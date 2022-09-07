Read full article on original website
Related
The US puts an end to any plans Intel may have to make more chips in China
Intel will be banned from building fabs in China for a decade if it accepts any CHIPS Act cash. Which it absolutely will. Update 8/9/22: This story previously referenced Intel's fab in Dalian, China, which has since been sold to SK Hynix. Intel continues to operate assembly plants in Chengdu, China.
Watch Lockheed Martin test its layered laser defense system
The firm has the technology to defend against small rockets, artillery shells and mortars, small unmanned aerial vehicles, small attack boats, and lightweight ground vehicles.
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
North Korean ammo will stretch Russia's supply, but with clear limits and drawbacks
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells — many of them likely from its old stock — to its Cold War ally Russia. Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan "fake." But U.S....
IN THIS ARTICLE
srnnews.com
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
electrek.co
Magna to manufacture thousands of Cartken’s fully autonomous delivery robots in the US
Global contract manufacturer Magna International has agreed to produce and scale a fleet of autonomous delivery robots for silicon valley-based robotics company Cartken. The robots are being built at a Magna facility in Michigan and will soon offer autonomous last-mile deliveries to businesses around the world. Magna International ($MGA) sits...
Special Forces troops leak secret locations to Putin on fitness app Strava
SPECIAL Forces soldiers have risked leaking the locations of secret military bases to Putin spies on a fitness app. Members of the elite Special Air Service and Special Boat Service have been sharing their jogging and cycling routes on Strava. Many circuits, viewable to any user of the app, were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery
A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
Time for the West to seize Russian state assets
To win the war against Russia, monetary support will be as important to Ukraine as will be the delivery of weapons. But Ukraine’s government is running an approximately $5 billion monthly deficit, and its foreign currency reserves are being substantially depleted. As one commentator put it, “The current pace of losses means that Ukraine will be shortly on the verge of financial collapse if aid inflows are not sped up.” Financial aid from the United States, and to a lesser extent Europe, have thus far met the needs. However, no quick conclusion to the war is likely, as the recent announcement by the United States Department of Defense providing “mid- and long-term” capabilities to Ukraine has underscored.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Dow and Mura Technology Announce Largest Commitment of its Kind to Scale Advanced Recycling of Plastics
Dow and Mura Technology announce the next step in their partnership to help solve the global plastic waste issue with the intention to construct multiple world-scale 120 kilotons (KT) advanced recycling facilities in the U.S. and Europe – collectively adding as much as 600 KT of annual capacity. Dow will play an important role in the partnership as a key off-taker of the circular feed that Mura produces. This circular feed, derived from plastic waste currently destined for landfill or incineration, reduces reliance on fossil-based feedstocks and will enable Dow to produce a recycled plastic feedstock for the development of new, virgin-grade plastics which are in high demand from global brands. By working together, Dow and Mura will ensure plastic has a viable way to be re-circulated into global supply chains, helping to advance a circular economy for plastics and increase the value of plastic waste.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report
The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
The U.S., China, and Europe are ramping up a quantum computing arms race. Here’s what they’ll need to do to win
"It’s time every government remembered that if it loses the quantum computing race, its technological independence will erode—and its global competitiveness will atrophy," the authors write. Every country is vying to get a head start in the race to the world’s quantum future. A year ago, the United...
ship-technology.com
DNV and partners to develop autonomous ship technology
The entities will carry out a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships. DNV has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), AVIKUS, and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for the development of autonomous ship technology. Under the multilateral MoU, the...
Recycling EV batteries is a problem, but not as you think
By 2025, there may be three times as much room for recycling factories as there will be scrap to power them.
electrek.co
Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America
Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
investing.com
Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce
(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
thefastmode.com
Skyworks Unveils New Portfolio of Network Synchronization Solutions for 5G
Skyworks Solutions announced the launch of its new portfolio of network synchronization solutions, which includes the Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit devices and Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software. Each product family is engineered to meet the requirements of mobile operators and equipment vendors...
Daily Beast
The Secret Weapons Scheme Spiraling Under America’s Nose
SEOUL—North Korea is producing chemical and bio-warfare weapons capable of inflicting as much death and destruction as the nuclear warheads that U.S. diplomats demand the North stop producing. That’s according to a lengthy study just released by the RAND Corporation and South Korea’s Asan Institute for the benefit of...
Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
Comments / 0