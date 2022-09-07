Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Man Hospitalized After Being Thrown From Forklift in Seaport District
A man working a forklift in Boston's Seaport District had to go to the hospital Wednesday morning after being thrown from the machine, first responders said. The man was thrown after the forklift tilted forward, first responders on scene told NBC10 Boston. The Boston Fire Department has stabilized the vehicle,...
whdh.com
91-year-old hit by car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 91-year-old pedestrian is seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Mattapan. The driver’s windshield was shattered by the impact on Morton Street. Traffic was diverted around the scene. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
nbcboston.com
Girl, 15, Struck By Car in Revere
A 15-year-old girl was taken to the hospital early Friday morning after she was struck by a car in Revere, Massachusetts, police say. Police tell NBC10 Boston the teen was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital after she was hit by a vehicle on Revere Street, at Lee Street, shortly before 8 a.m. The girl's injuries are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.
whdh.com
Police investigating crash involving MBTA bus and car
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Roxbury involving an MBTA bus and a car. The crash happened at Columbus Avenue and Bragdon Street. The bus’s door and windshield shattered, while the car was towed with serious damage. One of the vehicles may have run a red...
whdh.com
One person hurt in school bus crash in Hyde Park lot
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is being treated with minor injuries after a bus collision in a Hyde Park bus yard early Thursday morning, Boston EMS confirmed. 7NEWS crews were in the area when they heard the collision just before 5:30 a.m. and saw dozens of BPS crews running to see if everyone was OK. Officials said no students were on board yet.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Investigation underway after high school student struck, seriously injured in Revere
REVERE, Mass. — Police are investigating after a high school student was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle in Revere on Friday morning. Emergency officials responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Revere and Lee streets around 7 a.m. found a 15-year-old girl suffering from serious injuries, according to the Revere Police Department.
MBTA faced ‘most challenging day’ yet during 30-day Orange Line shutdown as Boston Public Schools students returned
MBTA officials faced their “most challenging day” running alternative shuttle buses Thursday when Boston-area students returned to class amid a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, the agency’s top executive said Friday morning. As Friday morning marked day 21 of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown, the MBTA...
91-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after Boston collision
Traffic was temporarily diverted from the intersection of Morton Street and West Selden Street at the time of the incident. A 91-year-old Dorchester man is facing life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash Thursday morning, State Police said. The victim was crossing Morton Street when he was struck by a...
Jumper Purportedly Leaped Off Sagamore Bridge On Cape Cod (DEVELOPING)
Massachusetts State Police along with Bourne Police and Bourne Fire were looking for a person who apparently jumped off the Sagamore Bridge on Cape Cod, the department said on Twitter. MSP's Marine Unit and Dive Team were said to be searching the waters of the Cape Cod Canal for the...
WCVB
New surveillance video of MBTA transit bus catching fire
BOSTON — New surveillance video obtained by 5 Investigates shows the moments an MBTA transit bus caught fire during a hot summer afternoon. The MBTA bus caught fire last month as temperatures across the region reached the upper 90s. A witness said the bus caught fire on Washington Street...
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
NECN
Man Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack at Boston MBTA Station: Police
Transit police say a 56-year-old man was "viciously attacked" Monday night at an MBTA station in South Boston, and they are looking into whether the attack could be a hate crime. According to police, the victim reported he was targeted for no apparent reason around 9 p.m. while at the...
whdh.com
Transit Police: Woman with multiple warrants assaults couple at Ashmont Station
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman who allegedly assaulted a couple at Ashmont Station after she demanded they get out of a bathroom was arrested at the station, according to Transit Police. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Transit Police officers on patrol at Ashhmont responded to reports of an investigation....
Healey-Driscoll ticket ‘absolutely on board’ for east-west passenger rail at Union Station rally
SPRINGFIELD — Democrats — including candidate for governor Maura Healey, her running mate Kim Driscoll and state Sen. Eric P. Lesser, who had run unsuccessfully against Driscoll for lieutenant governor — championed the cause of east-west passenger rail on Friday. Speaking outside Union Station at an event...
fallriverreporter.com
12-year-old Massachusetts girl dies while in the care of the Department of Children and Families
A Massachusetts girl has died while in the care of the Department of Children and Families. According to a spokesperson, State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the unattended death of a 12-year-old in Fitchburg on Saturday. While the DA’s Office did not...
East Boston man charged with punching a mother, biting her child’s hand, Suffolk DA says
Anthony Scarcella, 32, of East Boston was charged in Chelsea District Court for allegedly punching a mother in the mouth and forearm and biting one of her children in Revere, the Suffolk District Attorney said. The incident was first reported to the Revere police on Sept. 3. The mother claimed...
School buses collide at Hyde Park bus yard before first day of school
HYDE PARK – There was a bit of a rocky start to the first day of school as two buses collided before starting their routes.It happened at the bus yard in Hyde Park.One of the buses was left with significant front end damage.One person may have been hurt, prompting an EMS response.Boston Police responded to the scene and are investigating.
Orange Line: Officials ‘confident’ shutdown will end on time; when it does, new cars will make up most of the fleet
New, Springfield-built cars will make up a majority of the Orange Line fleet once commuters return to the line after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA’s top official said Friday morning as the massive repair project continues on schedule. There are less than 10 days until the MBTA is scheduled...
East Boston man charged with punching a mom and biting her child
EAST BOSTON — A man from East Boston is facing several charges, accused of punching a woman, and then biting that woman’s child. The alleged attack happened on September 3. Prosecutors say Anthony Scarcella, 32, was arrested following a disturbance on Highland Street. The victim told police that...
MassLive.com
