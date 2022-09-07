Read full article on original website
14news.com
Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
wamwamfm.com
WRV Antique Show Nightly Entertainment
The White River Valley Antique Show continues today at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. Lisa Shafer tells us that there will be free entertainment nightly and events in the arena as well. Today will be school day on the grounds as several area schools have planned field trips for...
14news.com
2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
Indiana’s Newest Indoor Play Park Set to Open on Evansville’s Eastside
The finishing touches are in place and the all-new, family-friendly adventure plex is almost ready! Deep Blue Indoor Play will allow you, your friends, and your family to "Party, play, and climb under the sea." What is Deep Blue Indoor Play?. Located on Evansville's east side, Deep Blue Indoor Play...
14news.com
Evansville church vandalized Thursday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
wamwamfm.com
Adopt-a-thon Tomorrow For Pet Appreciation Week
Pet Appreciation Week continues this week, and a local group is doing their part to make sure the shelter dogs find a new home. Daviess County Friends for Animals will host an Adopt-A-Thon tomorrow with several dogs looking for a loving home. Gary Mattes with Friends for Animals says our local animal shelter is full…
Get a look at history in downtown Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse […]
spencercountyonline.com
Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022
Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
indianapolismonthly.com
Inside Santa Claus, Indiana’s $47.9M Listing
WEALTHY REAL ESTATE developer and Jasper native B. Edward Ewing is used to buying and selling property, but one piece of his empire is particularly close to his heart. Big Tree Farm, a private residence he’s owned for almost four decades, just hit the market last week. Parked in the midst of a carefully managed woodland that sits between the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, it’s been one of Ewing’s favorite residences for nearly 40 years—and it shows. Here’s a few observations of the Santa Claus, Indiana estate:
14news.com
Princeton asking for public input for future growth
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community. They are asking residents to take a survey. You can find that here. City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they...
Brandon Davis to headline Petersburg’s Buffalo Trace Music Festival
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Discover Downtown Petersburg announced that Brandon Davis will headline the Buffalo Trace Music Festival on September 24. A news release says Davis is recently coming off tour with Tim McGraw, Russel Dickerson, and Alexandra Kay and with releases such as “What Cowboys are For”, “Step by Step”, “Destiny” and new release “Wheels […]
104.1 WIKY
LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend
LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 for our Community, Celebrate Recovery Event
Brandee Stafford talks to WAMW about the Celebrate Recovery Event happening this Saturday noon to 4pm at Eastside Park in Washington.
Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]
Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
Vigo Co. residents ask to Tox-Away items
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend, September 10, Vigo County Solid Waste Management will help residents get rid of hard-to-dispose items. The organization is holding its Tox-Away Day and accepting items like tires, old appliances and electronics. Documents can also be shredded and VCSWM is now offering glass recycling. The only chemicals being accepted […]
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
wamwamfm.com
Lois Mae Harper
Lois Mae Harper, 85, of Petersburg, passed away September 7, 2022 in Jasper, IN. She was born August 18, 1937 to Virgil and Piney (Hendrickson) Conrad in Pike County. She was married to Foster Willis of Petersburg for 27 years. After his death, she married Kenneth “Zeke” Harper of Winslow. She was a proud member of the Winslow General Baptist Church and was a registered nurse for 31 years working at various places.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
