Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Lunch with first responders
Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman, left, talks with Ben Miller, 8, of Sidney, while eating lunch at Christian Academy Schools on Friday, Sept. 9. The Sidney firefighters, Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers and Sidney police were invited to eat with students to show the school’s appreciation for first responders. Christian Academy Schools held the appreciation day as closely as possible to Patriot Day, which is on Sunday, Sept. 11. Ben is the son of Karen and Mark Miller.
Sidney Daily News
Truck crashes into train
SIDNEY — The Sidney Fire Department and Sidney police respond to a report of a train crash Thursday, Sept. 8, around 6 p.m. on a property on South Vandemark Road. According to the report from the police department, officers were notified that a truck had driven into a train. Once in the area, they discovered the crash happened on the property at 725 S. Vandemark Road. The set of tracks are owned by Cargill and are used to load the trains near the large grain bins.
Sidney Daily News
Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant
SIDNEY — Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received information in August 2022 from concerned citizens regarding the possible drug activity at 1167 Fairmont Drive, Sidney. After receiving this information, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation and conducted surveillance over an extended period of time. A search...
Sidney Daily News
Pre Patriot Day
Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, left, talks with Jackson Hagood, 8, of Sidney, during a first responders recognition day at Christian Academy Schools on Thursday, Sept. 9. Jackson is the son of Beth and JP Hagood.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
County record
-5:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road. -4:30 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 6000 block of state Route 66 in Fort Loramie. -4:17 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 10000 block of Cisco Road.
Sidney Daily News
Macy joins EverHeart Hospice
GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice has welcomed Mandy Macy to their care team as a hospice aide. Macy attended Miami Valley Career Technology Center to earn her credential as a State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA). She has 11 years of experience as an STNA and loves her career. Macy explained...
Sidney Daily News
Ride 2 End Epilepsy
Bikers leave PJ’s Stop 47 Bar & Grill Saturday, Sept. 3, as they participate in the annual Ride 2 End Epilepsy. Proceeds from the event benefited the Epilepsy Alliance of Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-1:13 a.m.: crime in progress. Police arrested Steven J. Robison, 39, of Anna, for failure to have physical control of a vehicle while under the influence in the 300 block of Folkerth Avenue. TUESDAY. -10:07 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of August 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Alec M. Steinke, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Darla K. Albers, 61, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Among the attractions planned for the Merchants and Trades Days are a balloon ascension and parachute leap by the LeRoy Sisters and a menagerie from the clouds. The latter is something new and different. ————— Misses Emma and Maude Haslup, Nellie McNutt,...
Sidney Daily News
Bond set in 2018 rape case
SIDNEY — A man accused of a rape in 2018 was in Shelby County Common Pleas Court Wednesday, Sept. 7. Todd T. Freeman, 42, who is currently an inmate at the Shelby County Jail, appeared before Judge Jeffrey Beigel in court. Beigel set a $200,000 bond in the case.
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue installed
SIDNEY — Early Tuesday morning, workmen from Coopermill Bronzeworks and Delphos Granite Works joined the maintenance crew from Shelby County and began moving the pre-fabricated granite base and the bronze statue of General Isaac Shelby to the grounds of the Shelby County Courthouse. Both the base and the statue had been delivered to Shelby County in 2020 in time for the original ceremony. Both have been in storage since.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC celebrates Blood Collectors Week
DAYTON — Community Blood Center honors its dedicated team of phlebotomists, account representatives and all support staff during Sept. 4-10 Blood Collectors Week for the lifesaving work they do each day as the essential connection between blood donors and the patients who count on blood for a multitude of medical conditions.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney City Council meets new firefighters, discusses financial plan
SIDNEY – Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger introduced the Sidney City Council to the four new firefighters and the five-year financial plan for 2023-2027 was reviewed during Monday night’s meeting. The four new firefighters that were recently sworn in include Alex Herron, of Russia, Carter Jenkins, of St....
Sidney Daily News
Hansi meets the public
Jude Delk, of Sidney, gets a look at a Budweiser Clydesdale horse named Hansi held by handler, Tori Yates, of St. Genevieve, Mo. People could pet the giant 9-year-old horse and take pictures. The Clydesdale was in the area for the 150th anniversary of Pioneer Days in Kalida. Jude is the son of Dan Delk and Christina Jackson.
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Grant open to nonprofits supporting loneliness
DAYTON — The Dayton All the Lonely Grant Committee is accepting applications from Miami Valley nonprofit organizations offering programs aimed at overcoming loneliness and isolation that connect individuals through technology or in-person events. The grant was established after multiple Miami Valley community organizations, including presenting sponsor United Church Homes...
Sidney Daily News
Registration open for STEAM on the Quad
LIMA — STEAM on the Quad returns to The Ohio State University at Lima for its sixth year of family fun and learning at a new time, 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. STEAM on the Quad is a free, family-friendly event for kids in grades K-8 to improve their knowledge and interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Humanities and Math through hands-on activity. A variety of activities will be hosted by the 4-H programs of Putnam, Hardin, Allen, Hancock, Lucas, Auglaize and Logan counties; the Ohio State Lima departments of education, biology, earth sciences and English; and a variety of student clubs, community businesses and organizations.
Sidney Daily News
Tours planned for Ohio Open Doors program
SIDNEY — Peoples Federal Savings and Loan, The Monumental Building and The Spot Restaurant will be participating in Ohio Open Doors on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. They will open their doors for tours as a part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event. Peoples Federal Savings and Loan...
Sidney Daily News
Ohio’s first lady helps kick off campaign
BOTKINS – The Shelby County United Way kicked off its 2022 campaign “United for Impact” on Sept. 8 at The Palazzo event venue in Botkins with multiple speakers, including Fran DeWine, the first lady of Ohio, who talked about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program in Ohio.
Comments / 0