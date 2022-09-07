New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...

