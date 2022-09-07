ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

Related
actionnews5.com

Tigers basketball adds final assistant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Sports
25newsnow.com

Bikers head south towards Memphis

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
PEORIA, IL
wnky.com

Local running community reacts to runner Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was on her daily run on the streets of Memphis when she was abducted and killed. It’s every runner’s worst nightmare. “You just get that gut feeling. I think every woman runner gets it when they see something like that. Like you hope for the best but think man this could be the worst,” said local runner Heather Magill.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher. Now...
MEMPHIS, TN
Mighty 990

BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree

NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame#Ncaa Championship#Golf Course#Gannett#Tenn#Windyke Country Club#The St Agnes Academy#Ecs#Stanford
Memphis Flyer

“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer

The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Radio

Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday, has been arrested. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with...
MEMPHIS, TN
wmot.org

Memphis teacher's abduction, death, quickly turn political

(Mike Osborne) — The abduction and murder of a Memphis school teacher quickly turned political this week. The body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was discovered Monday. Authorities have charged Memphis resident Cleotha Abston with kidnaping and murder in connection with her disappearance last Friday. Within hours of word...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras

Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
actionnews5.com

Data reveals growing number of teenagers skipping school, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is talking tough on truancy. In his weekly newsletter, the mayor revealed startling data about the number of children ditching class in the Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) system. Mayor Strickland says the growing number of teenagers who skip school and eventually drop...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy