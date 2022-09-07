If there is one thing that the heirs to the Stanley Acker Wet-n-Wild cosmetics fortune can agree on, it’s that they are embroiled in irksome lawsuits. The latest litigation is an adversarial proceeding filed Sept. 1 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains by David and Karen Acker against their brother Mark Acker, by which they seek to block him from using bankruptcy to cancel a nearly $1 million court judgment.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO