ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, DE

Plan involving Target goes to council; Middletown hotel opens

By Brandon Holveck and Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THcAD_0hlM2I1E00

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here ​.

– Brandon Holveck ( bholveck@delawareonline.com ) and Molly McVety ( mmcvety@delawareonline.com )

🎯 Plan for a potential Target to go before Middletown Town Council

Two plans for a project called Northside Shopping Center, which could feature Target as an anchor store, will go before Middletown Town Council Monday.

Council will vote on whether to subdivide the land at 305 Middletown Warwick Road where the project is proposed into several smaller parcels. It will also hear a preliminary plan for 147,613 square feet of retail space at the property. That plan will have to return to council at a later date for a final vote. The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the plans.

Middletown Mayor Kenneth Branner Jr. told Delaware Online/The News Journal that Target is planning a new store as part of the proposed shopping center behind Popeyes and Middletown Wine and Spirits.

"It's a done deal from what I understand," Branner said last month. "Everybody is really excited about the fact that Target is going to be there."

The company has not confirmed the plans. It did not respond to requests for comment, and Middletown is not included on its public list of upcoming locations .

Middletown Town Council will also vote on two plans that combined could bring almost 3 million square feet of industrial space to Middle Neck Road.

The space would be spread across multiple warehouses built on farm land on both sides of Middle Neck Road just west of Route 301. Both properties – Money Farm and the Puglisi Egg Farms – were previously proposed as residential developments.

Council earlier this year approved zoning changes and an annexation to enable the development.

🏨 Middletown hotel opens

A Fairfield by Marriott hotel years in the making opened Monday in Middletown.

The 89-room hotel, announced in 2019, is at Merrimac Avenue and Middletown Warwick Road. It could be the start of a wave of new hotels in Middletown. Among the projects in the works are a similarly sized hotel on Merrimac Avenue and an independent hotel called Summertown Suites at Levels Road and Patriot Drive.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Plan involving Target goes to council; Middletown hotel opens

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices

  Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
SALISBURY, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

DSP SOAR Unit Announces New Hours of Operation

Effective September 12, 2022, the Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) will no longer be performing registrations and verifications for sex offenders on Mondays at Delaware State Police Troop 2. These services will now occur Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. at that location. They will remain closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. New Castle County residents who must comply with requirements can still complete their registration and verifications Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Delaware State Police State Bureau of Identification (SBI) in Kent County. Sussex County residents can utilize the SBI office in Georgetown Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (Closed for lunch 11:45 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.). No appointment is necessary for registration or verification at any location.
GEORGETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middletown, DE
Middletown, DE
Business
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Business
WBOC

Police Investigating Attempted Murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police have opened an attempted murder investigation after a man used a baseball bat to brutally attack another man at the Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown. Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Georgetown police responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont...
GEORGETOWN, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Marriott Hotel#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Target#Middletown Town Council#The Planning Commission#The News Journal#Popeyes
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGMD Radio

Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging

An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Investigating Attempted Murder At Royal Farms

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Srugis said on September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

How much is Keller Hopkins willing to pay?

Keller Hopkins, candidate for Sussex County Council, has personally loaned his campaign $163,000, even though the job he’s after pays just $35,252 per year. That means if he wins, he’ll have to serve on County Council for four and a half years to make enough money to pay himself back. If he loses — well, you do the math.  The ... Read More
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Delaware LIVE News

Community Education Building reintroduces itself with block party

A block party Saturday at the Community Education Building in downtown Wilmington will feature free food, entertainment and even free sports physicals. “This is our re-introduction to the community,” said Tamarra Morris, chief operating officer of the CEB. “A lot of people have no idea what we’re doing here in this building, so we want to make sure that we ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

3 Must-Visit Farmers Markets in Chester County

These farmers markets in Chester County are the perfect place to get your hands on locally grown produce, fresh meat and cheeses along with unique home goods while – in many cases – enjoying some live music, writes Claire Chmiel for Main Line Today. Luckily, there are plenty...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

New Castle County Police Announce Passing of Canines

(New Castle, Del. 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is saddened to announce the passing of retired Canines (K-9s) Dayan and Max. Canine (K-9) Dayan was a Belgian Malinois from France. He was a dual-purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Over the span of his career, 2010 to 2015, he had over 73 criminal apprehensions and located a number of lost or missing juveniles and senior citizens. He has also assisted in seizing over $500,000 USC in suspected drug proceeds and hundreds of pounds of narcotics. K-9 Dayan worked with Retired K-9 Handler Joseph Rago.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Races to Watch: Kelly Williams-Maresca challenging incumbent Madinah Wilson-Anton for 26th House District seat

Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch,” starting with races in the upcoming September primary as part of our 2022 election coverage. The second race we’re highlighting this week is the Democratic Primary for the 26th House District, which sees an incumbent State Representative seeking a second term face an intra-party challenge.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Five Found Dead In Elkton-Area Home Friday

Just after 9:30 Friday morning, Cecil County rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of Hebron Court, north of Elkton, Maryland, in the Elk Mills area. Crews responded to the area for reports that multiple people had been shot inside. Initial reports from the scene indicate...
ELKTON, MD
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy