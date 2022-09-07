Read full article on original website
China surpasses US in corporate debt sales as the world's 2 largest economies see starkly different central bank policies
US dollar corporate debt sales are hitting their lowest levels in 11 years, according to Bloomberg data. Chinese yuan-denominated bond sales have now exceeded those of the dollar. Divergent central bank policies of the US and China are fueling the change. As the Federal Reserve and the People's Bank of...
China Overtakes US With $306 Billion Corporate Credit Boom
(Bloomberg) -- China has surged ahead of the US for corporate bond deals in its yuan credit market in recent months, a rare shift that highlights the deepening impact of the two countries’ diverging monetary policies. Yuan-denominated bond issuance by non-financial firms exceeded that in the greenback in both...
Banks lead European stocks higher after record ECB rate hike
Sept 8 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Thursday led by gains in bank stocks after the European Central Bank delivered its biggest-ever interest rate hike to combat inflation, which is running at a half-century high and approaching double-digits.
U.S. Recession Is Going to Be 'Long' and 'Severe': Economist
"Dr. Doom" warned that Americans are likely headed for tough economic times and inflation expectations could get "unhinged."
3 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy if the U.S. Dips Into a Recession
These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4% to 7.2%, are perfectly positioned to help investors navigate uncertain economic waters.
European Central Bank makes largest-ever interest rate hike
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank made its largest-ever interest rate increase Thursday, following the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks in a global stampede of rapid rate hikes meant to snuff out the inflation that is squeezing consumers and pushing Europe toward recession. The bank’s...
Alibaba, Nio Fall Over 2% In Weak Hang Seng Opening: Why Investors Are Focused On Fed's Beige Book, ECB Move
U.S. Fed's Beige Book is a summary of current economic conditions. U.S. SEC on Tuesday issued a warning to Chinese firms asking them not to violate legal and audit requirements. Hong Kong stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng Index down 1.43%, as investors braced for the...
The European Central Bank just made its biggest rate hike ever. Here's what it means, why it happened, and what comes next.
Central banks around the world are hiking interest rates, and on Thursday the European Central Bank mirrored the Fed with a 75 basis point move.
Goldman Raises Fed Forecast After WSJ Hint of Another 75 bps Rate Hike this Month
Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs, now expects to see an even more aggressive Fed in the coming months after the Wall Street Journal journalist, Nick Timiraos, run a piece yesterday that the central bank is likely to raise its benchmark rate by 75 basis points later this month.
Don't become overly negative toward risk assets because Fed may pivot, says Canaccord's Dwyer
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer tries to make sense of the markets. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Steve Grasso, Tim Seymour, Guy Adami and Dan Nathan.
The stock market has tanked since Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech. That’s how the Fed wants it
Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve chairman, from right; Lael Brainard, vice chair of the board of governors for the Federal Reserve System; and John Williams, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, in Jackson Hole. The stock market’s summer rally ended Friday as investors digested hawkish comments by Federal...
U.S. dollar rises vs yen as Fed reinforces hawkish stance; euro falls
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The dollar gainedagainst the yen on Thursday, climbingin nine of the last 10 sessions, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will continue to raise interest rates in order to tame surging inflation and warned against prematurely loosening monetary policy.
Asian stocks after Wall St pullback on Fed inflation stance
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street fell following last week’s Federal Reserve pledge to fight inflation by keeping interest rates elevated. Shanghai and Hong Kong fell while Tokyo and South Korea advanced. Oil prices retreated. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.7% on Monday, adding to last week’s losses. Stocks tumbled after Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated Friday the U.S. central bank will stick to a strategy of rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. That appeared to quiet speculation the Fed might ease off due to signs economic activity is cooling.
US stocks gain after a back-and-forth session as Wall Street weighs the latest hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Powell
Investors weighed more hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.Earlier Thursday, the European Central Bank hiked benchmark rates by 75 basis points, it's biggest-ever increase. US stocks ended higher Thursday after a volatile trading session, marking a second straight day of gains, as investors responded to hawkish remarks from...
Washington hits back at 'desperate' Putin after he slammed U.S. 'dictatorship'
The White House has hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin after he described international sanctions, imposed on Russia following its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, as a danger to the world. Putin also said the U.S. was willing to sacrifice Europe, which is experiencing a cost-of-living crisis as energy prices...
Asian shares rise after Wall Street rise, Fed Chair comments
The stock market recovered from a midday stumble and ended higher, staying on track for its first weekly gain in four weeks. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial average also ended higher after bumpy rides of their own. Interest rate policies were in focus as the European Central Bank made its largest-ever rate increase, in line with moves from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation. Meanwhile Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep rates high “until the job is done” in getting inflation under control. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below. Stocks are modestly higher on Wall Street in choppy afternoon trading Thursday, on pace for a weekly gain. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 3:31 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index wavered through much of the early going between a low of 0.9% and a high of 0.8%. It’s holding on to a 1.8% gain for the week after coming off a three-week losing streak.
Where the Chartmaster sees financials headed next
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on whether the bank run is over. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Bonawyn Eison.
Final Trades: NVDA, NXE, XLE & OIH
The final trades of the week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Karen Finerman, Steve Grasso, Jeff Mills and Bonawyn Eison.
Dow climbs over 250 points, Nasdaq aims to break historic losing streak as investors assess Fed Brainard’s speech, await Beige Book
U.S. stocks traded higher in early afternoon on Wednesday as investors assessed remarks by Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and other senior Fed officials, while awaiting the release of the latest Fed-compiled Beige Book. What’s happening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 267 points, or 0.8%, to 31,413.
U.S. stocks turn higher in volatile session as Wall Street weighs Powell’s comments on more rate hikes
U.S. stocks moved between gains and losses on Thursday afternoon as Wall Street assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that the central bank moves strongly to bring inflation down. How are stocks trading. S&P 500 gained 16 basis points, or 0.4%, to 3,995. Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced...
