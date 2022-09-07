Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
Meta to show off high-end Quest headset on October 11
Meta has announced the date for its annual AR and VR conference for 2022. Starting on October 11, Meta Connect will showcase the company’s progress toward the metaverse. The keynote event will be broadcast on October 11 at 1 pm ET, and Meta says it’s a “can’t-miss” event. Will this be when Meta unveils “Project Cambria,” the high-end virtual reality headset it’s been working on? It’s a perfect time, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been teasing the headset for months.
Oculus Quest 2 successor teased for Meta Connect 2022 event in October
Meta has just announced that Meta Connect 2022 will take place on October 11, and we may finally get a glimpse of its next VR headset: Project Cambria. While this year’s Meta Connect might not be as wild as last year’s event – which saw the company announce its bold metaverse ambitions and change its name from Facebook – it should give us a better look at Meta’s Oculus Quest 2 successor, the so-called Project Cambria VR headset.
Is Elon Musk Buying 'Fortnite'? The Rumor Explained
Some memes never die, some stay far past their welcome, and some memes are just white noise about Elon Musk (and Fortnite). In case you're out of the loop, Elon Musk is estimated to be the richest man in the world by Bloomberg. His business ventures include Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and the Boring Company. Though Musk's car company would invite comparisons to Nikola Tesla, a more apt comparison for Musk as a businessman and venture capitalist would be Thomas Edison considering Musk's practice of buying out smaller startups, such as Tesla, and then appointing himself as CEO.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
RELATED PEOPLE
People Are Sharing The Wildest Behavior They've Seen From People In MLMs, And It's Shocking, Sad, And Everything In Between
My grandmother's death is not an opportunity to deliver your sales pitch.
The Verge
Call of Duty Next event will showcase the future of the franchise
Activision has announced a showcase that it says will reveal the future of the Call of Duty franchise. Dubbed Call of Duty Next, the showcase will take place at 1PM ET on September 15th, broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook. According to the press release, the showcase will focus...
Engadget
Marvel is getting the 'Pokémon Go' treatment thanks to Niantic
You'll be able to create your own Marvel superhero in 'World of Heroes' next year. Marvel has teamed up with Pokémon Go developer Niantic to create an augmented reality mobile game that will be available worldwide next year. In Marvel World of Heroes, you can create your own superhero in a Marvel game for the first time, according to a Niantic blog post.
Gravity Game Link Announces Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global Launch
JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2022-- Gravity Game Link is excited to announce the official Global Launch of the first play-to-earn game in the Ragnarok Online IP, Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220909005001/en/ Gravity Game Link announces the official Global Launch of Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT. (Graphic: Business Wire)
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Amazon reveals ‘complicated’ reason behind Lord of the Rings MMO’s cancellation
Last year, Amazon abruptly canceled its Lord of the Rings MMO. The Amazon spokesperson, at the time of the announcement, said it was because Amazon couldn’t provide a secure environment for the entire team of developers. But new information revealed it was more complicated than previously known. Today, GameSpot,...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Street Fighter Free Online
Best sites to watch The Street Fighter - Last updated on Sep 09, 2022. Best sites to buy: Amazon Video ,FlixFling DIRECTV Microsoft Store Apple iTunes. Best sites to rent: Amazon Video ,FlixFling DIRECTV Microsoft Store Apple iTunes. Best free ad supported sites: The Roku Channel. Read more to see...
POLITICO
The metaverse that's already here
The “industrial metaverse,” a term companies like Microsoft, Nvidia, and Siemens use to describe VR and other augmented reality in manufacturing, is arguably outpacing its more hyped, social-and-games counterpart. Nvidia, one of the leading graphics companies in the world, is building a virtual “Omniverse” to allow companies to...
TechCrunch
Roblox will give a handful of game developers $500,000 each to build its future
That amount of money is a drop in the bucket for a company worth around $25 billion, but the investment hints at the kind of experiences Roblox will point to when it wants to showcase what its community and developer tools make possible. And while there aren’t many of these developer grants awarded, each project gets a minimum of $500,000 — enough to fund some sophisticated experiences on a platform best known for its blocky, simplistic graphics. Some hit Roblox games are created by individual users, but many are made by proper game studios crafting polished experiences, and the big per project budget is meant to reflect that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ninja drops Twitch exclusivity and starts streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and more
One of the most popular streamers has decided that an exclusivity deal isn't enough. Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has dropped his contract with Twitch and plans to stream on all major platforms at the same time. After. (opens in new tab) staging a sudden hiatus last week, Ninja has returned to...
Ninja reveals reason for sudden hiatus as he announces return to streaming
NINJA, the world’s most popular streamer with over 18million followers on Twitch, is back after around a week’s break . The world famous Fortnite player, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, deleted pictures from his social media last week after having a meltdown on stream. After the event, he...
Comments / 0