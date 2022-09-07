Read full article on original website
Governor Mills slams Seafood Watch’s attack on Maine lobster industry
Governor Janet Mills Tuesday slammed Seafood Watch’s designation of lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine as on the “red list” of seafood to be avoided. Governor Mills issued the following statement in response:. “Seafood Watch is misleading consumers and businesses with this designation. Generations of Maine...
LincolnHealth announces drive-up flu vaccine clinic schedule
LincolnHealth’s drive-up flu clinics will begin later this month and extend until October 22. All clinics are being offered on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with Lincoln Medical Partners locations in Damariscotta, Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset participating. The vaccination process begins with participants driving up to register...
Department of Public Safety raises awareness about new Law aimed to keep Mainers safe
A new law that took effect on Aug. 8, 2022, will help Mainers safely secure their prescription drugs and firearms, and other dangerous weapons. The law, which was passed unanimously sponsored by Senator Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford, and co-sponsored by Representative Richard Pickett, (R) Dixfield establishes the Safe Homes Program. It will educate people on the importance of safe prescription drug and weapons storage. It will also make storage devices more affordable.
Annual Changing Aging series slated for Sept. 13-15
For the first time since 2019, the Changing Aging series that focuses on health and wellness for seniors, will return to an in-person format. Changing Aging will take place Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Thursday, Sept. 15. This year’s schedule features diverse events and the opportunity to get a flu shot. Host sites include the Boothbay Region YMCA, the Central Lincoln County YMCA and the Inn Along the Way in Damariscotta.
Robert Fifield wins Tuna Challenge’s $30K top prize
Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.
Helen M. St. Clair
Helen Matheny St. Clair, 91, peacefully passed away Sept. 6 at her home in Boothbay Harbor with her family by her side. Service information will be announced at a later date. A full obituary will be published once available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
We wish you all the happiness in the world!
Everyone at Mine Oyster is so happy for you. Mine Oyster will be closed Saturday the 17th & Sunday the 18th to celebrate the wedding of our daughter, Sasha "Alka" Smith to Dillon Grabb. We will reopen on Monday the 19th at 11:30 for lunch and dinner service!
