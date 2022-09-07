The Prospect Fire, burning about 8 miles north of Harvard, experienced limited fire growth yesterday (Tue) and is estimated at 286 acres with five percent containment. Fire behavior included short-range spotting and single tree torching. However, firefighters were successful in keeping the fire checked within the established perimeter along the north edge and out of Forest Service lands. Crews made progress tying together a combination of mechanical line, roads, and handlines around the fire’s perimeter while aviation resources assisted ground forces with bucket water drops allowing for direct engagement of the fire.

HARVARD, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO