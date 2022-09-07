ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

CNBC

White House policies rescued U.S. economy, Treasury's Yellen says

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Ford Motor Company in Detroit on Thursday. Yellen spoke about the Biden administration's economic policies and their positive effects on the economy. The Treasury secretary said the post-pandemic economy is in recovery. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised Biden administration's economic policies Thursday during a speech...
DETROIT, MI
CNBC

Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOXBusiness

Biden admin races to stave off another gas price disaster with oil price cap negotiations

The Biden administration has continued private negotiations with Western allies to implement a global cap on the price of Russian oil to avoid a potential gas price disaster. The Department of the Treasury, which is leading the effort, said it continues to negotiate the policy which it has argued is necessary to ensure global and U.S. oil prices don't surge in the coming months. The agency, which has engaged in discussions with a number of nations both in and out of the G7, could reach a resolution with partners as soon as September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Boston

President Biden, VP Harris both planning September trips to Boston

BOSTON - Both President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to travel to Boston in September. The White House said Thursday that Harris will be in Boston on September 5 "to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates."
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
CNBC

Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'

The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
POTUS

