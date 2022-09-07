Read full article on original website
Jackson County Pilot
Letter: Dressing for respect a two-way street
I was glad to see the action of the Jackson County Central Board of Education earlier this summer as it dealt with the issue of hats and hoods in school. Dressing for respect is a two-way street I feel pertains to both students and teachers. In 1964, I sat as...
Jackson County Pilot
Remembering events of years past
My Uncle Pat used to say, “I wish I could be 21 forever.” Unfortunately, he forgot to be careful what he wished for; he died in a car crash in October 1970, at the age of 21. Even though it was almost 52 years ago, I still vividly...
Lakefield Standard
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
Jackson County Pilot
Editorial: Don’t contribute to — or end up as — a statistic
Think school bus stop-arm violations aren’t that big of a deal?. Statistically, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. Yet every year, far too many injuries and fatalities occur outside of or near a school bus because a motorist has failed to obey the stop-arm signal.
kicdam.com
Alyson Harstad, 20, of Spirit Lake
Memorial services for 20-year-old Alyson Harstad of Spirit Lake will be Saturday, September 10th at 11 AM at United Methodist Church in Spirit Lake. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
Jackson County Pilot
Sanford offers flu shot clinics
Sanford Jackson Medical Center will offer drive-through flu vaccine clinics during September and October. Drive-through clinics will run from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. this coming Monday, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. this coming Tuesday and from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The clinics will take place at the Sanford Jackson Medical Center Ambulance Garage.
kicdam.com
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
kicdam.com
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
marshallradio.net
Car Removed From Lake Sarah
LAKE SARAH (KMHL) – A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah in Murray County on Thursday. A local fisherman had reported the vehicle to the Murray County Sheriff’s office on August 29th. After using side scan sonar to identify the vehicle, the sheriff’s office contacted the Okoboji/Arnolds Park Fire Department Dive Team to respond and inspect the vehicle. After ensuring that the vehicle was unoccupied, divers then retrieved the vehicles license plate. Then, yesterday afternoon, Murray County deputies and investigators along with two towing companies responded to Lake Sarah and removed the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation through the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.
Four Young Children in Southern Minnesota Traffic Crash
Worthington, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four young children were injured in a crash early Monday morning in the Worthington area. The State Patrol says the children who ranged in age from less than one year old to six years old were in a minivan that crashed into the ditch along a rural road about 18 miles northeast of Worthington. The minivan was driven by 24-year-old Bianca Nuno of Worthington. She and another adult passenger, 23-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Worthington, were also transported to the Worthington hospital for treatment.
NW Iowa man killed when farm tractor is rear-ended by semi
(Ashton, IA) State troopers say a northwest Iowa man was killed when a semi hit his farm tractor. The Iowa State Patrol reports that 22-year-old Tyler Fisk of Holcombe, Wisconsin was driving a 2023 International semi northbound on Highway 60 Wednesday evening, four miles south of Ashton. The report says he was pulling an oversized load when he rear-ended a Silver King tractor driven by 84-year-old George Klein of Sheldon. Klein died on site while Fisk was not injured.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 9-8-22
A deputy responded to a report of an injured dog in the ditch in Minneota Township. The deputy determined who the owner was and drove the dog to that person, at which point it was then brought to a vet clinic. A deputy issued tickets for free ice cream cones...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
myklgr.com
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
myklgr.com
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
Jackson County Pilot
Huskies hit the road again for battle of unbeatens in Luverne
The Jackson County Central football team hits the road for the second straight week Friday night when it plays at Luverne in a battle of teams that won tight season openers last week. How they got those wins, though, were vastly different. JCC rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring a...
