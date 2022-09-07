Read full article on original website
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Sugar's Copper Blue at 30: How alt. rock godhead Bob Mould finally struck gold
Released on September 4, 1992, Sugar's debut album Copper Blue gave former Hüsker Dü man Bob Mould the commercial success he so richly deserved
Opeth announce brand new drummer
Former Paradise Lost, Bloodbath and Bodom After Midnight drummer Waltteri Väyrynen has joined Opeth on a full-time basis
Spock's Beard and the making of The Oblivion Particle
In 2015 US prog rockers released their 12th studio album. The Oblivion Particle...
Review: John McCutcheon Displays True Folk Finesse
A dedicated artist, advocate, educator, and multi-instrumentalist known throughout the entirety of folk music realms, John McCutcheon has kept a focus on a traditional template throughout his entire career. That’s no small achievement considering he has a remarkable 43 albums to his credit thus far. Its title aside, Leap!...
NME
ONEUS return with sultry ‘Same Scent’ music video and eighth mini-album ‘Malus’
K-pop boyband ONEUS have made a comeback with their new mini-album ‘Malus’, led by its lead single ‘Same Scent’. In the dance-focused ‘Same Scent’ music video, ONEUS don smart burgundy and black suits while performing the song’s sultry choreography across several stunning sets. The members also appear in individual shots, where they shoot longing gazes to the camera.
Alaia D’Alessandro of Tres Leches Shares Her Current Top 10 Favorite Latin Artists
Alaia D’Alessandro is the compelling frontwoman for the bilingual Pacific Northwest-based rock band, Tres Leches. Whether she’s executing a precise guitar solo or singing into the microphone about music festivals not paying bands enough, D’Alessandro packs a profound punch. She’s also an integral part of the video...
Santigold Returns With ‘Spirituals’
After a four-year absence, Santigold has returned with her fourth studio album, Spirituals. On the surface, Spirituals is a solo effort devoid of features. Despite largely recording the album by herself during the COVID-19 pandemic, it does include production contributions from SBTRKT, Boys Noize, Illangelo and Don McKinney. “There are...
guitar.com
Meet Sierra Levesque: Gen Z’s most ambitious new guitarist
It’s not often a 17-year-old has their career mapped out in front of them, with dreams blossoming into reality by the day, but rocker Sierra Levesque is one exception. When many people her age are struggling to find their course in life, Sierra’s teenage years have become one big stepping stone into professionalism, who’s been a performer since she was three. She began on stage as a theatre kid, but soon stumbled behind the curtain when she fell in love with song-writing and rock ’n’ roll.
Behind the Surprisingly Autobiographical Meaning of Wild Cherry’s “Play That Funky Music”
Before 1976, Wild Cherry was trying to make a career out of hard rock music at a time when disco was about the only thing happening. The Ohio-formed band got their start performing rock covers. Their early career saw regular gigs at North Philly’s 2001 Club, playing for predominantly black audiences. The demand for disco had grown rapidly during this time and without dance music among their repertoire, Wild Cherry’s minor following was dwindling fast. As bookings became few and far between and with overwhelming requests for disco tunes unfulfilled, the group had to make a change.
loudersound.com
Afghan Whigs: still mixing psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel in fiery fashion
Drawing on blaxploitation funk, Stax soul, psychedelic rock and brimstone gospel throughout a career rich in James Ellroy-style crime-noir imagery, Greg Dulli’s re-formed Afghan Whigs were never going to sound stuck in any 90s-revivalist rut. This third album since their 2011 reunion – named by the late Mark Lanegan,...
The FADER
Song You Need: Yeat saves nu-metal on “Can’t stop it”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Modern rappers like to call themselves "rock stars," but the main inspirations that the most popular artists take from that iconography are the fashion and the mosh pits at their shows. Heavy metal band t-shirts, spiked hair, and a packed venue dripping in testosterone are the references more so than the contents of the albums themselves. These artists, decked out in rock star flair while adhering mostly to the rap sounds of the day, tend to overwhelm the more sonically adventurous acts like City Morgue, Ho99o9, and Denzel Curry who have a genuine appreciation for loud guitars and devilish angst.
I Love You Jennifer B
The obsessed performing arts student is one of Hollywood’s favorite clichés. Movies like Whiplash, The Perfection, and Nocturne verge on melodrama, detailing the oppressive confines of classical training to varying degrees of absurdity. Their tortured protagonists meet one of two fates: triumph or crack-up. UK duo Jockstrap sound like they are flailing toward both. Graduates of London’s prestigious Guildhall School of Music & Drama, Georgia Ellery and Taylor Skye have made a career of tearing down the academy walls. Their early revolt was scrappy and hardheaded; 2020’s Wicked City EP sounded like two star pupils lashing out, constructing jagged sculptures of string instruments and synthesizers. On their long-awaited debut album, I Love You Jennifer B, they refine their plan of attack. With the help of an 18-piece orchestra, Jockstrap stage elaborate, theatrical scenes atop the conservatory rubble.
Phoenix to Drop First Album in Five Years—“We Felt it Would be a Fantastic Adventure to Create Something Out of Nothing in a Museum”
Self-produced by the French indie pop band and recorded in the Louvre’s Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Alpha Zulu is Phoenix’s seventh album and their first since Ti Amo in 2017. “We felt it would be a fantastic adventure to create something out of nothing in a...
How Did John Bonham’s Signature Drum Sound Evolve?
In the ranks of iconic rock and roll drummers, few rank as highly as Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham. In the years and decades since his untimely death, countless musicians have explored ways in which they might channel his distinctive sound — whether you’re on a rock star’s budget or have more limited resources.
The FADER
Song You Need: Laila Sakini offers layers of healing sound on “The Light That Flickers In The Mirror”
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For children fortunate enough to be at a school with a music department, their introduction to the subgenre of noise comes at an early age: when the teacher, steeling themselves for the cacophony to follow, opens up the cabinet containing the recorders. Is there anything more dissonant than the sound of 25 six-year-olds playing 25 distinct, tortured renditions of "Jingle Bells" simultaneously? Scenes like these mean that for many, the recorder is synonymous with, at best, a childish folly.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Vai: His First 30 Years documentary released online for free
The 75-minute film explores the guitar legend's early career, from his first guitar and meeting Joe Satriani to recording some of his most memorable tracks. A new 75-minute documentary charting the first three decades of Steve Vai’s life has been released in its entirety online by The Tapes Archive.
papermag.com
Quarterback 'Swerves' in With a Queer Anthem
Quarterback is back with the full-on queer R&B anthem “Swerve,” inspired by his experience dealing with internalized homophobia in a relationship. Over thumping bass and scattered metallic percussion, he unleashes his anger. The Canadian singer even worked with an all-queer cast and production team to morph the song...
Exclusive: Kaya Stewart Gets Past All the Mushy Parts of Love on “Honey”
After being diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) at 20, everything shifted for Kaya Stewart. “It was the weirdest time of my life,” said the 22-year-old artist, “because I had this life-changing diagnosis that explained so much for me.”. Prodding around the angst and the acceptance of her...
soultracks.com
Michael McDonald returns powerfully on "Tears To Come"
(September 9, 2022) A half decade ago, legendary singer and songwriter Michael McDonald broke a seventeen year break between albums when he issued the critically acclaimed Wide Open. Since then he’s been busy, touring regularly and guesting on songs by a number of other artists. But it is a...
