Providence, RI

ABC6.com

Man shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was shot in Providence early Friday morning. Providence police responded just after 3 a.m. to a home on Chalkstone Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Shortly after, officers stopped a car on the corner...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Union workers on strike arrested, pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — DHL workers on their eleventh week of strike were pepper sprayed by Pawtucket Police Friday. Police say five union workers were arrested. Charges include disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, and obstruction of an officer. Matthew Taibi, Principal Officer of Teamster Local 251, said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Providence, RI
Providence, RI
ABC6.com

4 arrested in connection to Pawtucket armed robbery

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police said that four Rhode Islanders were arrested in connection to an armed robbery in the city. Sgt. Christopher LeFort said that 25-year-old Tia Pierce, of Wakefield, 24-year-old Dante Durrel, of Pawtucket, and 19-year-olds Mason Emery, of Charlestown, and Jayden Sacco of Westerly were all arrested Tuesday.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Tiverton woman arrested after allegedly taking advantage of 86-year-old elderly client

Police have charged a local woman after they say that they acquired evidence that she robbed an elderly client. According to Little Compton Police Chief Scott Raynes, an in-home caregiver service reported concern about two separate unauthorized credit card transactions that were discovered on an 86-year-old elderly client’s credit card statement. Investigators discovered that on June 27, 2022, two separate $200 payments were made from the elderly client’s credit card to a PayPal account. These transactions were not authorized by the client or her Power of Attorney/Health Care Proxy.
TIVERTON, RI
iheart.com

Coventry Motorcyclist Collides With A Deer

(Coventry, RI) -- A 56-year-old Coventry man was seriously injured last night in a collision with a deer. Police say he was riding his motorcycle on Flat River Road when the deer jumped out in front of him. He lost control and crashed around 7:00p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
COVENTRY, RI
Turnto10.com

Cumberland chiropractor volunteers to surrender license

(WJAR) — A Cumberland chiropractor has agreed to a license suspension, as a criminal case against him moves forward. Dr. Thomas Sowa was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and is accused of touching a patient inappropriately on three separate occasions in June. Documents from the Health...
CUMBERLAND, RI
NewsBreak
ABC6.com

Rash of car break-ins overnight in Seekonk, police say

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) — Seekonk police are reminding people to lock their car doors after a rash of break-ins overnight. The break-ins happened in the south end near Olney and Cole streets, according to police. Police shared a video Thursday morning of two individuals lurking around cars in a...
SEEKONK, MA
ABC6.com

Providence College student falls from 5th floor dorm window

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence College student fell from a dorm window early Thursday morning. Providence police said they responded just after midnight to Davis Hall on the campus. The school told ABC 6 News that the man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after “falling from a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Leo, the compassion puppy for the South Kingston Police Department

SOUTH KINGSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — South Kingston Police Department Chief Matthew Moynihan swore in their new compassion puppy Thursday afternoon. Leo, the 10-week-old Bernedoodle puppy, will serve as a support dog for first responders, as well as for the community. Cove Angels, a breeder in Taunton, MA, donated Leo...
KINGSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Motorcycle driver seriously injured in Coventry crash

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in Coventry Wednesday night. The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the 3000 block of Flat River Road. Police said the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved and that the driver was the only person on board. The driver...
COVENTRY, RI
mspnews.org

TROOPERS ARREST THREE WITH FIREARM, NARCOTICS

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on September 3, Trooper Thomas Shruhan, assigned to State Police-Milton was patrolling Route 24 in Randolph. After observing a black Chevrolet Tahoe speeding, he stopped the SUV and quickly observed three occupants seated inside. The female operator, ANDREA MARTIN, 39, of Central Falls, R.I., did not possess a driver’s license; the male passengers, JASON CAMPBELL, 49, of Stoughton, and JAVON WOOTEN, 44, of Brockton, were believed to be intoxicated and unable to operate the vehicle.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI

