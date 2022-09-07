BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was on her daily run on the streets of Memphis when she was abducted and killed. It’s every runner’s worst nightmare. “You just get that gut feeling. I think every woman runner gets it when they see something like that. Like you hope for the best but think man this could be the worst,” said local runner Heather Magill.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO