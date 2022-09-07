Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Yardbarker
Eagles Announce Four Practice Squad Moves, Including Signing TE Dalton Keene
The following is an updated list reflecting the Eagles practice squad:. DE Matt Leo (international) Tate, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bengals out of Florida State back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,529,072 contract with Cincinnati. The Falcons signed Tate to...
Yardbarker
How have the Falcons and Saints rosters changed since we last saw them?
The Falcons are gearing up for their season opener, hosting their hated rival New Orleans Saints in Atlanta this Sunday. But these two teams have changed drastically since we last saw them. Key Falcons Additions. QB Marcus Mariota. RB Damien Williams. WR Bryan Edwards. WR Drake London. OL Elijah Wilkinson.
Expert picks round-up for Giants-Titans Week 1 matchup
It’s the Friday before a Tennessee Titans regular season game, which means it’s time to round-up expert picks for their contest against the New York Giants in Week 1. The start of the regular season is finally here, which means there are reasons for hope for every team in the NFL because everyone has the same record.
Adrian Peterson interested in playing for 3 NFL teams
Adrian Peterson is preparing for his upcoming boxing match against Le’Veon Bell, but the star running back has not closed the book on playing in the NFL. He is still hoping to sign with a team at some point during the 2022 season, and he has a few in mind that he would like to play for.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trevon Diggs gets real on strength of Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense
The Dallas Cowboys are entering the 2022 NFL season with a ton of criticism. Their offseason was considered to be one of the worst in the league. They lost former Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass rusher Randy Gregory. They replaced neither player. Michael Gallup is likely to miss the first few weeks of the season, leaving Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to rely upon Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as the team’s second and third receivers.
Steelers vs. Bengals Preview: Can Pittsburgh Start 1-0?
Have the Pittsburgh Steelers done enough to rebound against the Cincinnati Bengals?
Saints Breakout Players of the Year by SNN Writers
The SNN staff gives you our picks for the Saints top breakout candidates for 2022.
Titans want strong start against Giants, new coach Daboll
NEW YORK GIANTS (4-13) at TENNESSEE TITANS (12-6) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Titans by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Giants 9-7; Tennessee 7-9.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Rondale Moore & Cody Ford Placed on Cardinals Injury Report
On Wednesday, the Arizona Cardinals uploaded their first injury report before the beginning of the 2022 season. Since then, a few more players have been added to the list including WR Rondale Moore and OL Cody Ford. Both did participate in practice on Thursday, but their reps were limited. Entire...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson could not reach an agreement on a long term deal. Raiders worked out DE Jalyn Holmes and DT Prince Emili. Saints signed OL Erik McCoy to a five year deal worth 63.75 million. Seattle Seahawks. Seahawks signed LS Carson Tinker to their PS. Seahawks released...
Sean McDermott hints at 1 worry regarding Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills would be hard-pressed to find anything they disliked about Josh Allen’s performance on Thursday night. However, head coach Sean McDermott suggested there might be one thing worth looking at. McDermott hinted at some minor concern about how often Allen ran the ball in the second half...
Comments / 0