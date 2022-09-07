Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
New York firm pays $48M for Greenwich office
A New York real estate firm snapped up a 134,000-square-foot office property in Greenwich, Connecticut. Shelbourne Global Solutions bought the Class A office property at 777 West Putnam Avenue for $48.5 million, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. LMT Investments was the seller on the deal, which works out to roughly $362 per square foot.
Pizza Marketplace
Sally's Apizza to unveil omnichannel location
Connecticut-based Sally's Apizza will hold a pop-up preview of its new omnichannel locations, including a drive-thru capable design that could potentially scales to 2,000 units, according to a press release. The New Haven pop-up will be our drive-thru menu tasting and preview. The event is by reservation only and is...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2M Remarkable Modern Masterwork in Stamford Features Distinctive Relief Detailing
The Estate in Stamford is a luxurious home featured in Architectural Digest magazine now available for sale. This home located at 103 S Lake Dr, Stamford, Connecticut; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 10,427 square feet of living spaces. Call Monica Webster – Douglas Elliman of Connecticut LLC (Phone: 203 952-5226) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Stamford.
NewsTimes
Bridgewater Chocolates opening Westport flagship store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut's Bridgewater Chocolate is opening a flagship retail location in Westport at 165 Main Street, less than a year after bringing a holiday pop-up experience to town in late 2021. The new store is the fourth retail location for...
12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B, Somers, NY 10589 - $472,000
SOMERS, N.Y. — A property at 12 B Heritage Hills Unit: B in Somers is listed at $472,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Wet-n-Wild cosmetics heirs battle over Acker estate
If there is one thing that the heirs to the Stanley Acker Wet-n-Wild cosmetics fortune can agree on, it’s that they are embroiled in irksome lawsuits. The latest litigation is an adversarial proceeding filed Sept. 1 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains by David and Karen Acker against their brother Mark Acker, by which they seek to block him from using bankruptcy to cancel a nearly $1 million court judgment.
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport’s Steelpointe project gets Midwestern backer
BRIDGEPORT — An Indianapolis-based company has partnered with Steelpointe’s father/son RCI development team to build and manage a previously announced luxury apartment complex there. Flaherty & Collins Properties, according to its website, is the “Midwest's largest and most experienced” developer of multi-family properties, with over $2 billion in...
New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford
Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
ctexaminer.com
Critics Call Simmons Plan for Glenbrook Community Center a ‘Self-Fulfilling Prophecy’
STAMFORD – Just before the start of Tuesday night’s Board of Representatives meeting, Bridget Fox, chief of staff to Mayor Caroline Simmons, sent the members a note. Simmons did not want them to hold an item on that night’s agenda – sale of the Glenbrook Community Center to a developer to build affordable housing, Fox wrote.
THE ARC WELCOMES BOARD MEMBER
Austin Harris of White Plains has joined The Arc Westchester Board of Directors and was elected to a three-year term. Harris has spent nearly 30 years working in the architectural field and is the founder of AHA Architecture LLC. Previously, he worked at several internationally known architectural firms. His focus in architecture has been mostly…
wiltonbulletin.com
Former People’s customers face long wait for service as M&T Bank takes over accounts
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A force of about 800 M&T Bank customer service employees struggled to keep pace with the demand for their services this week as the Buffalo-based bank absorbed the accounts of former People’s United Bank customers over the weekend.
rew-online.com
Flaherty & Collins Announces $200M Waterfront Development in Bridgeport, CT
Flaherty & Collins Properties (F&C), in partnership with RCI Group and the City of Bridgeport, Connecticut, has announced a $200 million mixed-use waterfront development at Steelepointe Harbor. The project, which has already procured a construction lender, includes 420 new rental apartments and 10,000 square feet of commercial retail space. “This...
therealdeal.com
Bedford estate owners jockey for $65M
Have a horse and $65 million sitting around? A Westchester County property could take care of that. Sunnyfield Farm in Bedford is asking roughly $304,000 per acre, of which there are 214 in all. The figure makes it the most expensive listing in the celebrity-adorned town, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Register Citizen
Stamford health expo, 9/11 ceremonies happening this weekend
The one-day event is offering free health screenings, flu shots, health programs, health services, giveaways and raffle prizes. Among the groups in attendance this year will be GoodCell, a life sciences, preventive health care service that stores personal biomaterial to enable future potential cellular therapy — similar to the method of cord blood banking but for adults.
Register Citizen
Fairfield guide meant to end years of tension between beachside residents, university students
FAIRFIELD — Officials are hoping a new guide listing the rules and policies for the town’s beach areas will create a better experience for university students and year-round residents living there. “The hope is that this document will provide helpful information for all residents of the rules and...
News 12
Stamford bomb squad welcomes new K-9 officer to unit
The Stamford Police Bomb Squad has a new K-9 officer. K-9 Kobe is the newest explosive detection K-9 to join the unit. Kobe hit the streets for the first time Thursday with his handler, officer Dan Kokkoros. Kokkoros has been a member of the bomb squad for around four years....
London trip interrupted by King: Milford family shares encounter
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Carol Haase from Milford had been planning a trip to London for a long time. She’s a big fan of the royals and wanted to take her kids to London to see Buckingham Palace. What they wound up with instead was an up-close encounter with the new king. They were at […]
yucommentator.org
IRS Filings Reveal Compensation of President Berman, other Senior Officials and University Finances for 2020
Yeshiva University President Ari Berman earned $692,046 in total compensation between July 2020 and June 2021, according to information from YU’s form 990 filings with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The filings, from YU’s 2020 fiscal year, also revealed compensation for other senior officials and details of YU’s finances....
darienite.com
Gerald Nielson Joins Norwalk Community College Foundation Board
Gerald Nielsen, president of The Nielsen Company and a former Darien selectman, has joined the board of the Norwalk Community College Foundation as one of three new members. Nielsen, also a partner in Nielsen’s Florist and a director of First County Bank, is on the Advisory Board at the Center for Nonprofit Excellence and served as Darien Selectman from 2009 until 2015.
Carr resigns — Norwalk needs a new Chief of Operations and Public Works
NORWALK, Conn. — Anthony Robert Carr, who became Norwalk Chief of Operations and Public Works in March 2019, resigned effective Sept. 1. Carr was said to have left City Hall in early August. He was out on leave, but his office was empty, a reliable source said. On Aug....
WestfairOnline
