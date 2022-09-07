ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electric Vehicles

Tyre Extinguishers claim more than 600 SUVs ‘disarmed’ in one night

By Damien Gayle
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jGImW_0hlM0xhF00
A member of the Tyre Extinguishers in New York deflating a tyre in July.

The climate activist group the Tyre Extinguishers has claimed its largest night of action yet against SUVs, with more than 600 vehicles “disarmed” across nine countries.

Over the night marking six months since the launch of the campaign, which encourages people to covertly deflate the tyres of SUVs, activists took action in the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark, the Czech Republic and Canada.

“Courageous citizens all over the world last night … deflated tyres on at least 600 SUVs, exactly two months before the opening of the United Nations Cop27 climate summit in Egypt,” the Tyre Extinguishers said. The group said the total was likely to rise, with more reports of actions expected.

“The movement have now deflated tyres on around 9,000 SUVs in cities across the world since March, striking continuously, and look set to surpass their goal of 10,000 SUVs deflated by Christmas,” the statement added.

The group has said its aim is “to make it impossible to own an SUV in the world’s urban areas”, condemning the vehicles as “unnecessary ‘luxury emissions’, flaunted by the wealthy, that are a climate disaster, cause air pollution and make our roads more dangerous”.

It points to research published in 2019 by the International Energy Agency that found SUVs were the second largest cause of the global rise in carbon dioxide emissions over the past decade. But the group also opposes electric SUVs “on the grounds that they are still unsafe in urban areas”.

The campaign is coordinated via a website that hosts instructions on using lentils or other pulses to jam open the valves on SUV tyres, slowly deflating them. They call on activists to conduct night-time sabotage raids and to leave on the windscreen of each vehicle a leaflet explaining to the owner why they have been targeted.

Among the SUV owners who have fallen victim to the campaign are John Browne, the former chief executive of BP, and the EastEnders actor Jessie Wallace, who posted a photo of the letter left for her by activists on Instagram, commenting: “These arseholes should be locked up.”

A source in the Metropolitan police said the force was unable to confirm Tyre Extinguishers’ claims to have launched actions in London. Inquiries within the force had turned up no paperwork about the group, he said. There was a question as to whether deflating a car tyre without damaging it was even a crime.

The move towards covert action marks a shift from the stance of Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and other recent climate campaigns, which have called on members to stand accountable for any potentially illegal actions, with their arrests and subsequent prosecutions an integral part of their protest strategy.

“The climate movement hasn’t made enough use of covert tactics so far,” said a Tyre Extinguishers spokesperson. “Ultimately we want to show people that sabotage to save lives is legitimate and that we need far more of it. If the polluters won’t stop polluting because we ask politely, we protest, we take conventional direct action - then what is left?”

Comments / 222

Erik
2d ago

Do it where I live and they will have 45 reasons not to and if they do I hope they have enough lung power to inflate my tires! I like my tires at 75 PSI!

Reply(13)
121
THICC.DADDY.SUPREME.
2d ago

the life you save maybe your own.. don't screw with others property cause it could end up costing your life. it be a shame if one was to deflate your chest if caught. don't let your ego land you on a hoodie.

Reply(15)
80
Nick the Dick
2d ago

I have a wife and four kids. Need six seats which most cars do not have, and if I have anyone else with me? Need suv for third row, and my truck to haul stuff and pull trailers for work. Most people that have these vehicles need them.

Reply(14)
75
Related
The Guardian

A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call

Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
SCIENCE
GreenMatters

Norwegian Government Euthanizes Freya the Walrus, Known for Sneaking Onto Boats

Pour one out for Freya the walrus, as the beloved wild Norwegian animal was sadly euthanized by Norway’s government this week. People around the world are mourning the marine mammal, who experienced viral fame this summer, due to her affinity for laying out on — and accidentally sinking — boats. Keep reading to learn more about Freya and why this sweet "hvalross" was killed.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyres#Suv#Extinguishers#France#Vehicles#The United Nations Cop27
americanmilitarynews.com

Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later

Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
EUROPE
The Independent

Voices: The uniquely British perils of owning an electric car

It should be just like using a petrol pump and I don’t understand why it isn’t,” said the young woman who was trying, and failing, to charge her electric car at Tesco in the East Yorkshire town of Beverley, just as we were.Yorkshire folk are renowned for their plain speaking and, while this scion of the southern part of that fine region would have added an expletive in front of “petrol pump”, she was a good example. Her comment perfectly summed up one of the major problems people encounter when trying to charge their electric vehicles. Both she and my wife...
CARS
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
Netherlands
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Cannibal hell at Nazi concentration camp: Survivor describes how prisoners butchered dead inmates and ATE their livers at trial of WW2 'secretary of evil' in Germany

Starving prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp ate the body parts of dead inmates to stay alive, a holocaust survivor told a shocked trial on Tuesday. Prisoners turned to cannibalism on a daily basis, often butchering corpses for their livers, the German court heard. The shocking testimony came in the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The US Sun

Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown

DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat

An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

The Guardian

436K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy