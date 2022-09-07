ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Poll: Most New Yorkers support loan forgiveness plan

By Harrison Gereau
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZMUKD_0hlLxFjW00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) — Majorities of New Yorkers across most demographic categories approve of the student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Joe Biden last month, according to a special Siena College poll released Wednesday morning. The poll, conducted between Aug. 28 and Sept. 1, found that 56% of respondents overall support the plan while 33% of them oppose it.

“Majorities of New Yorkers support the President’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 worth of student loans for some, up to $10,000 for others and to cap the amount any borrower must pay each month at 5% of their earnings. Support is greatest among Democrats, Blacks, those with a balance on their student loans and New Yorkers under 50 years of age,” said Siena College Research Institute Director, Don Levy. “Nearly two-thirds of Republicans and a plurality of independents oppose the plan.”

Here’s how soon you could receive student loan forgiveness, Education Department says

Critics have argued that the plan would heighten inflation and place an immoral financial burden on people who don’t owe federal student loan money. Still, the poll found a 65% majority of those who have already fully paid off their loans support the proposal, along with a 49% plurality of people who never had any.

A 73% majority of those that still have a balance on their student loans back the plan, which was estimated to cost $240 billion over the next decade. Just 35% believe that the plan will skyrocket inflation and that it is unfair to those that never had federal loans, or to those that had the loans and already paid them back.

Pluralities or majorities of almost every gender, age, religion, income, ethnicity, or political party support the proposal, but not Republicans, Independents, or people over the age of 65, according to the poll. While 82% of Democrats support the plan, Republicans oppose it by a 65% to 26% margin, with a 46% plurality of Independents in opposition as well.

The survey found that 54% of respondents have paid off all their federal loans, while 45% still have a balance, with more Democrats in the red than Republicans.

While most New Yorkers seem to support the plan, some still question its fairness.

“Fifty-seven percent of New Yorkers say that canceling some student debt will allow many Americans to get out from under the burden of student loans and that debt relief will both help them and the economy,” Levy said. “Over one third, 35%, disagree and say that canceling student loan debt will increase inflation and that this plan isn’t fair to those that never had student loans, or to those that had loans and already paid them back.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Hochul holds commanding lead over Zeldin in New York governor’s race: poll

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) holds a lead of 15 percentage points over Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin, according to an Emerson College-Pix11-The Hill survey released on Friday. The poll found that 50 percent of somewhat and very likely voters polled said they would support Hochul when asked who...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
News 8 WROC

Hillary Clinton says Ted Cruz is biggest ‘blowhard’ in Senate

Hillary Clinton isn’t mincing words when it comes to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Appearing on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” the former secretary of State was asked Thursday about her time as a New York senator from 2001 to 2009. Host Andy Cohen asked Clinton, “What U.S. senator is or was the biggest blowhard?” “Oh, […]
TEXAS STATE
News 8 WROC

South Carolina Senate rejects near-total abortion ban

The South Carolina Senate failed to pass a ban on abortions earlier than six weeks into pregnancy on Thursday. The controversial bill was altered over two days of debate on the floor, moving it closer to the current South Carolina abortion ban that is tied up in court. “This is not where I wanted to […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Federal Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#New Yorkers#Democrats#Republicans#Education Department
Gothamist

New code, backed by NY lawmakers, will help credit card companies track gun purchases

Ammunition is seen for sale at a gun shop. Until now, credit card companies didn't have a code for tracking purchases at gun stores, like they do for many other sorts of retailers. The International Organization for Standards OK'd a new code this week. Gun safety advocates, including several public officials, argue the measure will make it easier to flag suspicious activity before guns are trafficked or someone commits a mass shooting. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

New York State Lawmakers Eyeing Big Change to Minimum Wage

According to a report by Joe Mahoney of the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, two New York State Democrats are looking to make a major change to the state's minimum wage. According to Mahoney's report, Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner of the Bronx and State Senator Jessica Ramos of Queens are gathering support for a bill that would tie New York State's minimum wage to the consumer price index in an effort to keep the minimum wage in line with the rising cost of living.
BUSINESS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Candidates for NY governor trying to gain your attention

The summer is over. School is back in session. And the candidates for New York governor are trying to get your attention. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican rival, Rep. Lee Zeldin, are entering the final eight-week sprint with the finish line at Election Day. Hochul's campaign on Tuesday...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Advocates urge New York to reverse prescription drug move

A coalition of health care advocacy organizations this week is making a renewed push to reverse a prescription drug change they worry will be harmful to low-income New Yorkers who rely on the Medicaid program. At issue has been the years-long battle over a pharmacy benefit "carveout" under the program...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

Outreach underway to inform voters about New York's Prop 1

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- On Nov. 8, voters in New York state will decide on a ballot measure aimed at fighting climate change.The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act is getting top billing, yet many voters tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan they know little about Proposition 1.On the streets of Northport, adjacent to the harbor, essential to Long Island's North Shore, voter outreach was underway Wednesday.Prop 1 on New York state's November ballot is a $4 billion bond act."How do you feel about borrowing money for the environment?" McLogan asked one man."Oh, absolutely. That could be a fantastic...
NORTHPORT, NY
Hot 99.1

Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?

Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
POLITICS
Western Queens Gazette

Queens College Makes ‘Best Colleges’ Lists

A new study by the education research organization DegreeChoices, named five CUNY colleges as the nation’s top Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), and seven among the top 10 best schools in New York State. Five CUNY colleges also made The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition,” a selection...
QUEENS, NY
News 8 WROC

CANY Chairs Comment on Current NYS Cannabis Climate

MOHAWK VALLEY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Adult use of marijuana has been increasing across the nation as more and more states begin to legalize both medical and recreational use. New York State has announced that they will approve a maximum of 150 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensaries (CAURD) with the highest numbers going to Manhattan and Long […]
HEALTH
Hudson Valley Post

How One NY County is Navigating New Concealed Carry Laws

On September 1st, 2022, new laws went into effect regarding gun ownership in New York State. Many changes specifically regulate not only how a New York State resident can obtain a concealed carry license, but where they are able to bring their firearm. One New York county is taking it a step further.
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

21K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy