‘Without Remorse’ Director Stefano Sollima Shooting Italian Crimer ‘Adagio’ With A-List Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

By Nick Vivarelli
 2 days ago
Italian director Stefano Sollima , who is known in Hollywood for “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” “Without Remorse” and TV show “Gomorrah,” is back behind camera on a contemporary Rome-set crimer titled “Adagio.”

Shooting started Sept. 5 on “Adagio” which features an ensemble cast of Italian A-listers comprising Pierfrancesco Favino (“Nostalgia”), Toni Servillo (“The Great Beauty”), Valerio Mastandrea (“Perfect Strangers”) and Adriano Giannini (“The Ties”).

“I am eager and full of enthusiasm about finally returning to depict my city after all these years. Rome has changed, and so have I,” Sollima said in a statement for Variety . He went on to describe “Adagio” as a dark story of revenge and redemption, which will be the last chapter of my Roman criminal trilogy.”

The previous two installments in this trilogy are “A.C.A.B: All Cops Are Bastards,” from 2012, and “Suburra,” from 2015, which was subsequently spun out into a Netflix TV series.

The “Adagio” story idea and screenplay are co-written by ace Italian scribe Stefano Bises (“Gomorrah,” “ZeroZeroZero” with Sollima.

“Adagio” is being produced by Lorenzo Mieli via his company The Apartment , which is part of Fremantle, and by Stefano Sollima through his AlterEgo shingle, and also by Vision Distribution, which will also release the film in Italy and sell it internationally.

“For Vision it is a source of great pride to produce together with The Apartment and AlterEgo to distribute in Italy and around the world the new film by Stefano Sollima,” Vision CEO Massimiliano Orfei said in a statement, praising Sollima as being “among the most international talents of our industry.”

Said Mieli: “I have always admired how cinema manages to enter the dark depths of the criminal and social realities of our country (and beyond).”

“When Sollima offered me this last act of his trilogy on Rome, I found it not only a beautiful film, but also, now more than ever, an important and necessary one.”

