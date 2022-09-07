Read full article on original website
New invasive species found in 2 NC counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot Mountain.
Park service digs up ‘mystery’ eggs along NC coast
(WGHP) — Why do sea turtles lay “spacer” eggs?. That’s the question officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Park Service are asking after digging up several mysterious eggs along the North Carolina coast. Even though they are called spacer eggs, park officials say they are...
Invasive species that can signficantly damage to elm trees found in North Carolina
Westfield, N.C. — North Carolina's latest invasive species has been found in western North Carolina, the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The elm zigzag sawfly was found just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community. The elm zigzag fly can cause significant damage to elm trees because of their ability to quickly increase population size, forest health specialists said. Female zigzag sawflies can reproduce without mating, which means the insect can have multiple generations per year.
Invasive pest spotted in North Carolina
North Carolina — The Elm Zigzag Sawfly is the latest invasive pest in our state. According to the North Carolina Forest Service, the Sawfly was found by NCFS assistant county ranger Elizabeth Edwards, who found the pest in Surry and Stokes counties. The sawflies were located just north of Pilot Mountain in the Westfield community.
The 28th annual North Carolina Mountain State Fair is officially underway
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Mountain State Fair kicked off its 28th annual run at the WNC Ag Center Friday morning, Sept. 9 with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the rides an hour later. This year to help keep the lines at the gates...
Hunters Reminded of New CWD Regulations as Deer Season Nears
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina wildlife experts are raising awareness about a disease that spreads when deer hunting. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. The first two positive cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in North Carolina’s deer herd were detected in Yadkin County earlier this year.
Fishermen reel in a sea behemoth that breaks NC record: ‘It’s hard to put into words’
They found with the 504-pound swordfish — which has the bulk of a small moose — for 2.5 hours before reeling it in.
‘Legal in NC’: Abortion billboard seen along I-77 in SC
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “Abortion is legal in North Carolina.”. That message catches drivers’ attention along I-77 in Fort Mill, just about two miles outside of the border. The group behind the billboard is the Charlotte-based reproductive rights coalition. The group works to serve...
It’s time. Here’s what to plant in your fall / winter backyard garden
Early to mid-September is the perfect time to plant most of your cool-season vegetables (both root and leafy!) -- here’s how to do it.
Wolfspeed announces $5 billion investment in Chatham County, largest in NC history
Wolfspeed will build a new semiconductor plant at a 400-acre site in Chatham County with an estimated investment of $5 billion and a commitment to create more than 1,800 jobs paying $77,000 a year on average. But it’s going to cost North Carolina tax payers some $1 billion in a variety of tax incentives.
School buses still running in NC despite concerns for engine fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Bus 168 was finishing its route dropping off children from Cloverleaf Elementary School in Statesville in May 2021 when the driver and bus monitor noticed smoke coming from the engine. That smoke soon turned to fire. The bus driver tried to use an onboard fire extinguisher,...
Queen Elizabeth's ties to North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 leaving behind a seven-decade legacy around the world, including in North Carolina. In Manteo, N.C., a 16th-century replica vessel sits in the waters of Roanoke Island Festival Park. The ship, named after the monarch, is...
Lexington murder-for-hire suspect extradited back to North Carolina
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A murder-for-hire suspect has been extradited back to Davidson County, according to court records. According to court records, on Aug. 8, Lexington police attempted to pull over D’Won Nicholas Still, 32, of Thomasville, “to conduct an arrest for murder to hire charges.” Still failed to yield to lights and sirens […]
SC Rep. says Facebook post about new port coming to James Island is fake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Representative Spencer Wetmore is working to dispel a social media rumor about a new port coming to James Island. The announcement was made on Facebook Friday by the group “Charleston Municipality.” The group has an official-looking seal as its profile picture, but its description reads “Just for fun.”
Wolfspeed Selects North Carolina for World’s Largest Silicon Carbide Materials Facility
DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, today announced it will build a new, state-of-the-art, multi-billion-dollar Materials manufacturing facility in Chatham County, North Carolina. The investment is targeted to generate a more than 10 fold increase from Wolfspeed’s current Silicon Carbide production capacity on its Durham campus, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy, accelerating the adoption of Silicon Carbide semiconductors across a wide array of end-markets and unlocking a new era of energy efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005276/en/ Wolfspeed selects Chatham County, North Carolina for world’s largest Silicon Carbide Materials facility. (Photo: Business Wire)
Where you can see Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile in North Carolina
Nothing says celebrating the unofficial end of summer like grilling up some hotdogs.
Who is the latest motion upholstery manufacturer coming to North Carolina?
MORGANTON, N.C. – Due to high customer demand, J.E. Ekornes’ U.S. facility in Morganton will now add assembling Ekornes Inc.’s two popular power recliners to its daily output. Ekornes is making the move after two years of producing its popular Mike and Max Stressless brand recliners at Ekornes’ facility in Thailand.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in North Carolina.
Rep. Mace, officials discuss plans to combat Lowcountry flood issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace hosted the Flood Resiliency Forum in Mount Pleasant where leaders spoke about plans to combat severe flooding in the Tri-County area. Local, state and national leaders are convening to take action against flooding in the Lowcountry. “Today we have a...
