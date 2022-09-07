Read full article on original website
informnny.com
CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate
MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest...
Michigan board approves ballot measure on voting access
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan election board on Friday voted to put a question on the November ballot about whether the state should expand opportunities to vote, including through absentee and early voting, after the state Supreme Court ordered it to do so. The court sided Thursday with...
Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The cost of living is not going down for many in the Capital Region. National Grid announced Wednesday that home heating prices are expected to rise 39% for natural gas and 22% for electric. “War in Ukraine, energy constraints in Europe, the global inflation...
Hochul lifts mask mandate on mass transit
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Wednesday announced the state’s health department will lift its mask mandate for public transit, shelters and correctional facilities. Hochul declared the move “a new normal” in the state’s fight against COVID-19, adding that officials will still encourage mask-wearing on transit and the mandate remains in effect for health care facilities.
Home aide accused of stealing elder’s debit card
HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman accused of committing identity theft. The charges include making multiple purchases using someone else’s debit card. Sherrilyn A. Ostrander, of Hudson Falls, was arrested following an investigation into an identity theft report...
