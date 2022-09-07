Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we pay a visit to Fairhaven, Washington, where, like in a lot of historic neighborhoods, the sidewalks are studded with small plaques dedicated to local history. But the markers in Fairhaven are a little bit darker and a little bit weirder than you might find elsewhere. Thanks for this episode go to Bellinghistory with the Good Time Girls. You can learn more about their walking tours here.

