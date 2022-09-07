ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice has resigned from the board. The moves comes less than 24 hours after a WBRC FOX6 News report about former employees who said they warned of billing problems ahead of the crisis, and also claim they were told to change billing dates.
Birmingham Water Works chairman resigns amid growing pressure from city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has submitted his letter of resignation amidpressure from the mayor's office to address billing and customer service issues. Learn more in the video above. A spokesman for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed Rice's resignation. Get the WVTM 13 app...
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
OCR complaint filed against Trussville City Schools

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville family filed an Office for Civil Rights (OCR) complaint form on February 4, 2022, about Trussville City Schools to advocate for their 10-year-old Type 1 Diabetic daughter, Isabella. This OCR Complaint is under an ongoing investigation. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a type 1 […]
Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023. The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.
Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service

Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs

Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey

Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
