Green Bay, WI

Yardbarker

How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?

The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams

Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le'Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
NFL
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Wisconsin Football
ClutchPoints

Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team's second and third receivers.
DALLAS, TX
Aaron Rodgers
Yardbarker

Rondale Moore & Cody Ford Placed on Cardinals Injury Report

On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals uploaded their first injury report before the beginning of the 2022 season. Since then, a few more players have been added to the list including WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Both did participate in practice on Thursday, but their reps were limited.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for September 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a long term deal. Raiders worked out DE Jalyn Holmes and DT Prince Emili. Saints signed OL Erik McCoy to a five year deal worth 63.75 million. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their PS.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen's performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
NFL

