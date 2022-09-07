ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Independent

Liz Truss lifts fracking ban and pushes domestic energy to tackle bills crisis

A ban on fracking in England has been lifted as the Government pushes for an increase in domestic energy production in the face of soaring bills.The controversial move to end the moratorium, which was imposed in 2019 after tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire, could get gas flowing from onshore shale wells in as little as six months, Liz Truss said.But it will be met with strong opposition from local campaigners and environmentalists, who fear it can cause water contamination, traffic and noise pollution, and it is incompatible with efforts to cut climate-warming fossil fuels and switch to clean energy.The...
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
AFP

Germany puts two nuclear plants on standby in energy U-turn

Germany said Monday it would keep two nuclear plants on standby beyond the end of the year in a policy U-turn, as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources. The Green minister also underlined that Germany was not wavering from its plan to move on from nuclear energy, with all plants being unplugged from the grid at the end of the year. 
Washington Examiner

End Biden's epic and unprecedented suppression of oil and gas leases

Over the summer, when gas prices were reaching their peak, House Democrats hauled oil company executives before a congressional committee to browbeat them for not producing enough. We noted at the time that it was an embarrassing spectacle of two-faced politicking. After all, it has long been the policy of...
The Independent

Truss to lift ban on fracking under plan to increase UK’s energy supply

Liz Truss is expected to reverse the moratorium on fracking on Thursday and promise more North Sea drilling as she unveils long-awaited plans to boost the country’s energy security.The domestic annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government as part of the package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.Green levies on energy bills will be removed and businesses will get protection from the rise in energy prices, believed to cost more than £150bn.The new premier will...
AFP

EU ministers seek ways to face energy shock

EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. There needs to be a "discussion without qualms" about a potential solidarity levy on "energy companies that make windfall profits in times of war", said Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler ahead of the talks.
SFGate

NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
