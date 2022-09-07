ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation

The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
CBS News

Some Arlington Heights residents worry how Bears stadium might change their quiet neighborhoods

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears unveiled a first look at their plans for a new domed stadium on the site of the Arlington International Racecourse Tuesday. But not everyone is excited for the Bears to move to the northwest suburbs. CBS 2's Jermont Terry spoke Tuesday night to some Arlington Heights residents who are pleased with the prospect of becoming the Bears' hometown, and others who would rather have nothing to do with the massive new plan.
Secret Chicago

Here’s What The Bears Arlington Heights Stadium Campus Could Possibly Look Like

The Bears could be leaving Soldier Field, and if they do, they have plans in place for a new stadium in the suburbs. Should they go to Arlington Heights, they’d build their campus on a former Arlington Park racetrack.  A meeting is set for Thursday in which officials will present conceptual plans for the stadium. This isn’t the first time the Bears have threatened to leave Soldier Field. The saga actually dates back to the ’70s when the team first made its interest in moving to Arlington Heights well known.  Ahead of the meeting and a subsequent announcement, the team has released renderings for the new campus design. Said to cover 326 acres, the Arlington Heights stadium and surrounding campus will be a new hub for entertainment, which would include commercial retail sites, multi-purpose entertainment ventures, office space, a hotel, park areas, and a fitness center along with a housing district.  To put this plan in motion, they will rely on government funding. Should the project move forward, it could potentially create more than 48,000 jobs in the area and could have a $9.4 billion economic impact. 
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park

The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “‎Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
Chicago Tribune

Arlington Heights trustees hire consultants for financial and traffic studies of Chicago Bears’ stadium plans

The Arlington Heights Village Board Tuesday approved two resolutions for consulting contracts to analyze the economic and traffic impacts of redeveloping Arlington Park International Racecourse into a new Chicago Bears stadium. Though no deal has been finalized, the Bears have entered into a purchase agreement with Churchill Downs, owners of the racecourse, to buy the property. Hiring the ...
Outsider.com

Chicago Bears Unveil Plans for New Stadium, Entertainment District

The Chicago Bears released conceptual plans Tuesday for a new domed stadium as part of the development of the 326-acre Arlington Park property. They call it “one of the largest development projects in Illinois state history,” — the Bears’ plan to build a multi-purpose entertainment district. The district will be anchored by a “new, best-in-class enclosed stadium, providing Chicagoland with a new home worthy of hosting global events such as the Super Bowl, College Football Playoff and Final Four,” per ESPN.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears don't anticipate retractable roof for enclosed Arlington Heights stadium

The Bears held a community meeting regarding the proposed Arlington Heights stadium on Thursday, where chairman George McCaskey, president/CEO Ted Phillips, senior vice president of marketing Scott Hagel, and senior vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion Tanesha Wade all spoke. While they didn’t reveal specifics about the stadium, one...
Yardbarker

Bears Unveil New Details Surrounding Arlington Heights Project

JLL - Real Estate Advisors. Kimley Horn - Transportation and Civil Engineering. One bit of information worth noting is Hart Howerton is the same company that helped develop So-Fi stadium in Los Angeles. This is a huge step forward considering how the modern amenities and beautiful design that the Rams now call home bring a new sense of wonder.
