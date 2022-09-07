ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MN

Jackson County Pilot

Letter: Dressing for respect a two-way street

I was glad to see the action of the Jackson County Central Board of Education earlier this summer as it dealt with the issue of hats and hoods in school. Dressing for respect is a two-way street I feel pertains to both students and teachers. In 1964, I sat as...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Remembering events of years past

My Uncle Pat used to say, “I wish I could be 21 forever.” Unfortunately, he forgot to be careful what he wished for; he died in a car crash in October 1970, at the age of 21. Even though it was almost 52 years ago, I still vividly...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Lakefield Standard

Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Editorial: Don’t contribute to — or end up as — a statistic

Think school bus stop-arm violations aren’t that big of a deal?. Statistically, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. Yet every year, far too many injuries and fatalities occur outside of or near a school bus because a motorist has failed to obey the stop-arm signal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Jackson, MN
Minnesota Society
kicdam.com

Alyson Harstad, 20, of Spirit Lake

Memorial services for 20-year-old Alyson Harstad of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, September 10th at 11 AM at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Jackson County Pilot

Sanford offers flu shot clinics

Sanford Jackson Medical Center will offer drive-through flu vaccine clinics during September and October. Drive-through clinics will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. this coming Monday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. this coming Tuesday and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The clinics will take place at the Sanford Jackson Medical Center Ambulance Garage.
JACKSON, MN
kicdam.com

Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County

Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown

Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
HERON LAKE, MN
marshallradio.net

Car Removed From Lake Sarah

LAKE SARAH (KMHL) – A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah in Murray County on Thursday. A local fisherman had reported the vehicle to the Murray County Sheriff’s office on August 29th. After using side scan sonar to identify the vehicle, the sheriff’s office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Department Dive Team to respond and inspect the vehicle. After ensuring that the vehicle was unoccupied, divers then retrieved the vehicles license plate. Then, yesterday afternoon, Murray County deputies and investigators along with two towing companies responded to Lake Sarah and removed the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation through the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash

Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
Western Iowa Today

NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi

(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal

MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
MANKATO, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Sheriff’s report 9-8-22

A deputy responded to a report of an injured dog in the ditch in Minneota Township. The deputy determined who the owner was and drove the dog to that person, at which point it was then brought to a vet clinic. A deputy issued tickets for free ice cream cones...
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Arrest made after armed standoff

A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
WINDOM, MN
myklgr.com

Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday

A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday

A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
Jackson County Pilot

Huskies hit the road again for battle of unbeatens in Luverne

The Jackson County Central football team hits the road for the second straight week Friday night when it plays at Luverne in a battle of teams that won tight season openers last week. How they got those wins, though, were vastly different. JCC rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring a...
LUVERNE, MN

