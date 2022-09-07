ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?

As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
ANIMALS
ARTnews

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums Signs Historic Repatriation Agreement with India

Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#United Nations#Sikh#Uk#Scottish#British
BBC

NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action

The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
POTUS
BBC

Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral

The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes

Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
U.K.
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
U.K.
The Independent

Timeline of what’s next for Liz Truss as Queen to take executive power for an hour

New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss – live: PM’s energy plan ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’

Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades, opposition parties warned as the pound slid to a 37 year low against the dollar.Financial markets have been rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to cap energy costs, instead of taking a slice of the bumper profits registered by oil and gas giants.The PM’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons on Thursday, will freeze average bills at a level of around £2,500 by setting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health

Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops

This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BBC

Group tried to manipulate ULEZ consultation - MP

An MP has accused a campaign group of attempting to "manipulate" the outcome of a consultation on expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). Lewisham East MP Janet Daby said it was "scandalous" that Fair Fuel UK was behind a campaign to give negative feedback to Transport for London's (TfL) public consultation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy