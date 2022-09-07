ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

Three Astros Minor Leaguers Named Players of the Month for August

Minor League Baseball released its Player of the Month honorees Wednesday. The Houston Astros had three farmhands take home the award for August, including Lewis Brinson who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 31. Brinson slashed .380/.449/.709 for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in the Pacific Coast...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Marlins' Jerar Encarnacion batting sixth on Wednesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jerar Encarnacion is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Encarnacion will start in right field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus left-hander Bailey Falter and the Phillies. Lewin Diaz returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Encarnacion for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
