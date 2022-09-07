Plan involving Target goes to council; Middletown hotel opens

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here ​.

– Brandon Holveck ( bholveck@delawareonline.com ) and Molly McVety ( mmcvety@delawareonline.com )

🎯 Plan for a potential Target to go before Middletown Town Council

Two plans for a project called Northside Shopping Center, which could feature Target as an anchor store, will go before Middletown Town Council Monday.

Council will vote on whether to subdivide the land at 305 Middletown Warwick Road where the project is proposed into several smaller parcels. It will also hear a preliminary plan for 147,613 square feet of retail space at the property. That plan will have to return to council at a later date for a final vote. The Planning Commission has recommended approval of the plans.

Middletown Mayor Kenneth Branner Jr. told Delaware Online/The News Journal that Target is planning a new store as part of the proposed shopping center behind Popeyes and Middletown Wine and Spirits.

"It's a done deal from what I understand," Branner said last month. "Everybody is really excited about the fact that Target is going to be there."

The company has not confirmed the plans. It did not respond to requests for comment, and Middletown is not included on its public list of upcoming locations .

Middletown Town Council will also vote on two plans that combined could bring almost 3 million square feet of industrial space to Middle Neck Road.

The space would be spread across multiple warehouses built on farm land on both sides of Middle Neck Road just west of Route 301. Both properties – Money Farm and the Puglisi Egg Farms – were previously proposed as residential developments.

Council earlier this year approved zoning changes and an annexation to enable the development.

🏨 Middletown hotel opens

A Fairfield by Marriott hotel years in the making opened Monday in Middletown.

The 89-room hotel, announced in 2019, is at Merrimac Avenue and Middletown Warwick Road. It could be the start of a wave of new hotels in Middletown. Among the projects in the works are a similarly sized hotel on Merrimac Avenue and an independent hotel called Summertown Suites at Levels Road and Patriot Drive.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Plan involving Target goes to council; Middletown hotel opens