ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Search continues for man accused of shooting two people at the Ladson DMV

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47MCql_0hlLxVbu00

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The search is on for a man accused of shooting two people at the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office in Ladson.

It all stemmed from an argument that allegedly took place outside of the DMV office around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday before moving inside the building. One person, who deputies said may have been the target, was struck in the head and a bystander who was simply doing business at the DMV counter was also struck by gunfire.

Both were taken to Trident Hospital – their condition is unknown.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis described the suspect as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He is approximately 6-foot with a thin build and was wearing skinny jeans, crocs, and a gray sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

The sheriff’s office announced late Tuesday night that they had located the suspect vehicle and identified the owner.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xyDE4_0hlLxVbu00
    Image of suspect in Ladson DMV shooting (BCSO)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23knoK_0hlLxVbu00
    Suspect vehicle in Ladson DMV shooting (BCSO)

A photo of an unrelated arrest began circulating on social media, prompting an alert from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office saying that the arrest was not connected to the DMV shooting and the suspect was still on the run.

“I am aware there is a photo circulating social media about an arrest made in WindGate this evening. At this time, we have NOT arrested the shooting suspect from the DMV,” said Cpl. Carli Drayton, public information officer for the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OOTjt_0hlLxVbu00
Photo of suspect in Ladson DMV shooting (Courtesy BCSO)

Dozens of law enforcement agencies aided BCSO during their response to the shooting. Sheriff Lewis said the DVM was full of people when the crime was committed and described a chaotic scene when they first arrived.

2 arrested for unlawfully carrying firearms in downtown Charleston

Sheriff Lewis said anyone with information about the suspect, or those who observe any suspicious behavior, should immediately contact law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting ‘innocent driver’

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Ladson Dmv#Trident Hospital#Berkeley County Sheriff#Cpl
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man admits to burglarizing Goose Creek home

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – An 18-year-old man was arrested after being accused of burglarizing a home in Goose Creek. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to a reported burglary at a home on Lighthouse Road. “The victim presented video footage of the suspect who was involved in the burglary,” deputies said. […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sheriff’s office: Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest for shooting into an occupied vehicle Thursday morning. Jonathan Schuler (29) was arrested for firing a gun at an occupied vehicle in the McDonald area, deputies said. Schuler was arrested after the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man riding […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
LADSON, SC
WJCL

Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office

Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

K9 deputy helps track missing woman in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A K9 deputy is being praised for helping to track down a missing woman in Colleton County. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said K9 Blue and his deputy handler Benji Polston responded to a call last weekend about an older woman with dementia who was reported missing and assisted with the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire detention deputies, will offer weekly jail tours

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you interested in starting a career in law enforcement? The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Wednesday it will hold weekly jail tours for citizens who are interested in working as a detention deputy at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Tours will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police looking to identify suspect in attempted strong arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man connected to an attempted strong arm robbery that happened in downtown Charleston last month. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on August 20th on Walnut Street. Police said the male suspect is approximately in his 30s and described as 6′ […]
WCBD Count on 2

Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Three arrested, deputy bit following pursuit in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was injured and another fired a gunshot during separate confrontations with suspects from a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota sedan near I-526 and Paramount Drive shortly before 1:00 a.m., but the driver fled, leading […]
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy