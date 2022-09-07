Read full article on original website
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Brandon Goble, 33, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation of a Law Enforcement Officer. No bond was set. Joshua Jackson, 39, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Resisting Law Enforcement, Dealing Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance. No bond was set.
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
WTHI
Police catch wanted Terre Haute murder suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department has arrested a wanted man in a murder case. Police arrested Richard "Tony" Sandlin just before 9:00 Wednesday night. Police arrested Sandlin in northern Vigo County, near Gallagher Road and Rio Grande Avenue. Sandlin was wanted for questioning after Donald...
School threatened parent, arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school office at Pine Crest reported a shooting threat to Georgetown Police Thursday afternoon. Superintendent Jean Neal said, “Pine Crest office received a shooting threat over the phone yesterday afternoon. The threat was reported to the Georgetown Police. Law enforcement investigated the shooting threat and I was notified last night […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington Man Arrested After Trying to Flee
Washington police arrested a man yesterday on drug charges and for resisting law enforcement. Captain Greg Dietsch responded to a call at 306 SE 7th Street for a welfare check. Dietsch observed Joshua Jackson attempting to throw out items from his shorts. When asked to empty out his shorts, Jackson...
wtyefm.com
Authorities Make Handful of Weekend Arrests
(Undated) – Crawford County authorities made a handful of weekend arrests. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday Crawford County Correctional Deputies arrested James Shipman of Sullivan on a Crawford County Failure to Appear Warrant – Unlawful Possession of Weapon by a Felon and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Also, on Friday Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Austin Hetzer of Stoy on Domestic Battery charges. On Sunday, Deputies arrested Catherine Patterson of Oblong for DUI and Driving an Uninsured Vehicle. Also, on Sunday Devin Russell of Robinson was arrested on a Crawford County Warrant for Failure to Appear – Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Man sentenced for gun, drug offenses
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges in Vermilion County. Lerone Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and delivery of a controlled substance. The charges stemmed from two separate crimes Johnson admitted to committing in […]
newschannel20.com
Man accused of stealing a truck
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man has been arrested on charges he stole a vehicle. Charleston Police say he stole a truck and a registration from a second vehicle in the 1500 block of 18th street. Investigators were able to view surveillance camera footage and identify the characteristics...
WTHI
Rockville man arrested, accused of driving over four times the legal alcohol limit
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Rockville man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk - over four times the legal limit. The traffic stop happened on Monday night just after 9:30 near U.S 41 and Parkway Drive. That is where the Rockville Police Department pulled 50-year-old Christopher Bollenbacher.
wrul.com
Curtiss Facing Attempted Murder Charges Following Shooting
Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is now facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a former Carmi woman last month in rural Edwards County. Curtiss is being held in the White County Jail in Carmi for Edwards County. He has been formally charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, both Class-X felonies, aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class-1 felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction, a Class 2 felony. Curtiss is being held under a $1 million bond pending further court action. The shooting occurred on Sunday, August 21 in rural Edwards County. The victim has been identified as Malinda Williams. Ms. Williams was taken to the hospital in Mount Carmel and was later airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. Ms. Williams stated she received gunshot wounds to the leg, side and chest. If convicted Curtiss faces up to 30 years in prison. The case currently remains under investigation by Edwards County authorities and the Illinois State Police.
WTHI
Police identify weekend Terre Haute murder victim as search continues for suspect
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a weekend shooting. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, Donald Riley, from Terre Haute, was the person killed on 8th Avenue. The shooting happened Saturday night. Terre Haute Police are searching for Richard "Tony" Sandlin in connection...
WAND TV
Man gets 13 years for drug, weapons charges
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges. On Tuesday, a judge sentenced Lerone Johnson to 13 years in prison and one year of supervised release. Johnson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon...
WTHI
Vincennes man sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking drugs from California to Indiana
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vincennes man was sentenced to federal prison time after he was convicted of drug trafficking. The Department of Justice says 54-year-old Christopher Wrought will spend over 11 years in prison. Wrought entered a guilty plea after he was busted for trafficking meth. Police in...
JPD ask for help identifying man
The Jasper Police Department (JPD) is attempting to identify an individual and his vehicle so it asked the public for their help.
WTHI
ISU daily crime log lists two rape investigations on campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State University crime log for Wednesday, September 7, says officers were called for two rape investigations on campus. Details are limited surrounding the investigations. We reached out to ISU for more information. A representative from ISU told us, "We're not commenting about ongoing...
vincennespbs.org
Domestic battery charges upgraded to murder
A man facing domestic battery charges is now charged with murder. 55-year-old Kevin Stevenson was arrested last month after allegedly shoving his mother, 83-year-old Etta Stevenson at their residence in Northern Vigo County. She fell and hit her head. The alleged crime took place on August 19th. Ms. Stevenson died...
Crashes close two area interstates early Thursday morning
CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) – Two Central Illinois interstates were closed after authorities report on serious crashes affecting travel on Thursday morning. The first crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night on I-70 east of Casey. Illinois State Police tell WCIA that a vehicle rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle which was parked on the side of […]
cbs4indy.com
Man who mailed meth and heroin from California to Indiana sentenced to 11 years in federal prison
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A judge sentenced a Vincennes man to more than 11 years in federal prison in connection with a drug case. Christopher Wrought, 54, mailed packages of drugs from California to at least two Indiana addresses, according to federal prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to offenses related to trafficking methamphetamine.
WTHI
Marshall officials warn as fake cash reported in the community
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Officials are warning people in Marshall, Illinois, about counterfeit bills. A bank contacted the Marshall Chamber of Commerce about fake $100 bills being used at a local business. The chamber is now warning people how to identify them. You'll want to look for hidden watermark lines,...
