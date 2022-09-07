Read full article on original website
WTVQ
Three dead after shooting in eastern Kentucky
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A shooting in Paintsville Friday morning left three people dead, according to the Johnson County Coroner’s office. Kentucky State Police says it was called to a house on Depot Road in response to a shooting. The Johnson County Sheriff says the call first came in around 10:40 and Paintsville Police responded before requesting backup from the sheriff’s office and KSP.
clayconews.com
DISCOVERY OF HUMAN SKELETAL REMAINS IN BURNED STRUCTURE ON HIGHWAY 52 W IN LEE COUNTY, KENTUCKY
BEATTYVILLE, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that, KSP Richmond Post 7 was contacted just after 9:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 in reference to possible human remains discovered in Lee County. The initial investigation indicates human skeletal remains were located in a burned structure on...
WBKO
Three people killed in Paintsville shooting, suspect arrested
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members are shocked and saddened after a deadly shooting took place in Paintsville on Friday. “Nothing like this should happen here in Paintsville, Kentucky. I’m not saying it would never happen, because here we are standing today. It happened,” Nella Smothers said. Officers...
WKYT 27
Suspects in Madison County police chase arrested in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspects who state police say got away after a chase in Madison County were caught in Lexington. Kentucky State Police says they were notified early Friday morning by Lexington police that 28-year-old Benjamin C. Johnson and 20-year-old Destiny G. Burns were caught in Fayette County.
Missing Somerset man found safe
The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 37-year-old man.
clayconews.com
State Police Seeking Assistance locating two Wanted Fugitives Following Pursuit in Madison County, Kentucky
RICHMOND, KY (September 8, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is asking for the public’s assistance with locating two wanted fugitives after a vehicle pursuit in Madison County on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The incident occurred just before 4:00 P.M. when...
clayconews.com
REPORT: SUSPECT YELLING, SCREAMING DURING COMPLAINT INVESTIGATION ARRESTED IN LAUREL COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor arrested Jennifer Nantz age 41 of London on Wednesday night September 7, 2022 at approximately 9:20 PM. The arrest occurred off Pine Top Road, approximately 3 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched...
WKYT 27
Coroner identifies suspect who died after stand-off situation in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the suspect who died after a stand-off situation with police on Tates Creek Road has been released. According to the coroner’s office, the man has been identified as 40-year-old Joshua Hagans. The hours-long standoff began around 10:45 Thursday night with the shooting...
Trucker found deceased in vehicle in Rowan County
An investigation is underway in Rowan County after a trucker was found deceased in his vehicle.
WKYT 27
Arrest made in deadly Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Lexington Thursday evening. Lexington police say 32-year-old Steven Smith was arrested at the scene of the shooting on Devonia Ave. He is charged with murder, two counts of 1st-degree wanton endangerment, 4th-degree assault-domestic violence and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
wymt.com
Golden Alert issued for missing man
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - The Somerset Police Department issued a Golden Alert Friday morning. Police are looking for Derek VanWormer, 37, who was reported missing early Thursday morning. He is described as having a thin build, has a beard, brown hair, hazel eyes and 5′09″ tall along with having multiple...
WKYT 27
Ky. man arrested following large drug investigation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lincoln County man was arrested as a result of a Madison County Drug Task Force investigation. Investigators say Dalton Roe, 19, was involved in trafficking drugs in central Kentucky, including Madison County. Officials seized heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine, marijuana and prescription pills. Roe is facing...
WTVQ
Police: 2 Lexington men found with large amount of drugs, open beer bottles in car
CANNON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Lexington men after officers say they found open alcohol containers and numerous drugs on Tuesday. According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, a Nissan was seen in Cannon crossing railroad tracks and then the yellow line. The vehicle also had the driver’s side taillight out. A deputy then stopped the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Missing Person Case
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, is asking for the public’s assistance as part of an ongoing missing person investigation. KSP Post 7 was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicates Cletus L. Gentry, 90 years old from Mt. Vernon, KY, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30pm last night. He is described as a white male, 5’10” tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR.
WTVQ
Man identified after being hit, killed on Mountain Parkway
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) The man hit and killed on Mountain Parkway Tuesday morning has been identified. According to the Clark County coroner, 85-year-old Shelby Overbee from Powell County died after being hit by a car when he stopped to pick something up off the road. According to Overbee’s obituary, he...
foxlexington.com
Lexington police need help identifying pair seen stealing packages
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are asking for help identifying a man and a woman caught stealing packages from porches in the Hartland neighborhood. Both thefts happened the morning of Aug. 14 on Broadhead Place. In one theft, the victim’s doorbell camera captured a woman with distinctive tattoos stealing mail. In the other, a man got out of a white passenger car and loads up what he can carry from another victim’s porch.
wymt.com
Man dies in Bell County crash, coroner says
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a deadly crash in Bell County that happened Tuesday morning. The Bell County Coroner’s Office tells WYMT that Shirley Lawson, 80, suffered a “natural cardiac event” while driving. Lawson was pronounced dead but his wife, the passenger,...
middlesboronews.com
Driver transported to hospital after one-vehicle crash
Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle accident in the early morning hours of Sept. 5 on US 119 near Tan Yard Hill. The female driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported by Bell County EMS to Middlesboro ARH after her late-model Nissan SUV went off the road, flipped and landed on its left side. AirEvac was called to the scene, but was unable to get into the air due to unsafe flying weather.
wymt.com
Missing person reported in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff shared a release Tuesday afternoon about a missing person in the London area. Hank Vaughn Jr., 31, was last seen heading to a London business on September 4 around 12:30 p.m. He is described as a 6′2″, 185 pound white man...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Tree trimmer faces years in prison
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Money doesn’t fall from trees, but two dozen homeowners feel like they threw their money away after a tree contractor cashed their checks and didn’t do the work. Mike Hebert only lost a $350 deposit, but when he found customer after customer who faced...
