JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
‘Moscow is winning the energy battle’ and two other myths about the global energy crisis, according to top energy chief
The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, lays out three myths surrounding the global energy crisis that should be dispelled.
Germany to keep two nuclear plants available as a backup and burn coal as it faces an energy crisis brought on by war and climate change
The German government announced its plans to keep the Isar 2 and Neckarwestheim nuclear power plants, both of which are located in the southern part of the country, on a kind of backup status, available only if the country has no other option. "The major crises — war and climate...
Gas prices are down, but Biden’s problem at the pump isn't going away
WASHINGTON — As the White House publicly promotes falling gas prices, behind the scenes, officials worry prices could rise again as they keep looking for ways to get more oil on the market. The White House used a drop in the average price of gas to below $4 last...
U.S. gasoline prices to keep falling as refiners keep making other products
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Wholesale gasoline prices are expected to keep falling in coming months as U.S. refiners overproduce fuel to try to rebuild low stocks of diesel and heating oil, according to analysts and traders.
Liz Truss lifts fracking ban and pushes domestic energy to tackle bills crisis
A ban on fracking in England has been lifted as the Government pushes for an increase in domestic energy production in the face of soaring bills.The controversial move to end the moratorium, which was imposed in 2019 after tremors caused by fracking in Lancashire, could get gas flowing from onshore shale wells in as little as six months, Liz Truss said.But it will be met with strong opposition from local campaigners and environmentalists, who fear it can cause water contamination, traffic and noise pollution, and it is incompatible with efforts to cut climate-warming fossil fuels and switch to clean energy.The...
Ukraine-Russia war: Russian forces ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukrainian counter-offensive advances 50km, says UK – live
UK intelligence reports Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns along a narrow front and threaten to take more
Europe might just be getting a handle on its Russian natural gas problem
A few days ago, we reported on what happened when the price of natural gas in Europe spiked after the Russians announced they wouldn’t reopen the Nord Stream pipeline. That shock had European utilities reeling as they scrambled to put up enough collateral to keep trading on energy markets.
JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank, and other major European banks are turning off hot water, stopping fountains, and preparing diesel generators as Russia chokes the energy supply
JPMorgan may use diesel generators, Deutsche Bank is switching off hot water, and Zurich could close its gym and some office floors, Reuters reported.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Japan's JOGMEC to support 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia projects
TOKYO (Reuters) - State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) will provide financial and technological support to Japan Inc’s ‘blue’ hydrogen and ammonia projects using carbon dioxide capture and storage (CCS), a company executive said on Tuesday.
Germany puts two nuclear plants on standby in energy U-turn
Germany said Monday it would keep two nuclear plants on standby beyond the end of the year in a policy U-turn, as the shut-off of Russian gas supplies sends Europe scrambling for energy sources. The Green minister also underlined that Germany was not wavering from its plan to move on from nuclear energy, with all plants being unplugged from the grid at the end of the year.
End Biden's epic and unprecedented suppression of oil and gas leases
Over the summer, when gas prices were reaching their peak, House Democrats hauled oil company executives before a congressional committee to browbeat them for not producing enough. We noted at the time that it was an embarrassing spectacle of two-faced politicking. After all, it has long been the policy of...
Europe’s household electrical bills could surge by $2 trillion by next year amid a worsening energy crisis, Goldman Sachs warns
Rising fuel prices on display at a German gas station. The European energy crisis could still get much worse. European households should brace for an expensive winter owing to the continent’s deepening energy crisis that will likely send electricity and heating bills soaring. Energy affordability in Europe is reaching...
Truss to lift ban on fracking under plan to increase UK’s energy supply
Liz Truss is expected to reverse the moratorium on fracking on Thursday and promise more North Sea drilling as she unveils long-awaited plans to boost the country’s energy security.The domestic annual energy bills will be frozen at around £2,500 for the average household by setting a cap on the price of a unit of energy, with anything above paid by the government as part of the package to ease the cost-of-living crunch.Green levies on energy bills will be removed and businesses will get protection from the rise in energy prices, believed to cost more than £150bn.The new premier will...
EU plans to build firefighting fleet faster after summer of climate crises
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and its member states agreed on Monday to speed up plans to establish an EU fleet of firefighting aircraft, after rampaging wildfires across Europe this summer exhausted the bloc’s capacity to respond.
EU ministers seek ways to face energy shock
EU energy ministers on Friday will attempt to forge a united response to the energy shock from Russia's war on Ukraine that has sent prices for electricity and heating skyrocketing. There needs to be a "discussion without qualms" about a potential solidarity levy on "energy companies that make windfall profits in times of war", said Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler ahead of the talks.
Britain to cap domestic energy prices, end fracking ban to tackle energy crisis
New British Prime Minister Liz Truss says she will cap domestic energy prices for homes and businesses to ease the impact of spiraling energy costs.
NATO chief warns of hard winter for Ukraine and its backers
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that Ukraine and its supporters face a tough winter in coming months but he urged the public in Western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying that the war is at a critical point as Russia loses some territory.
