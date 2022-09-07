ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honda Motor, LG Energy to build EV battery plant in Ohio – Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co plans to set up a new lithium-ion battery plant for electric vehicles in the United States with Korean battery supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday. Battery makers are looking to increase production in the U.S. where a...
Phys.org

Review paper: Tiny biohybrid robots for intelligent drug delivery

A review paper by scientists at Zhejiang University summarized the development of continuum robots from the aspects of design, actuation, modeling and control. The new review paper, published on Jul. 26 in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems, provided an overview of the classic and advanced technologies of continuum robots, along with some prospects urgently to be solved.
The Hill

Time for the West to seize Russian state assets

To win the war against Russia, monetary support will be as important to Ukraine as will be the delivery of weapons. But Ukraine’s government is running an approximately $5 billion monthly deficit, and its foreign currency reserves are being substantially depleted. As one commentator put it, “The current pace of losses means that Ukraine will be shortly on the verge of financial collapse if aid inflows are not sped up.” Financial aid from the United States, and to a lesser extent Europe, have thus far met the needs. However, no quick conclusion to the war is likely, as the recent announcement by the United States Department of Defense providing “mid- and long-term” capabilities to Ukraine has underscored.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Dow and Mura Technology Announce Largest Commitment of its Kind to Scale Advanced Recycling of Plastics

Dow and Mura Technology announce the next step in their partnership to help solve the global plastic waste issue with the intention to construct multiple world-scale 120 kilotons (KT) advanced recycling facilities in the U.S. and Europe – collectively adding as much as 600 KT of annual capacity. Dow will play an important role in the partnership as a key off-taker of the circular feed that Mura produces. This circular feed, derived from plastic waste currently destined for landfill or incineration, reduces reliance on fossil-based feedstocks and will enable Dow to produce a recycled plastic feedstock for the development of new, virgin-grade plastics which are in high demand from global brands. By working together, Dow and Mura will ensure plastic has a viable way to be re-circulated into global supply chains, helping to advance a circular economy for plastics and increase the value of plastic waste.
americanmilitarynews.com

China is staging attacks on US ships, Taiwan warns: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has been staging attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan’s defense ministry warned last week, adding that the Chinese Communist Party is working to block foreign militaries from helping Taiwan if a war erupts in the region. A Taiwan defense ministry report reviewed...
ship-technology.com

DNV and partners to develop autonomous ship technology

The entities will carry out a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships. DNV has entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), AVIKUS, and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) for the development of autonomous ship technology. Under the multilateral MoU, the...
electrek.co

Snow Lake Lithium expects its all-electric mine to produce enough lithium to power 5 million EVs in North America

Although it has only explored 1% of its 55,000 acre site in Canada, carbon-conscious mining company Snow Lake Lithium believes it can enable a massive domestic supply of the chemical element to EV automakers when it begins commercial mining. The company expects its all-electric mine to source enough lithium to power up to 500,000 EVs in North America each year, which could prove vital in the US as the automotive industry shifts its supply chains domestically in order to qualify for revised federal tax credits.
investing.com

Vice President Harris pushes to broaden U.S. space industry workforce

(Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday announced a new coalition of companies involved in the space industry, aimed at increasing job opportunities in the sector, notably for people from traditionally under-represented backgrounds. The coalition, to be launched next month with three pilot programs, will be anchored by...
thefastmode.com

Skyworks Unveils New Portfolio of Network Synchronization Solutions for 5G

Skyworks Solutions announced the launch of its new portfolio of network synchronization solutions, which includes the Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit devices and Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software. Each product family is engineered to meet the requirements of mobile operators and equipment vendors...
Daily Beast

The Secret Weapons Scheme Spiraling Under America’s Nose

SEOUL—North Korea is producing chemical and bio-warfare weapons capable of inflicting as much death and destruction as the nuclear warheads that U.S. diplomats demand the North stop producing. That’s according to a lengthy study just released by the RAND Corporation and South Korea’s Asan Institute for the benefit of...
The Associated Press

Ionic Mineral Technologies Emerges from Stealth Mode to Scale Domestic Supply of Nano-Silicon for Electric Vehicle Batteries

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 6, 2022-- Ionic Mineral Technologies (Ionic MT), a domestic advanced battery materials technology company, today emerges from stealth mode to debut its breakthrough halloysite-derived nano-silicon, Ionisil™, which can be used as a drop-in replacement for graphite in lithium-based batteries. Nearly all automakers are seeking nano-silicon to unlock significantly longer range and faster charging for electric vehicles (EVs). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005237/en/ Halloysite’s naturally occurring nanotubular structure enables Ionic Mineral Technologies to take a “top-down” approach to manufacturing nano-silicon. (Photo: Ionic MT)
