Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Man Hospitalized After Being Thrown From Forklift in Seaport District

A man working a forklift in Boston's Seaport District had to go to the hospital Wednesday morning after being thrown from the machine, first responders said. The man was thrown after the forklift tilted forward, first responders on scene told NBC10 Boston. The Boston Fire Department has stabilized the vehicle,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere

A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
REVERE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
whdh.com

One person hurt in school bus crash in Hyde Park lot

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is being treated with minor injuries after a bus collision in a Hyde Park bus yard early Thursday morning, Boston EMS confirmed. 7NEWS crews were in the area when they heard the collision just before 5:30 a.m. and saw dozens of BPS crews running to see if everyone was OK. Officials said no students were on board yet.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
REVERE, MA
Boston

91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision

Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire

BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Broken water main forces Boston road to close

A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

School buses collide at Hyde Park bus yard before first day of school

HYDE PARK – There was a bit of a rocky start to the first day of school as two buses collided before starting their routes.It happened at the bus yard in Hyde Park.One of the buses was left with significant front end damage.One person may have been hurt, prompting an EMS response.Boston Police responded to the scene and are investigating. 
BOSTON, MA
