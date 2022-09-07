Read full article on original website
Iowa Select Farms Survey
Iowa Select Farms, the largest pork producer in Iowa, recently conducted a survey on soil health and water quality sustainability. The study, according to Erica Lain, Sustainability Manager for Iowa Select Farms, gathered data from 14 hog farms that receive hog manure from hog farms located in the Raccoon River Watershed. The area represented more than 14,000 acres.
Improving South Dakota Elections
Monae Johnson, the republican candidate for South Dakota Secretary of State says she is running to improve the operations of state elections. She says there are still questions about the 2020 elections…. Johnson says she wants to work with the legislature to improve the election process…. Johnson says...
Ernst Opposes “Cow Tax”
Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst is against the Democratic party plan to assess fines and additional regulations on livestock producers based on greenhouse gases. Ernst, who is a member of both the Senate Agriculture Committee and the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee calls the proposed action as a “cow tax.” During Wednesday’s hearing, Ernst questioned South Dakota Farm Bureau president Scott Vanderwal during his testimony about the effects of the proposed rule and what it would mean to his livestock operation.
Better Marijuana Laws Group opens Rapid City Office
“South Dakotans for Better Marijuana Laws” will be opening a campaign office in Rapid City Friday. Matthew Schweich, campaign manager for the drive to approve I.M. 27, legalizing recreational marijuana, says it’s another step in the drive to election day….. Schweich says they are depending on volunteers….....
Moving Toward Year Round Tourism
Labor Day means the end of the busy summer travel time, but doesn’t end visitation opportunities. South Dakota State Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says they continue to work on the so called “shoulder seasons”…. Hagen says they want to see more visitors in all seasons….
