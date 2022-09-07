One man died and a second man was arrested as police closed in Thursday on two persons of interest in the killing of a woman in Edinburg. It was around noon Thursday when officers approached the men near a home in Alton. One was detained, but the other ran inside the home. Officers followed but found him dead in a bathroom of a self-inflicted gunshot. Four schools in the area of Harrison and Los Ebanos were placed on lockdown during the incident.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO