After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
CTA To Deploy Unarmed Guards Across Rail SystemsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
ESPN
Chicago Bears' conceptual plans for 326-acre property includes construction of domed stadium
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears released their conceptual plans Tuesday for the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property, which includes the construction of a domed stadium. In what the organization is calling "one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history," the Bears envision building a...
Popculture
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation
The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
CBS News
Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday. But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.
Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like
The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack. A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known. Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district. To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact.
What we learned about Bears' Arlington Park plan at stadium meeting
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. – The Bears held their first informational community meeting about their exploration into developing Arlington Park into a multi-use property anchored by a new NFL stadium on Thursday. Bears chairman George McCaskey, CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president...
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
Bears name 4 captains for 2022 season
After having weekly rotating captains for the last four years under former coach Matt Nagy, the Bears have voted on and named full-season captains for 2022.
Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans
The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
Arlington Heights takes step toward Bears deal while some criticize ‘googly eyed’ mayor, board
Arlington Heights leaders unanimously approved a contract to work with Hunden Strategic Partners, a consulting firm which will advise Arlington Heights as it moves through its deal to bring the Chicago Bears to the former Arlington Park race track.
Chicago Bears Unveil Plans for New Stadium, Entertainment District
The Chicago Bears released conceptual plans Tuesday for a new domed stadium as part of the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property. They call it “one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history,” — the Bears’ plan to build a multi-purpose entertainment district. The district will be anchored by a “new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four,” per ESPN.
Bears brass hold community meeting in Arlington Heights, hope to secure public funding for potential mixed-used development site, not new stadium
Leaders of the Chicago Bears held a community meeting Thursday night at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights to talk about what they would do if they decide to move the team to the site of the Arlington Park horse racing track.
ESPN
Chicago Bears say 'singular focus' is on suburban Arlington Park site for new stadium
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. -- While still in the early stages of development, the Chicago Bears are moving forward with their plan to eventually leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs of Chicago on the 326-acre Arlington Park site. "Right now, we don't have a Plan...
The 20 Best Places To Get Tacos In Chicago
The only thing better than the taste and texture of tacos is their versatility. They’re perfect for any type of meal and with a range of different options, any crowd of friends too. With more and more places offering vegetarian-friendly options alongside your stalwart classics, you’ve got a wide variety of tacos to choose from all packed with proteins and tasty toppings. With a large Mexican population and a world-renown food scene Chicago has a great number of seriously good taquerias and here we’ve compiled the best of the bunch. Based on our own experiences at Secret Chicago, our audience’s most popular choices, and a scrupulous assessment of setting and prices, we’ve filtered through the noise to gather the most unique, reliable, and affordable places to grab tacos in Chicago. From small corner taquerias to upscale restaurants, here are 20 of the best tacos around the city worth trying:
$94M IDOT project will modernize key corridor in Harvey, Dixmoor, Riverdale
HARVEY, Ill. — A three-mile stretch of Wood Street / Ashland Avenue through three communities and nearly 100 years old will undergo a full reconstruction. Gov. JB Pritzker announced the investment at the Harvey Public Works Department Thursday morning. You can see his full press conference in the video above. The project will stretch from […]
CBS News
Bears at Brookfield Zoo celebrate start of Chicago Bears season
With football season officially underway, Brookfield Zoo animal care staff once again gave Chicago Bears’ themed enrichment to several of the animals. (Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
Notre Dame Ready To Host Some Important Recruits Against Marshall
The Fighting Irish will host a number of important recruits in the 2023 and 2024 class in the home opener against Marshall
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium
The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Yardbarker
Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project
JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
