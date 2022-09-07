Read full article on original website
1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West
The last team in the MLB that needs someone else other than the usual suspects to step up is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The most dominant team in baseball, the 94-42 Dodgers have won 51 games they’ve won by four or more runs, en route to an absurdly elite plus-298 run differential. After winning 106 […] The post 1 player who must step up for the Dodgers as they look to clinch NL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Vogt sitting for Oakland Friday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Vogt is being replaced at designated hitter by Shea Langeliers versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. In 159 plate appearances this season, Vogt has a .179 batting average with a...
Eric Haase stays hot with two homers in Detroit Tigers' 10-2 win over Kansas City Royals
Right-handers? Left-handers? Right now, it doesn't matter. Over the past two games, Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase has eight hits — three home runs and three doubles — in 10 at-bats. He hammered two home runs, totaling 12 this season, and doubled on a blooper in Friday's 10-2 win over the Kansas City Royals in the...
Pitching matchups for Diamondbacks-Rockies series at Coors Field
When: 5:10 p.m., Saturday. Where: Coors Field, Denver. Pitchers: Diamondbacks LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-13, 4.83) vs. Rockies RHP Jose Urena (3-6, 6.13). TV/Radio: Bally Sports Arizona/KMVP-FM (98.7), KHOV-FM (105.1). Bumgarner allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings against the Brewers on Saturday at Chase Field in one of his...
Dodgers Will Be ‘Very Mindful’ Of Blake Treinen Potentially Pitching Multiple Innings Per Appearance
The Los Angeles Dodgers welcomed back one of their important relief pitchers when Blake Treinen returned from the 60-day injured list after being out since April. The right-hander made seven appearances while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, allowing five runs (three earned) and collecting nine strikeouts over six innings of work. Treinen’s velocity wasn’t at its usual level, but he and the Dodgers downplayed any concern.
Hold the champagne: Dodgers' weekend plans to clinch NL West thwarted by Padres
Jake Cronenworth's walk-off single delivers a 5-4 win for the Padres and adds at least a couple more days to the Dodgers' NL West clinching ambitions.
Díaz 7 RBIs, Cron 504-foot HR lead Rox over D-Backs 13-10
DENVER (AP) — Elías Díaz hit a game-ending, three-run homer to give him seven RBIs, C.J. Cron had a 504-foot home run that was the second-longest since tracking began and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-10 Friday night after wasting a seven-run lead. Arizona took...
Series Review: The Cleveland Guardians extend AL Central lead with series win
The Cleveland Guardians were able to get a much-needed series win against the Kansas City Royals. The Cleveland Guardians needed this series win against the Kansas City Royals to stay in first place in the AL Central. The Guards had been slumping badly heading into the weekday matchup but their ability to take two of three in Missouri helped stave off the Minnesota Twins.
Dodgers Vs. Padres Game Preview: Chance To Clinch Postseason Berth
After going 4-2 on their homestand, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a nine-game road trip, with their first stop at Petco Park for a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers enter play with an MLB-best 94-42 record and a magic number of six to clinch the National...
Get to know the 13 inductees in the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Swin Cash, Lindsay Whalen and George Karl highlight the Basketball Hall of Fame's 13-member 2022 class.
