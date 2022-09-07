Read full article on original website
Related
Board chair’s resignation won’t fix the problems at Birmingham Water Works, county commissioner says
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson says Birmingham Water Works billing issues stem from decisions made by the utility’s General Manager Michael Johnson, and that changes in the appointed board will not fix problems with day-to-day operations. “That’s not gonna help nothing. What’s that gonna do?” Tyson said Thursday, just...
Birmingham Water Works Board chairman resigns following criticism by Woodfin
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has resigned from the board. A city official confirmed Rice’s resignation, which was announced Thursday, but did not provide further details on the matter. Rice was appointed to the board in 2021 by Mayor Randall Woodfin and was elected chairman earlier this year. Rice’s […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works Board chair resigns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice has resigned from the board. The moves comes less than 24 hours after a WBRC FOX6 News report about former employees who said they warned of billing problems ahead of the crisis, and also claim they were told to change billing dates.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Water Works chairman resigns amid growing pressure from city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham Water Works Board Chairman Chris Rice has submitted his letter of resignation amidpressure from the mayor's office to address billing and customer service issues. Learn more in the video above. A spokesman for Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin confirmed Rice's resignation. Get the WVTM 13 app...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
wbrc.com
Former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned of billing problems ahead of crisis, also claim they were told to change billing dates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two former Birmingham Water Works employees say they warned management for months of problems in the utility’s billing department, well before thousands of customers began going months without getting a bill. And WBRC FOX6 News has obtained an email exchange appearing to show the Birmingham Water Works Board General Manager was specifically warned of problems in the billing department as early as December 2021.
JeffCo Commission Approves Extra Money for TWG Over Tyson’s Objection About Lack of Information
Sheila Tyson was determined to take her stand, even if she stood alone. The Jefferson County Commission today approved allotting an additional $4 million to help offset the deficit incurred by organizers of The World Games. The matter passed on a 4-1 vote with Tyson casting the dissenting vote. The...
Bessemer school board candidate who lost election alleges fraud, absentee votes from the dead
A candidate who lost his bid for a seat on the Bessemer Board of Education has filed a complaint alleging fraud in the Aug. 23 election, including the “casting of absentee votes for deceased individuals.”. Jimenze Jennings filed a complaint contesting the election on Sept. 7 in the Jefferson...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Birmingham credit union manager charged with embezzlement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer. Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday. According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit […]
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less Usage
Two stories from recent news about Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works after outlandish bills leave homeowners both shocked and confused at the billing practices. Electricity meterPhoto by Robert Linder on Unsplash.
Trussville City Schools among state leaders in newly released data
By Scott Buttram, publisher TRUSSVILLE — According to data on student proficiency released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday evening, Trussville City Schools ranked among the best in Alabama, finishing in the top five for proficiency in two categories and sixth in the third. The data showed the percentage of students proficient […]
OCR complaint filed against Trussville City Schools
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville family filed an Office for Civil Rights (OCR) complaint form on February 4, 2022, about Trussville City Schools to advocate for their 10-year-old Type 1 Diabetic daughter, Isabella. This OCR Complaint is under an ongoing investigation. According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a type 1 […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Trussville Mayor Choat discusses federal railroad grant
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Mayor Buddy Choat discusses the city of Trussville and Birmingham teaming up with Norfolk Southern to overcome the train problem that continues to plague the area. Trussville plans to vote on a resolution at the city council meeting on Tuesday, September 13, impacting the train crossing blockages. Related […]
wbrc.com
Pell City officials hold groundbreaking for new shopping center
PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - On September 8, a groundbreaking was held for the Pell City Square, the city’s newest shopping center set to open in late 2023. The 135,000-square-foot center located on Dr. John Haynes Drive will become the largest shopping plaza in the county. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt says this is only the beginning of the next phase of development coming to the area.
Birmingham Renews Controversial Online Business License Renewal Service but Warns Company to Improve Customer Service
Birmingham has renewed its contract with Avenu Insights & Analytics LLC, the company in charge of the city’s online business license renewal service. The renewal came despite misgivings from officials about complaints that the company’s customer service is subpar. Online business license renewal was a priority for Mayor...
wbrc.com
Alabama organizations gather in Birmingham pleading with Gov. Ivey and lawmakers to expand Medicaid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Organizations from all over Alabama met in Birmingham on September 8, pleading with the governor and lawmakers to expand Medicaid. Alabama is one of 12 states that has not expanded Medicaid and these organizations said the money to fund the program is on the table, so they can’t understand why the governor won’t work to expand the coverage.
St. Clair officials break ground on new retail, multi-use development in Pell City
From The Tribune staff reports PELL CITY — St. Clair County Economic Development Council held a groundbreaking ceremony for Pell City Square, a 147,000-square-foot multi-use lifestyle center, on Thursday, September 8, at 9 a.m. at the corner of Interstate 20 and U.S. 231, where the St. Clair County Hospital site was located. They celebrated the […]
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham Health Workers Graduate from Program to Full Time Jobs
Fourteen community health workers from the Birmingham area have graduated from the newly launched Path to Wellness initiative, which is creating job opportunities for historically marginalized candidates and adding needed resources into the local health care ranks. The graduation, held at Innovation Depot in Birmingham, was the culmination of a...
altoday.com
Democratic candidate for Governor Yolanda Flowers wants to debate Kay Ivey
Alabama Democratic Party nominee for Governor Yolanda Rochelle Flowers told Alabama Today that she would like to debate incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey (R). “Yes, I would love to debate the Governor,” Flowers said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I would like to sit down with her for a cup of tea. There are questions I would like to ask.”
TVA launches first electric vehicle charging station on I-65 corridor in Alabama
TVA’s initiative to open electric vehicle charging stations throughout its seven-state footprint has now added the I-65 corridor to its inventory. In a partnership with Cullman Electric Cooperative, Drive Electric Alabama and Seven States Power Corporation, TVA on Wednesday opened its first I-65 charging station in Cullman as part of its Fast Charge Network.
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 2