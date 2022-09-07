Read full article on original website
The clean hydrogen energy economy was a dream. The climate bill could make it a reality this decade
Hydrogen could help decarbonize some very large sectors of the economy that are otherwise a real challenge, like long haul trucking and making iron and steel. But hydrogen has to be synthesized with zero carbon emissions, otherwise it's not a clean energy source. A tax credit tucked into the Inflation...
White House policies rescued U.S. economy, Treasury's Yellen says
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited Ford Motor Company in Detroit on Thursday. Yellen spoke about the Biden administration's economic policies and their positive effects on the economy. The Treasury secretary said the post-pandemic economy is in recovery. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised Biden administration's economic policies Thursday during a speech...
Michigan governor's race could cost $100 million as billionaire DeVos family spends millions to oust Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
State records show DeVos family members contributed more than $4 million toward outside groups that have either supported Tudor Dixon or blasted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The general election for governor could cost between $75 million and $100 million, according to a Michigan Republican strategist. The infusion of cash backing Dixon's...
MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Former President Barack Obama is jumping full-on into the midterms with a fundraiser for the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: The event comes as Democrats' once-poor outlook of keeping control of the upper chamber has improved amid pervasive candidate quality issues among Republican Senate contenders. Driving the news: The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is hosting a Sept. 8 fundraiser feating a "conversation" headlined by Obama and Sen....
Biden admin races to stave off another gas price disaster with oil price cap negotiations
The Biden administration has continued private negotiations with Western allies to implement a global cap on the price of Russian oil to avoid a potential gas price disaster. The Department of the Treasury, which is leading the effort, said it continues to negotiate the policy which it has argued is necessary to ensure global and U.S. oil prices don't surge in the coming months. The agency, which has engaged in discussions with a number of nations both in and out of the G7, could reach a resolution with partners as soon as September.
White House press secretary says Biden’s ‘soul of the nation speech’ wasn’t divisive
White House press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that President Biden’s "soul of the nation" speech — in which he cast former President Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans as a threat to the country — was not divisive. The comments came during a Wednesday afternoon press conference...
Biden's righthand aide and 'bodyman' is leaving the White House after more than 3 years as one of the president's closest confidants
Personal aide and "loyal confidant" to President Joe Biden, Stephen Goepfert is departing the White House for the Department of Transportation, CNN reports.
President Biden, VP Harris both planning September trips to Boston
BOSTON - Both President Joe Biden and now Vice President Kamala Harris are planning to travel to Boston in September. The White House said Thursday that Harris will be in Boston on September 5 "to celebrate the Labor Day holiday and administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates."
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
Morse vows to finish ‘Trump’s wall’ in race for GOP Senate nomination in battleground New Hampshire
FIRST ON FOX: New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse pledged to "finish" former President Donald Trump’s wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in a new television commercial that launches with just two weeks to go until primary day in the key general election battleground state. Morse, a longtime small business...
Pelosi seeks ambassadorship to Italy if GOP wins House majority in midterms
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is planning her next move after an expected Republican victory in November. Sources tell FOX Business that Pelosi wants President Biden to nominate her to become the next U.S. ambassador to Italy if the GOP takes the House majority in the midterm elections. Biden is...
Biden: The future of the chip industry is 'made in America'
CNBC's Shep Smith reports that President Biden was a a groundbreaking in New Albany, Ohio today of a new $20B chip factory being built by Intel. The factory is being built with funds from the CHIPS Act.
GOP governor says Biden ‘owes an apology’ to Republicans after ‘semi-fascist’ comment
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Sunday called for President Biden to issue an apology after the president compared the “Make America Great Again,” otherwise known as MAGA, wing of the Republican Party to “semi-fascism” last week. Sununu told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of...
DOJ is 'getting very close' to having the evidence to indict Trump, but shouldn't charge him, ex-Attorney General Bill Barr says
Former Attorney General William Barr said he thinks the Department of Justice is "getting very close" to having the evidence to indict ex-President Donald Trump. But Barr said he hopes the DOJ will decline to do so, "because I don't want to see him indicted as a former president." Barr...
Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'
The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
'There's a lot of people celebrating prematurely': GOP could bring a legal challenge to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Arizona's Republican attorney general said he and others were looking to bring a legal challenge to the president's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of Americans. "If we can bring a challenge, we will bring a challenge," Brnovich told CNBC in an interview Tuesday. Arizona...
See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has made since 2021
As House speaker, Pelosi has access to intelligence and the power to craft policies affecting her husband's investments.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick on Biden, Trump and the next generation
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick discusses President Biden's speech on democracy, former President Donald Trump's supporters and the next generation of political leaders.
