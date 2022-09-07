Read full article on original website
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
Snap employees have started joking they work at 'Snapazon' now, as massive layoffs, forced attrition and an Amazon-like metrics culture take over
In the midst of a brutal reorganizationn, Snap employees have been grimly joking the company has been turning itself into "Snapazon." The reference is both an acknowledgement that Amazon executives have ascended to key roles at the social media company, and that Snap managers are obsessing more over metrics, Amazon-style.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos Reveals His First Job. You Won't Believe It!
Jeff Bezos, 58, founded and built one of the biggest tech companies in the world. Amazon (AMZN) is an e-commerce giant that extends its tentacles in different business sectors: entertainment, TV, streaming, electric vehicles, fashion, sport etc. The group has completely revolutionized commerce by forcing retailers to convert to e-commerce...
Black Enterprise Closes National Black Business Month With Tech Founder and Investment Banker Andre Swanston
National Black Businesses Month has been a success and Black entrepreneurs are growing every day, but there is still more work to be done according to Andre Swanston. “I would say the biggest barrier is still access to capital,” Swanston told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “There’s been a lot of systemic...
I’m a coin expert – one simple trick to find valuable pennies which could be worth $100s
THE penny has been a staple of US currency since one-cent coins were first minted in 1972. Most pennies have a distinct bronze color, despite the fact that the coins are primarily made of copper and zinc. For a short time during World War II, however, the US decided to...
Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post loses millions of dollars as subscribers fall - and bosses 'hold talks to buy The Guardian and AP and cut 100 jobs'
The Washington Post, owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has lost millions of dollars in revenue, with the paper allegedly discussing cutting 100 jobs and buying The Guardian and Associated Press. Sources familiar with the company's finances told the New York Times that The Post now has fewer than the three...
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg Offloaded San Fransisco House for $31 Million
Curious about Priscilla Chan’s net worth? Well, it recently just got a little more liquid. Chan and her husband, Facebook co-founder and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, sold one of their homes in the San Francisco area for $31 million last month. Article continues below advertisement. A spokesperson for the...
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
Holding a lot of cash isn't as safe as you might think.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Amazon CEO says the company has no plans to make its corporate employees return to the office
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said the company isn't planning to force employees back to the office. He noted that most of Amazon's corporate workers are already on a hybrid scheme. Jassy said the e-commerce firm would continue its "experiments" with work arrangements. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said on Wednesday that...
Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash
U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
3 Stocks That Have Nowhere to Go but Up
The Fed’s hawkish stance on inflation and other macroeconomic issues have weighed on investors’ sentiments lately. Since the market might remain under pressure, investors may consider buying fundamentally strong stocks...
Kalanick’s CloudKitchens Expands as Restaurant Ordering Gets the eCommerce Treatment
Uber co-founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick’s ghost kitchen company CloudKitchens is raising funds by the millions, most recently securing an investment from tech giant Microsoft, according to a Financial Times report Wednesday (Sept. 7) citing unnamed sources with insider information. CloudKitchens promises infrastructure and software to restaurateurs looking to...
Today in the Connected Economy: Uber Bets on Robot Delivery
Today in the connected economy, Uber invests in the future of robotic delivery with a partnership with autonomous vehicle company Nuro. Plus, Zelle marks 5 billion transactions in five years, while sustainability-focused online grocer Misfits Market purchases eGrocer Imperfect Foods. Uber has formed a 10-year partnership with autonomous vehicle firm...
Fidel API Names Mastercard Vet Salman Syed as COO
Financial infrastructure platform Fidel API has appointed Salman Syed as chief operating officer as part of its goal of expanding in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Fidel API said in an emailed news release Thursday (Sept. 8) that Syed will lead the company’s go-to-market and operational...
FTX Helps Raise Crypto Startup Mysten Labs Valuation to $2B
Cryptocurrency startup Mysten Labs has raised $300 million, bringing the valuation of the firm to more than $2 billion. As the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (Sept. 8), the funding round was led by FTX Ventures and will allow Mysten — founded by former executives from Meta's crypto business — to hire staff and expand into the Asia-Pacific region.
PayPal Hires Former Expedia Marketplace President John Kim as CPO
PayPal has said it has a new Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Product Officer (CPO) in John Kim, formerly of Expedia, a press release says. He will succeed current CPO Mark Britto, who plans to retire at the end of the year. Kim’s new job will entail leading the consumer and merchant product and engineering teams. He’ll help advance the company’s position as a “leader in digital payments and commerce” around the globe.
Shopify, eCommerce Platform Luxlock Team on Token-Gated Shopping
Online retail platform Luxlock will offer new shopping options on Shopify through a partnership with Web3 open source software development company Smart Token Labs, a press release says. This was done via a custom application for Luxlock, which will leverage Smart Token Labs’ Brand Connector to offer token-gated shopping experiences,...
