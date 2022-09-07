Read full article on original website
Southwest Minnesota Pursuit Leads To Brief School Lockdown
Heron Lake, MN (KICD)– Classes were briefly interrupted Friday morning when a Southwest Minnesota school was put into a precautionary lockdown. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit in progress by the Minnesota State Patrol in Nobles County which was later called off when the vehicle being chased exited Highway 60 and entered Heron Lake.
Jackson County Central Schools – Closing Middle School – September 26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED SALE AND CLOSING OF JACKSON COUNTY CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL. Notice is hereby given that on September 26, at 5:30p.m. the Board of Independent School District No. 2895, Jackson County Central Public Schools will hold a public hearing on the sale and closing of the Middle School, located at 205 4th Avenue North in Lakefield, MN. The School Board is considering the necessity and practicability of closing this school due to the building of a new school.
Truman man injured in Cottonwood County collision Wednesday
A Truman man was injured in a Cottonwood county collision Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 7, Jeffrey Lee Henning, age 44, of Springfield was driving a Chevy Silverado southbound on County Road 1, while Quintin Michael Jensen, age 25, of Truman, was eastbound on Highway 60. At about 7:23 a.m., the vehicles collided at the intersection.
Editorial: Don’t contribute to — or end up as — a statistic
Think school bus stop-arm violations aren’t that big of a deal?. Statistically, school buses are the safest way to transport school children. Yet every year, far too many injuries and fatalities occur outside of or near a school bus because a motorist has failed to obey the stop-arm signal.
Southern Minnesota Man Charged With Drug Offense In Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Southern Minnesota man has been charged with a drug offense in Clay County. 31-year-old Branden Hatfield of Ceylon was charged in Wednesday wtih possessing drug paraphernalia after a Correctional Officer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found items related to drug use in his personal belongings after having been booked into the jail.
Piehls open dog boarding business on the outskirts of Springfield
Joe and Celsie Piehl have opened a new business in the Springfield area. Fowl Mouth Breeding and Boarding is a fully licensed dog breeding and boarding business that opened in June at 42901 160th Avenue—five miles northeast of Springfield (the former Ken Richert farmsite). It has become a very popular business in the area.
Murray County Sheriff investigating vehicle found in lake
A vehicle was removed from Lake Sarah, in Murray County on Thursday, Sept 8, 2022. Investigators are trying to determine why a vehicle was submerged in a lake in Murray County. A local fisherman reported seeing a possible vehicle in Lake Sarah on Aug 29. Murray County Sheriff’s deputies responded...
Sheriff’s report 9-8-22
A deputy responded to a report of an injured dog in the ditch in Minneota Township. The deputy determined who the owner was and drove the dog to that person, at which point it was then brought to a vet clinic. A deputy issued tickets for free ice cream cones...
Windom man dies, two others injured, in Cottonwood County collision Monday
A Windom man died Monday after the car he was riding in collided with another in Cottonwood County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Sept. 5, a Ford pickup being driven by Scott Craig Runck, age 37, of Avoca, was westbound on Highway 62. At about 12:29 p.m., at the intersection with County Road 5, the pickup collided with a 2005 Pontiac Vibe being driven by Elizabeth Matete Ngisa, age 15, of Windom, who was slowing to make a turn.
Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping, assault takes plea deal
MANKATO, Minn. – A man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a car chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, entered a guilty plea Tuesday to second-degree drug possession. Charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault, third-degree drug possession, and four other felonies were dismissed.
Arrest made after armed standoff
A 46-year-old Windom man was arrested following an armed standoff Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Windom Police Department, WPD was dispatched to the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue at 7:59 p.m., Thursday, on a report of a possible domestic assault. Investigators learned the suspect was inside...
New Bible study seeks to answer questions common today
A local church is offering a new Bible study series this fall focused on what’s happening in the world today. The series, “Christians in a Woke World,” begins this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Jackson. Pastor John Schuetz of Our Redeemer said...
Republican candidates make plans at Ocheyedan event
SIBLEY—The importance of getting citizens to the polls in support of conservative values dominated the message of the annual Osceola County GOP Dinner and Rally that took place at the Ocheyedan Town Hall on Monday, Aug. 29. Individuals playing a role in the party’s regional, state and even national...
Huskies hit the road again for battle of unbeatens in Luverne
The Jackson County Central football team hits the road for the second straight week Friday night when it plays at Luverne in a battle of teams that won tight season openers last week. How they got those wins, though, were vastly different. JCC rallied in the fourth quarter, scoring a...
