ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306X6Y_0hlLxSxj00
1 of 5

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas and seek a “solidarity contribution” from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profits as the war in Ukraine drives up energy costs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

With winter approaching, the 27 EU members are struggling to contain an energy crisis that could lead to rolling blackouts, shuttered factories and a deep recession. Russia has already cut gas supplies partially or entirely to 13 EU countries that use the fuel to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories.

“We are facing an extraordinary situation, because Russia is an unreliable supplier but also because Russia’s actively manipulating the gas market,” von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels. “We must cut Russia’s revenues, which (President Vladimir) Putin uses to finance his atrocious war in Ukraine.”

She declined to recommend any price cap levels, saying that should be agreed during emergency talks among EU energy ministers Friday. The bloc’s executive arm is putting a raft of proposals on the table for the ministers to discuss.

Putin threatened to completely cut energy supplies to the West if it tries to cap prices of Russian exports, saying the move would violate contracts.

“In that case, we will just halt supplies if it contradicts our economic interests,” Putin said Wednesday at an economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok. “We won’t supply any gas, oil, diesel oil or coal.”

Meanwhile, Von der Leyen said the EU’s executive Commission, which proposes EU rules and policies, noted that oil and gas companies have made “massive profits.” A European drought is fueling higher electricity demand and limiting the production of hydropower, just as Russia is wielding its energy might.

“We will therefore propose a solidarity contribution for fossil fuel companies,” von der Leyen said, urging member countries to “invest these revenues to support vulnerable households and invest in clean homegrown energy sources.”

She gave no other details. Some countries already have passed taxes on the windfall profits of energy companies.

Russian pipeline gas accounted for 40% of all imported gas into Europe before Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February but now only accounts for 9%, von der Leyen. Norway now delivers more gas to the bloc than Russia.

The commission believes the EU is prepared for the winter, with joint gas storage levels at 82%; well ahead of the 80% target that had been set for the end of October.

Also Wednesday, Austria proposed a power price cap that should ease costs for an average household of three by about 500 euros ($494) per year, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Natural Gas#Eu Countries#Energy Production#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eu#Russian#European Commission
Markets Insider

Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years

Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Russia’s Panicked Confession: This Is What Scares Us Most

In a recent interview with Russian state media outlet TASS, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American Department, Aleksandr Darichev, said that in the event the U.S. designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, it would represent “a point of no return” in relations between the two countries. Speaking on behalf of the country that ruthlessly invaded its smaller neighbor and is continually being accused of human rights violations and serious war crimes, Darichev shamelessly claimed on Saturday that the West, led by the United States, “has trampled upon international law and absolute taboos in diplomatic practice.”Appearing on...
POLITICS
Markets Insider

Russia now controls at least $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's energy, metal and mineral deposits, report says

Russia now controls $12.4 trillion worth of Ukraine's key natural resources, according to an analysis for The Washington Post by SecDev. If the Kremlin succeeds in annexing Ukrainian land seized during Russia's invasion, Kyiv would permanently lose almost two-thirds of its deposits. Moscow controls 63% of Ukraine's coal deposits, 11%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
One Green Planet

Elon Musk Says Shutting Down Nuclear Power Plants is ‘Anti-Human’ and ‘Insane’ For National Security

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world and CEO of Tesla, said that shutting down nuclear power plants is ‘insane’ and called environmentalists ‘anti-human.’. Musk tweeted about nuclear energy last week, saying, “Countries should be increasing nuclear power generation! It is insane from a national security standpoint & bad for the environment to shut them down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy