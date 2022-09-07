ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daviess County, IN

14news.com

Gibson Co. woman checks off another thrill from bucket list

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Shirley Martin is at it again!. The 84-year-old Gibson County woman wasted no time checking off the next thing on her bucket list. Last week, we showed you her ziplining at Camp Carson during an outing with her church. This week, she took a hot...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

WRV Antique Show Nightly Entertainment

The White River Valley Antique Show continues today at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Elnora. Lisa Shafer tells us that there will be free entertainment nightly and events in the arena as well. Today will be school day on the grounds as several area schools have planned field trips for...
ELNORA, IN
14news.com

2022 Fall Festival Munchie Map coming soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 West Side Nut Club Munchie Map is expected to be released Friday. Fall Festival officials say there will be just under 120 food booths. The map breaks down all the tasty treats into food groups, as well as where attendees will be able to find them.
EVANSVILLE, IN
County
Daviess County, IN
State
Indiana State
14news.com

Evansville church vandalized Thursday night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was vandalized Thursday night. Christian Tabernacle Church, on Washington Avenue just west of US 41, had just moved its cameras to do some interior work when they discovered most of their ground-floor windows had been shattered. Pastor Wayne Harris said he’s upset about...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Deceased woman found under Pigeon Creek Bridge identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found deceased underneath Pigeon Creek Bridge as Tonya Cardwell, 51, of Evansville. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office along with the Evansville Police Department are investigating the woman’s death. Officials say the woman’s body was found under Pigeon Creek Bridge on First Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Local church’s windows broken by boulders, boards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A church got its windows broken on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it was dispatched to a report of criminal mischief that occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 9:19 p.m. on September 8. Police say the incident was on the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. EPD officers say they […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Adopt-a-thon Tomorrow For Pet Appreciation Week

Pet Appreciation Week continues this week, and a local group is doing their part to make sure the shelter dogs find a new home. Daviess County Friends for Animals will host an Adopt-A-Thon tomorrow with several dogs looking for a loving home. Gary Mattes with Friends for Animals says our local animal shelter is full…
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Get a look at history in downtown Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Time Travelers Club hosted a tour of the old Terre Haute National Bank building on Wabash Ave. on Wednesday. The Vigo County History Center alongside Indiana Landmarks guided the tours around. This is the first time in 15 years that the public has been able to get a glimpse […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – September 7, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Kimberly K. Risse; Javin M. France; Montez D. Malone; Michal Pradac; Garrett M. French. Julie A. Purcell; Benjamin M. Gies; Francisco Marquez, Jr.; Luke A. Willis; David W. Brock; Christopher L. Vickers; Priti D. Haria; Tara L. Bishop; Bryson M. Rowley; Elizabeth Felico; Dylan H. Sexton; Carrie A. Merrill; Derrick G. Hagedorn; Samantha N. List; Lap T. Hoang; Kevin L. Hall; Tyler A. Schartung; Aiden Janda; Kristen A. Blikken; Damekia S. Barnes; Audra E. Stump; Shea J. Guyer; David L. Strogner; Rylan L. Duncan; Robert M. Yusico; Edward R. Embry; Marla G. Dilger; Jason C. Willett; Chirag Patel; Arlaina A. Heming; Dennis M. Brumfield; Jacob R. Green; John D. Ellington; Jennifer L. Whitlock; Silas G. Schaefer; Jacob R. Hickman.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Inside Santa Claus, Indiana’s $47.9M Listing

WEALTHY REAL ESTATE developer and Jasper native B. Edward Ewing is used to buying and selling property, but one piece of his empire is particularly close to his heart. Big Tree Farm, a private residence he’s owned for almost four decades, just hit the market last week. Parked in the midst of a carefully managed woodland that sits between the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial and Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, it’s been one of Ewing’s favorite residences for nearly 40 years—and it shows. Here’s a few observations of the Santa Claus, Indiana estate:
SANTA CLAUS, IN
14news.com

Princeton asking for public input for future growth

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Princeton, Indiana, is asking for the public’s input and guidance in planning for future growth of the community. They are asking residents to take a survey. You can find that here. City leaders say they are working on a comprehensive plan they...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brandon Davis to headline Petersburg’s Buffalo Trace Music Festival

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Discover Downtown Petersburg announced that Brandon Davis will headline the Buffalo Trace Music Festival on September 24. A news release says Davis is recently coming off tour with Tim McGraw, Russel Dickerson, and Alexandra Kay and with releases such as “What Cowboys are For”, “Step by Step”, “Destiny” and new release “Wheels […]
PETERSBURG, IN
104.1 WIKY

LST 325 Departs For Cruise This Weekend

LST 325 will shove off Sunday morning from it’s riverfront mooring for a three-and-a-half week cruise. The ship will visit Ashland Kentucky and Charleston West Virginia — both of which were 2021 ports of call that had to be abandoned when crew members came down with COVID-19. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Murphy is an Adoptable Persian Cat in Indiana with Fantastic Social Media Influencer Potential [UPDATE: ADOPTED]

Scrolling through my Facebook feed, I couldn't HELP but stop and check out MURPHY! Those eyes, Those whiskers. That grumpy face! Murphy could definitely be the next top social media feline influencer. Or maybe you are just looking for a sweet fluffy kitty to spoil for the rest of his days. Murphy doesn't care about the fame - he just wants a forever home.
NEWBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Co. residents ask to Tox-Away items

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This weekend, September 10, Vigo County Solid Waste Management will help residents get rid of hard-to-dispose items. The organization is holding its Tox-Away Day and accepting items like tires, old appliances and electronics. Documents can also be shredded and VCSWM is now offering glass recycling. The only chemicals being accepted […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Lois Mae Harper

Lois Mae Harper, 85, of Petersburg, passed away September 7, 2022 in Jasper, IN. She was born August 18, 1937 to Virgil and Piney (Hendrickson) Conrad in Pike County. She was married to Foster Willis of Petersburg for 27 years. After his death, she married Kenneth “Zeke” Harper of Winslow. She was a proud member of the Winslow General Baptist Church and was a registered nurse for 31 years working at various places.
PETERSBURG, IN

