Please meet this adorable and smiley pup, Fulton! Are you eager to have an adventure buddy? Then Fulton is your guy! He loves all kinds of outdoor activities including swimming, hiking, running, and chasing a ball or frisbee. He loves car rides so he’ll be excited as soon as you open the vehicle door… he’ll hop right in and be ready for your next adventure.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO