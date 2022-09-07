Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Tigers basketball adds final assistant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway added another asset to his staff. Andy Borman came to Memphis from the Nike EYBL circuit where he served as executive director of the New York Renaissance. Also, he was IMG Basketball Academy Director from 2010-2012, so his grassroots basketball...
tri-statedefender.com
PREP FOOTBALL: Collierville ‘hungry’ for continued success after strong start
After the Collierville High School football team defeated White Station 37-6 last Friday (Sept. 2), head coach Joe Rocconi realized, while his team constructed a dominant effort in the victory, they were nowhere close to perfect. “We made a lot of mistakes that must be corrected on film, and while...
TUCKER CARLSON: The murder of Eliza Fletcher and the fall of Memphis, law and order
The most important thing to keep in mind in a period of intense change is that things are, in fact, changing. Things weren't always this way so memory, history, is your best defense against manipulation. When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them. When you...
Funeral services for Eliza Fletcher announced
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The funeral services have been announced for Eliza Fletcher, a Memphis teacher and mother who was kidnapped and murdered while jogging near the University of Memphis. Funeral services for Fletcher will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 at Second Presbyterian Church at Poplar and Goodlett. Memphis Police say Fletcher, a mother […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25newsnow.com
Bikers head south towards Memphis
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Motorcyclists across Central Illinois gathered at Walter Brothers Harley Davidson to head off to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude. This is the 16th annual ride began Thursday morning at 7AM. Around 200 bikers are driving their motorcycles the 380-mile trip, which is nearly...
wnky.com
Local running community reacts to runner Eliza Fletcher’s kidnapping and murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was on her daily run on the streets of Memphis when she was abducted and killed. It’s every runner’s worst nightmare. “You just get that gut feeling. I think every woman runner gets it when they see something like that. Like you hope for the best but think man this could be the worst,” said local runner Heather Magill.
actionnews5.com
Faith leader discusses loss of Eliza Fletcher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The nation waited with bated breath after 34-year-old wife and mother of two Eliza Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis early Friday morning. Memphis Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a body found in South Memphis Monday did belong to Eliza Fletcher. Now...
BREAKING: West Memphis Nurse Killed in Memphis Shooting Spree
NEW: A West Memphis nurse has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s rampage shooting. Allison Parker was one of the four people killed after 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly terrorized Memphis. “Our office is grieving the loss of our medical assistant, Allison Parker,” Family Practice Center of West...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eliza Fletcher’s family breaks silence after Memphis teacher’s body found
Family, friends, and Memphis community leaders expressed their grief after abducted jogger Eliza Fletcher's body was discovered.
Memphis Flyer
“I Want You To Stay and I Want You To Fight” — Officials React to “Evil Actions” of Rampage Killer
The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced frightened people to shelter in place Wednesday, has been arrested. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, who was charged as an adult with...
wmot.org
Memphis teacher's abduction, death, quickly turn political
(Mike Osborne) — The abduction and murder of a Memphis school teacher quickly turned political this week. The body of missing jogger Eliza Fletcher was discovered Monday. Authorities have charged Memphis resident Cleotha Abston with kidnaping and murder in connection with her disappearance last Friday. Within hours of word...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Heavy police presence at IRS building in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — ABC24 crews are on the scene of a heavy police presence in Memphis, not far from the Mississippi state border. Memphis Police are at the IRS building on the 5300 block of Getwell. We are told some people have evacuated, and others are sheltering in place.
$800K of Nike shoes, clothes stolen in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thieves ran off with $800,000 worth of Nike shoes and clothing after ransacking 20 trailers, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The break-in happened near Shelby Drive and Lamar Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday, September 6, according to a police report. Twenty trailers that...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch set to celebrate Mardi Gras
Photo: From left, Kim Allen and Leigh Ellen Doddridge are the organizers of the first Olive Branch Twigs Mardi Gras parade fundraiser, set for Feb. 18. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News) Revelers can now start making plans to celebrate Madi Gras this coming year in….. Olive Branch. Put together by the...
actionnews5.com
Data reveals growing number of teenagers skipping school, mayor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is talking tough on truancy. In his weekly newsletter, the mayor revealed startling data about the number of children ditching class in the Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) system. Mayor Strickland says the growing number of teenagers who skip school and eventually drop...
Two children shot in backseat of mom’s car in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged case of road rage ended with two children being shot and critically injured in Berclair early Tuesday. It was a night of terror for a Memphis mother and her two children. Witness Jose Cortez who said he watched minutes of mayhem erupt just after midnight along Macon Road. A shattered […]
Opinion | We need to stop the unfounded rumors & blind speculation on Eliza Fletcher’s murder | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The tragic abduction of 34-year-old school teacher Eliza Fletcher is a sickening reminder of the plague of violent crime. It’s also a wakeup call for vigilance – knowing that in a city of more than 600,000 people, many of them are bent on evil.
Comments / 0