Travel

Atlas Obscura

Podcast: Fairhaven Historic Markers

Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we pay a visit to Fairhaven, Washington, where, like in a lot of historic neighborhoods, the sidewalks are studded with small plaques dedicated to local history. But the markers in Fairhaven are a little bit darker and a little bit weirder than you might find elsewhere. Thanks for this episode go to Bellinghistory with the Good Time Girls. You can learn more about their walking tours here.
POLITICS
electrek.co

Quick Charge Podcast: September 6, 2022

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our...
CARS
reviewed.com

The Best Podcast Equipment of 2022

Podcasting has become a popular storytelling format for hobbyists and professional journalists alike. Whether someone wants to talk about getting in shape for trail running or report on crime in their local town, it’s important to have high-quality, reliable podcast equipment that will work efficiently and output premium sound. While you’re shopping around, feel free to browse our roundup of the best USB microphones right now for even more great options.
ELECTRONICS
Mashed

What We Know About Crumbl Cookies New Podcast

Since its launch in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has amassed over 400 locations that generating an average of $1.7 million in sales and $350,00 in net profit (via Restaurant Business). The brand's social media presence has been largely responsible for its expansion, with fans taking to platforms such as TikTok to post weekly reviews of Crumbl's newest releases.
FOOD & DRINKS
Atlas Obscura

Museum Of Islay Life

The Museum of Islay Life is a fascinating attraction on the remote Scottish island of Islay, the southernmost island of the Inner Hebrides of Scotland. Located in the small village of Port Charlotte, this museum illustrates the remarkable history of Islay from prehistoric to modern times over a period of around 12,000 years. Located in what was once the old Kilchoman Free Church, the museum opened in 1977 with the aim of conservation and education to represent the history of life on Islay.
MUSEUMS
Apple Insider

Deep-Dive on Apple Watch Ultra, iPhone 14 Satellite SOS, and eSIM on the AppleInsider Podcast

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The AppleInsider podcast dives in to the details on Apple Watch Ultra and its rugged capabilities, walkthroughiPhone 14 with new satellite SOS features, ramifications of going eSIM-only, and more!
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to View Hulu Watch History?

Watching a show in a marathon might be tempting. But sometimes work calls and you might have to stop your Hulu stream mid-way. On condition that you viewed it recently, the show will likely appear in the Keep Watching collection. It is a form of your watch history for your recently watched shows. But what if you can’t find it on the section?
TV & VIDEOS
Atlas Obscura

An Explorer's Guide to Exploration Itself

Throughout history, brave people have faced uncharted terrain to explore the corners of the world. While some have sought riches or influence or control, others had missions to expand the fields of cartography, geography, and biology through their efforts. Some of their accomplishments—and failures—are memorialized in statues and markers across the globe. In many cases, these monuments are much more accessible today.
TRAVEL
Creative Bloq

This AI art-generated woman is freaking out the internet

Meet Loab, an imagined woman painted by an AI that has been haunting people all over the internet with her gaunt features and consistently ghoulish scenarios. AI generated art is a little creepy anyway, but to find the same face staring back at you in increasingly nasty settings is, frankly, horrifying.
VISUAL ART
Apple Insider

Hear what may be the new startup sound for iPhone 14

The option for a startup sound to assist visually-impaired iPhone 14 users has been found in the code for iOS 16 -- and here's what it might sound like. Apple has issued a release candidate beta of iOS 16, the ninth beta version, and it includes previously unknown details. Everything new found in the code relates to features that Apple either only announced at its "Far Out" event -- or has not announced at all.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

YouTube to let creators offer paid video courses

YouTube is already the go-to place for people who want to learn a skill or find out more about a given topic. The platform will add even more educational features, including a way for creators to offer structured video courses and earn money. Creators wouldn’t need to direct their fans to other sites or apps (like Masterclass) where they sell those kinds of materials. Naturally, YouTube would take a cut of course sales too.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
deseret.com

How to (kind of) erase yourself from the internet

One quick Google search can reveal a lot about a person — an Instagram photo with their family members tagged, tweets identifying their political affiliation or a leaked phone number abused by scam callers. Deleting yourself from the internet can be difficult in practice. Even if you take down...
INTERNET
udemezue

Amazon Kindle Publishing For Newbies

how to start an affiliate marketing businessUdemezue John. In the early days of publishing, every writer would have to seek approval from a reputable publishing house before becoming a published author.

