. 9:48 a.m. Vandalism was reported at a fast food restaurant on Pony Express Trail in Pollock Pines. 1:57 p.m. A burglary was reported at a resort on Highway 49 in Lotus. 2:06 p.m. Grand theft was reported on...
Midtown hosts mini golf celebration
SACRAMENTO — The Midtown Association presents the annual Midtown Mini/Midtown Love celebration Thursday, Sept. 15. The outdoor Midtown Mini ± a 30-hole miniature golf activation set-up at 20th & K streets — will take place 5-7 p.m. followed by an always-popular indoor/outdoor Midtown Love celebration at the iconic Faces Nightclub (2000 K St.) 7-9 p.m.
Phyllis Isobel (Tait) Gaske
Phyllis passed away at home at age 97 in Placerville, Calif. A woman of great kindness and love, Phyllis was born to James and Mary Jane Tait on Lulu Island, British Columbia, Canada. As a child, she enjoyed playing with her cousins, swimming in the Fraser River, and participating in sporting events. As a teen, she worked in a cannery and as a “Rosie the Riveter” at an aircraft factory and loved to kick up her heels at the local dance hall. In 1943, she married her husband, Kenneth, and afterwards they took a freight ship from Vancouver to Anchorage, Alaska, and a train inland to Fairbanks, where they lived for 10 years. During their stay, Phyllis worked in the commissary at Ladd Air Force Base and, with her husband and his business partner, helped develop the town of North Pole, Alaska, where children send letters to Santa Claus. While Alaska was still a territory, she and Kenneth had their two children, Kenneth and Gail, and proudly obtained their U.S. citizenship.
Forest fire enters county
Flames from a forest fire burning in Placer County at the county line jumped the river canyon into El Dorado County Thursday afternoon. Emergency personnel were attempting to put a hard closure in place on Wentworth Springs Road from Breedlove Road east to Stumpy Meadows Reservoir, with a soft closure clear to Main Street in Georgetown, according to scanner traffic.
Lights! Camera! Mixer!
El Dorado County is proof that making a film with some of Hollywood’s greatest stars is not as outlandish a dream as some might think. Want to know more? Stop by the El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce’s Business Showcase and I Love Film Mixer, scheduled Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, 100 Placerville Drive in Placerville.
Robert Provost
Robert Michael Provost died May 6, in Placerville, Calif. at the age of 70. Born in Steubenville and raised in East Liverpool, Ohio. He attended Beaver Local School District and graduated East Liverpool High School. He worked at Homer Laughline Pottery as most of the town’s young men did. He joined the Naval Air Force and served from 1970 to 1974 with honors. He ended his service stationed at Moffett Field Mountain View. Upon experiencing California weather, he decided to make the Bay Area his home. He studied at De Anza College which enabled him to become a landscape contractor. He owned and operated a landscape business called “ProScape” for many years. Also he became a California Field Ironworker Local No. 377 where he made lasting friendships. He literally built himself from the ground up. He leaves behind a daughter, Nicole and son Ryan, a sister, Vicky, cousins, nieces and nephews. In his retired years. He lived in Placerville where he attended Green Valley Community Church. He enjoyed fishing and motorcycle riding with the Sacramento Ironworkers Local No. 118.
Placerville Food Co-op’s new manager a familiar face
The Placerville Food Co-op Board of Directors has announced the hiring of the co-op’s new general manager, Jacob Mingle. Mingle began his post as the GM Aug. 5. For the past 12 years Mingle has devoted his time and efforts to creating community hubs in Placerville, including Cozmic Cafe and Totem Coffee Roasters. Directors expect his passion for community-building will elevate the Placerville Food Co-op to new heights, establishing it as a community hub for the entirety of El Dorado County.
Flames storm through Divide’s back door
The Georgetown Fire Department is reporting 20-30 structures lost to the Mosquito Fire in Volcanoville and one in Foresthill. As of 11:30 a.m. Friday 29,585 acres had burned and containment remains 0%, according to U.S. Forest Service data. Original post:. After firefighters saw the Mosquito Fire explode 4,000 acres overnight...
Sac area artists ready to open their studios
SACRAMENTO — Verge Center for the Arts is pleased to present the 17th annual Sac Open Studios self-guided artist tour that is fully in-person and happening over two weekends: Sept. 10-11 & 17-18. Sac Open Studios is the region’s oldest, largest and most prestigious artist studio tour program that celebrates artists and makers across the Sacramento region.
Cal Fire: Structures lost in Volcanoville
When the Mosquito Fire sent embers across Oxbow Reservoir and into El Dorado County Thursday it sparked a 5,000-plus-acre run up to Volcanoville, reported Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit Chief Mike Blankenheim. He told attendees of a community briefing Thursday night some structures in Volcanoville were lost. “I don’t have...
Traffic calming to be tested at Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Two busy areas in South Lake Tahoe will be test zones for a pilot traffic calming project after City Council approved the program Tuesday. Residents of the Lakeview (Al Tahoe) and Highland Woods Neighborhoods have long complained about visitors using their neighborhoods as cut-throughs, speeding and illegally parking. City staff hosted two community outreach meetings in the neighborhood and crafted the pilot program to address resident complaints.
LAFCO study ready for review
Notice is hereby given that the El Dorado Local Agency Formation Commission has completed a draft municipal service review and sphere of influence study for the following water and wastewater providers in El Dorado County:. Georgetown Divide Public Utility District. Grizzly Flat Community Services District. South Tahoe Public Utility District.
Joe Craven and The Sometimers return to Georgetown
After its summer hiatus, Music On The Divide will resume the 2022 season Sept. 11 with the return to the Divide of beloved musician extraordinaire, Joe Craven. This time he brings his whole band, The Sometimers, to the amphitheater of Georgetown School. This concert will be a high-energy kickoff to the MOTD fall lineup of musical events which will entertain and delight audiences through December.
Charlotte Ann Morgan (Nickles)
Charlotte Ann Morgan (Nickles) was born to Stephen and Doris Nickles on Oct 14, 1945 in Corpus Christi, Texas. In 1953 her family moved to Placerville where she met her husband John R. Morgan. On Nov 4, 1961 Charlotte and John were married and started their beautiful family. Charlotte worked as a dispatcher for the Placerville Police Department where she was known for being a good sport with her co-worker’s jokes and pranks and even volunteered to foster a lost monkey while working to find his owner. Charlotte was very involved with the Soroptimist International of Placerville and could be counted on for fundraisers and volunteering. Charlotte loved spending time with her family and the many people she had come to love as family. Charlotte spoiled and doted on her grandchildren and was fondly referred to as “Grammy” and “The Hostess with the Mostess.”
‘Good People’ shares the struggles of those without
Life ain’t easy for anybody and that’s especially true for Margaret, the main character in “Good People,” opening at The Stage at Burke Junction Friday, Sept. 9. Margaret has just lost her job as a cashier in South Boston — fired by a kid she used to babysit — and must navigate an already challenging life without the paycheck she so desperately needs. Who will she turn to? How can her friends help? What risk is she willing to take? To get the answers, head to the Cameron Park theater.
The Balancing Act: Doing the peoples’ business
Every once in a while, in spite of putting their own agenda in front of the peoples’ agenda, good things happen at the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meetings. In this most recent case Supervisors Lori Parlin and George Turnboo stopped the ruination of the Placerville area’s main business district — the Missouri Flat corridor — by voting against putting a federally and state funded homeless navigation center on Perks Court.
