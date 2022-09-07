A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO