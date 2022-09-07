ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Black Enterprise

A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups

A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
TEXAS STATE
Business Insider

Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over

In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Billionaire Jeff Bezos Reveals His First Job. You Won't Believe It!

Jeff Bezos, 58, founded and built one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Amazon (AMZN) is an e-commerce giant that extends its tentacles in different business sectors: entertainment, TV, streaming, electric vehicles, fashion, sport etc. The group has completely revolutionized commerce by forcing retailers to convert to e-commerce...
BUSINESS
Person
Travis Kalanick
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up

The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
STOCKS
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery

Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO

Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B

Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
MARKETS
pymnts

PayPal Hires Former Expedia Marketplace President John Kim as CPO

PayPal has said it has a new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO) in John Kim, formerly of Expedia, a press release says. He will succeed current CPO Mark Britto, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Kim’s new job will entail leading the consumer and merchant product and engineering teams. He’ll help advance the company’s position as a “leader in digital payments and commerce” around the globe.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping

Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
RETAIL
