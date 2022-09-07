Read full article on original website
MI5 and MI6 may have 'supplied information' that led to 'abduction and electric shock torture' of Scottish Sikh campaigner in India, human rights group reveals
MI5 and MI6 have been accused of supplying information that led to the abduction and alleged torture of a Scottish Sikh. Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was in Punjab in northern India for his wedding in 2017 when his family say he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
What To Know About Liz Truss, Britain’s New Prime Minister
The next Prime Minister is many things—but above all a political chameleon.
Paul Urey: Captured Briton possibly suffered 'unspeakable' torture, says Ukraine
The body of a captured British man who died in detention has been returned by Russia with signs of "possible unspeakable torture," Ukraine says. Paul Urey, aged 45, is reported to have died in detention in July after being captured by pro-Russian separatists. He was being held captive in the...
India frees 11 men convicted of gang-raping pregnant Muslim woman
Eleven Hindu men jailed for life for the gang-rape of a pregnant Muslim woman during Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 have been freed on remission, officials said on Tuesday, drawing condemnation from the victim's widower, lawyers and politicians.
What happens to Larry the cat when Boris Johnson leaves office?
As Liz Truss prepares to enter Downing Street as Britain’s new prime minister, a key question on the public’s mind will be – what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving PM, Larry is a pillar of government and has been the friendly, furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-prime minister David Cameron on 15 February 2011 to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence and has been in residence ever since.He holds the title of chief mouser to the...
Liz Truss will not offer Rishi Sunak a job in her new cabinet
Defeated rival will not feature in lineup expected to feature Kwarteng, Braverman and Cleverly in top jobs
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums Signs Historic Repatriation Agreement with India
Scotland’s Glasgow Museums has become the first cultural body in the United Kingdom to agree to return stolen artifacts from India. On Friday, delegates from the Indian High Commission attended a ceremony at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum at which seven objects were handed over. Six of them were looted from shrines and temples across northern Indian during the 19th century; among them is a carved sandstone relief of a male figure and dog. Several of the objects are believed to be around 1,000 years old. The seventh item, a ceremonial sword, or a tulwar, was stolen in 1905 from the...
NI Protocol: White House warns again against unilateral action
The White House has warned again that dismantling the Northern Ireland Protocol would "not create a conducive environment" for US-UK trade talks. President Joe Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said such actions could harm the Good Friday Agreement. The warning comes as the new Northern Ireland secretary said he wanted...
‘New PM, old problems’: Europe’s media reacts to Liz Truss’s first speech as prime minister
Liz Truss’s purported lack of charisma and the “disastrous” economic situation facing Britain is the focus for much of the European media following the appointment of the country’s new prime minister. The apparent differences in style between Boris Johnson and his successor was picked up by...
Plans for the Queen's lying in state and funeral
The Queen has died, ending the longest reign in British history. She died peacefully, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. In the days ahead, here's what we expect for her lying in state and her state funeral, as the nation pays its respects. Scottish journey. The Queen's...
Oscar Pistorius: South African ex-Paralympian seeks to force early prison release
Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is going to court to try to force South African authorities to hold a parole hearing for him. The former Paralympic gold medallist is serving a 13-year sentence for killing his girlfriend in 2013. Pistorius shot dead Reeva Steenkamp through a locked toilet door, claiming he...
Queen was ‘rock of modern Britain’, says Liz Truss as PM leads political tributes
Queen Elizabeth II was the “rock” on which modern Britain was built, Liz Truss has said as she marked “the passing of the second Elizabethan age”.Speaking outside Downing Street on Thursday evening, the new Conservative prime minister said Her Majesty had been “a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons”.She said: “Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign. Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”Ms Truss added: “It’s an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years,”...
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
Timeline of what’s next for Liz Truss as Queen to take executive power for an hour
New prime ministers usually head to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen when they are first appointed. However Liz Truss is making a 1,000 mile round trip to Scotland for her meeting. The change over at the top of government will all take place within Balmoral Castle on Tuesday. Boris Johnson will first tender his resignation and then Ms Truss will be invited to form a government by Her Majesty. Ms Truss will then turn her attention to her very full inbox, and most particularly how to deal with the cost of living crisis. Here’s the timeline of what...
Liz Truss – live: PM’s energy plan ‘to saddle UK with debt for decades’
Liz Truss’s plan to ease the cost of living crisis without taxing energy firms could saddle Britons with debt for decades, opposition parties warned as the pound slid to a 37 year low against the dollar.Financial markets have been rattled by the new prime minister’s decision to borrow to pay the £100bn-plus needed to cap energy costs, instead of taking a slice of the bumper profits registered by oil and gas giants.The PM’s energy plan, which she will unveil in a statement to the Commons on Thursday, will freeze average bills at a level of around £2,500 by setting...
Royal Family gathers at Balmoral amid concerns for Queen's health
Around Buckingham Palace dozens of news cameras can be seen pointing at the Queen's London residence. American tourist Judy Jones who is visiting with her sister told me she remembers watching the Queen's coronation in 1952 on a black and white TV when she was a girl. "All my memory...
Liz Truss policy blitz on hold as Queen’s death poses new test
Stakes are high for new prime minister after plans for her first days in office are thrown off course
Death of Queen Elizabeth II: The moment history stops
This is the moment history stops; for a minute, an hour, for a day or a week; this is the moment history stops. Across a life and reign, two moments from two very different eras illuminate the thread that bound the many decades together. At each a chair, a desk, a microphone, a speech. In each, that high-pitched voice, those clipped precise vowels, that slight hesitation about public speaking that would never quite seem to leave her.
Group tried to manipulate ULEZ consultation - MP
An MP has accused a campaign group of attempting to "manipulate" the outcome of a consultation on expanding the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). Lewisham East MP Janet Daby said it was "scandalous" that Fair Fuel UK was behind a campaign to give negative feedback to Transport for London's (TfL) public consultation.
