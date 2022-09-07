Read full article on original website
Related
koze.com
Williams Creek Fire grows to nearly 9,000 acres
The Williams Creek Fire that forced the evacuation of the small Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande earlier this week, grew by more than 3,000 acres yesterday (Thur) and is now listed at nearly 9,000 acres. Fueled by gusty winds and low humidity, the blaze has made a 5- to...
koze.com
Emergency responders to conduct annual 9/11 procession Sunday
First responders from the LC Valley and surrounding area will gather at 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a procession of emergency vehicles in commemoration of the September 11th, 2001, terrorist attacks. The annual procession will start at the Asotin Fire Department then wind through Clarkston and the Lewiston Orchards before concluding...
koze.com
Annual Battle of the Bridges tonight as Clarkston hosts Lewiston
The 132nd Battle of the Bridges high school football game between Lewiston and Clarkston is tonight (Fri) at Clarkston’s Adams Field. The Bengals are 1-and-1 after drubbing Boise’s Capital High last week 52-21. The Bantams opened their season at home last week with a blowout 47-0 shutout of...
koze.com
Lewiston Roundup continues with Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night
The 88th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight (Fri) at the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds with it’s annual Tough Enought To Wear Pink Night. The Roundup Parade along Lewiston’s Main Street is tomorrow (Sat) morning beginning at 9:59, and tomorrow (Sat) night is Patriots’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
koze.com
Backcountry community of Orogrande threatened by wildfire
Residents of the Idaho County backcountry community of Orogrande have been warned to be ready to evacuate as a nearby wildfire continues to grow. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2, or “Get Set” alert for Orogrande on Tuesday evening after the lightning-caused Williams Creek Fire, located about 5 miles west of the community, grew to more than 4,900 acres.
koze.com
Lewiston Roundup continues
The 88th Lewiston Roundup continues tonight (Thurs) with Family Night at the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Round Grounds. General admission tickets are discounted this evening for $5. Tomorrow (Fri) night is Tough Enough To Wear Pink Night, and the Roundup Parade along Lewiston’s Main Street...
koze.com
Lewiston Roundup begins tonight
The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission tickets offered for $5. Friday...
koze.com
University of Idaho student arrested for making bomb threat
Moscow Police arrested a University of Idaho student Wednesday evening for allegedly making a bomb threat on social media. The Lewiston Tribune reports 18-year-old Will Schimmelman was booked into the Latah County Jail for false reporting of an explosive in a public place, which is a felony. The FBI notified...
IN THIS ARTICLE
koze.com
Asotin County deputy could face charges for use of force
An Asotin County deputy remains on paid administrative leave pending possible charges stemming from on-duty use of force. The Lewiston Tribune reports, Deputy Michael Babino’s actions were recently investigated by an outside agency and charging recommendations have been sent to the state attorney general’s office for consideration. According...
koze.com
Vandals travel to Indiana, WSU at Wisconsin
The University of Idaho football team is in Bloomington, Indiana to take on the Indiana Hoosiers tomorrow (Sat). The Vandals are 0-1 after coming up just short against rival Washington State last week in Pullman. Indiana is 1-0 after squeezing by Illinois 23-20 last week at home. Kick-off is set...
koze.com
Prospect Fire shows no growth despite conditions
Cloud cover and cooler conditions helped crews working to contain the Prospect Fire burning north of Harvard from growing. The fire is still listed at 286 acres and is 5 percent contained. Firefighters were able to get hose lays and water delivery systems around the entire fire perimeter. Fire lines...
koze.com
Spickelmire appointed to fill vacant Lewiston City Council seat
Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson has appointed John Spicklemire to fill a vacant city council seat. During a special work session yesterday (Mon), Johnson motioned to approve Spickelmire and councilors were unanimous in their vote. Spickelmire, who was born and raised in Grangeville, is a retired manager from the Federal Aviation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
koze.com
Firefighters keep Prospect Fire in check, fire now 5% contained
The Prospect Fire, burning about 8 miles north of Harvard, experienced limited fire growth yesterday (Tue) and is estimated at 286 acres with five percent containment. Fire behavior included short-range spotting and single tree torching. However, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire checked within the established perimeter along the north edge and out of Forest Service lands. Crews made progress tying together a combination of mechanical line, roads, and handlines around the fire’s perimeter while aviation resources assisted ground forces with bucket water drops allowing for direct engagement of the fire.
Comments / 0