Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Governor Lee speaks out on Memphis crime spree
"It's time to have a conversation about plea deals. Soft-on-crime plea deals have real consequences, and they are preventable. And those consequences were on full display Wednesday night," said Governor Bill Lee - (R) Tennessee.
WKRN
Running for Eliza
Runners across Tennessee will be honoring Eliza Fletcher's memory Friday morning. Fletcher was abducted during a run and was later found murdered.
WKRN
A breath of fresh hair: CROWN Act brings freedom to TN workplaces
Up until this year, it was technically legal for Tennessee businesses to discriminate based on natural hair. A breath of fresh hair: CROWN Act brings freedom …. Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, …. Inflation gives Metro teachers a pay cut. High school coach remembers former football player...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Local on 2 debuts on September 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something new is coming to Channel 2 at two! Local on 2, WKRN’s new lifestyle show, is launching this Monday and brings you good news and stories from Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Local on 2 host Larissa Wohl joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling during police chase
The suspect was running from Gallatin police. VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling …. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish Eliza’s …. Brookmeade Park protesters demand solutions. ‘The greatest...
WKRN
Families of men searching for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska say they're proud, anxious
Chad Worrell, James Pellum, Luke Smith, and David Keel have arrived in Fairbanks with a single mission—find Steve Keel. Keel is the Stewart County man who disappeared while on a hunting trip in Alaska.
Comments / 0