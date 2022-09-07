Captain Robert Fifield docked his Wasabi at Carousel Marina at 10:45 p.m. Sept 4 with his behemoth 725-pound tuna catch. It was the last tuna entered into the 2022 Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge. It was also the largest. Fifield won the competition and $30,000 first prize. Fifield was one of 60 entrants who paid the $750 entry fee in the first local tuna tournament in nearly four decades.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 17 HOURS AGO