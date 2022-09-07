Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Nashville Fair kicks off this weekend
The inaugural Nashville Fair is underway starting this weekend at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Bellevue residents complain about proposal for new …. Survivor comes face-to-face with Memphis mass shooting …. Mother outraged after bond offered to son’s alleged …. 1 killed, 2 injured in South Nashville shooting. Tennessee town collecting...
WKRN
Tennessee town collecting donations for boy injured in lawn mower accident
The little town of Wartrace is relatively quiet, but a tragic accident this week is making a lot of noise. Tennessee town collecting donations for boy injured …. Bellevue residents complain about proposal for new …. Party bus law enforcement. Holly Bobo’s killer appeal denied. Woman killed, two men...
WKRN
Furbaby Friday: Meet Fulton!
Please meet this adorable and smiley pup, Fulton! Are you eager to have an adventure buddy? Then Fulton is your guy! He loves all kinds of outdoor activities including swimming, hiking, running, and chasing a ball or frisbee. He loves car rides so he’ll be excited as soon as you open the vehicle door… he’ll hop right in and be ready for your next adventure.
WKRN
Newsmaker: Local on 2 debuts on September 12
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something new is coming to Channel 2 at two! Local on 2, WKRN’s new lifestyle show, is launching this Monday and brings you good news and stories from Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Local on 2 host Larissa Wohl joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the show.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRN
Car, motorcycles & moped all stolen from East Nashville garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood. According to Metro Nashville’s crime map, eight vehicles have been reported stolen around East Nashville since the beginning of the month.
WKRN
Metro police searching for wigged bank robber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon. Police say the robber held up the Tennessee Credit Union branch located in the 7500 block of Highway 70 S. The robber is about 5’6″ tall and walks...
WKRN
VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling during police chase
The suspect was running from Gallatin police. VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling …. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish Eliza’s …. Brookmeade Park protesters demand solutions. ‘The greatest...
WKRN
Lawmakers react to violence in Memphis
Lawmakers in Nashville chimed in on the violence across Memphis this past week. Clarksville girl raises money for brother’s treatment.
RELATED PEOPLE
WKRN
Newsmaker: Responder shortage at TDOC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency services are feeling a crunch in some areas due to staffing. All day Thursday, News 2 is digging deeper into the situation and the impact on safety. DeBerry Special Needs Facility Lt. Daniel Petrey and Clarksville Probation Parole District Director Monicia Kennedy joined News...
WKRN
Housing market cool down in Nashville
Housing inventory in Nashville has started going up while prices are coming down. Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, …
WKRN
Felony Lane Gang back in Middle Tennessee, says Murfreesboro police
Notorious crime group, Felony Lane Gang, looks for crimes of opportunity and have specific areas they target, according to investigators. And, they’re back in Murfreesboro once again, said Property Crimes Detective Jessica Rice.
WKRN
‘Reclaim Brookmeade Park’ hosting rally to raise awareness of lack of resources for unhoused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — West Nashville’s Brookmeade Park remains a source of controversy, as a local group continues to push for the unhoused residents to be relocated. Reclaim Brookmeade Park is a large community group that has worked for more than a year to restore the park to the way it was before the encampment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRN
Inflation gives Metro teachers a pay cut
Due to rising inflation, Metro Nashville teachers are not getting as much bang for their buck in their paychecks. Gallatin suspect falls through ceiling of women’s …. Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault …. Lawmakers react to violence in Memphis. 4 killed, 3 hurt in rampage. Felony Lane...
WKRN
Police capture man wanted in attack
Franklin police have arrested a man they said brutally attacked a woman inside her home Saturday. Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, …. High school coach remembers former football player …. Shooting spree suspect captured. Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake.
WKRN
Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault victim dies
The suspect in an assault case is now facing more charges after the victim died in the hospital. Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault …. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish...
Comments / 0