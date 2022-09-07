ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Nashville Fair kicks off this weekend

The inaugural Nashville Fair is underway starting this weekend at the Fairgrounds Nashville. Bellevue residents complain about proposal for new …. Survivor comes face-to-face with Memphis mass shooting …. Mother outraged after bond offered to son’s alleged …. 1 killed, 2 injured in South Nashville shooting. Tennessee town collecting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Furbaby Friday: Meet Fulton!

Please meet this adorable and smiley pup, Fulton! Are you eager to have an adventure buddy? Then Fulton is your guy! He loves all kinds of outdoor activities including swimming, hiking, running, and chasing a ball or frisbee. He loves car rides so he’ll be excited as soon as you open the vehicle door… he’ll hop right in and be ready for your next adventure.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Local on 2 debuts on September 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Something new is coming to Channel 2 at two! Local on 2, WKRN’s new lifestyle show, is launching this Monday and brings you good news and stories from Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. Local on 2 host Larissa Wohl joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the show.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Car, motorcycles & moped all stolen from East Nashville garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A car, two motorcycles and a moped were all stolen from one man’s garage not long after moving into his East Nashville neighborhood. According to Metro Nashville’s crime map, eight vehicles have been reported stolen around East Nashville since the beginning of the month.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for wigged bank robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a wigged robber who robbed a Tennessee Credit Union bank Thursday afternoon. Police say the robber held up the Tennessee Credit Union branch located in the 7500 block of Highway 70 S. The robber is about 5’6″ tall and walks...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling during police chase

The suspect was running from Gallatin police. VIDEO: Tennessee man falls out of bathroom ceiling …. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish Eliza’s …. Brookmeade Park protesters demand solutions. ‘The greatest...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Responder shortage at TDOC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency services are feeling a crunch in some areas due to staffing. All day Thursday, News 2 is digging deeper into the situation and the impact on safety. DeBerry Special Needs Facility Lt. Daniel Petrey and Clarksville Probation Parole District Director Monicia Kennedy joined News...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Inflation gives Metro teachers a pay cut

Due to rising inflation, Metro Nashville teachers are not getting as much bang for their buck in their paychecks. Gallatin suspect falls through ceiling of women’s …. Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault …. Lawmakers react to violence in Memphis. 4 killed, 3 hurt in rampage. Felony Lane...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Police capture man wanted in attack

Franklin police have arrested a man they said brutally attacked a woman inside her home Saturday. Clarksville woman not eligible for COVID Hazard Pay, …. High school coach remembers former football player …. Shooting spree suspect captured. Woman catches record crappie on Percy Priest Lake.
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault victim dies

The suspect in an assault case is now facing more charges after the victim died in the hospital. Hendersonville suspect’s charges upgraded after assault …. Tennessee Tech president ‘disturbed and dismayed’ …. Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash in Clarksville. Nashville runners take to the streets to finish...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN

