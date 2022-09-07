Read full article on original website
Man charged with murder in death of Mission woman
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the suspects in an Edinburg homicide investigation was arraigned on murder charges. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora, officials with the City of Edinburg stated. A second individual, referred to […]
PD: Mother, son arrested after gunfire at mall
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a woman and her son after shots were fired in the Macy’s second-level parking garage at La Plaza Mall. At 5:23 p.m. Saturday, McAllen police were dispatched to La Plaza Mall in reference to a call about a shooting that took place a few minutes prior. While en route […]
Man with history of escapes arrested after fleeing fatal crash
SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Sullivan City man accused of escaping custody was arrested months after fleeing a fatal accident. Carlos Ivan Salinas was arrested on charges of accident involving death, accident involving serious bodily injury, escape while arrest/confined, evading arrest and resisting arrest, Hidalgo County records show. The records also show that Salinas […]
PD: Drunk woman calls 911 eight times without emergency
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A “highly intoxicated” woman was arrested for calling 911 repeatedly without an emergency, while also harassing a dispatcher, police said. Rosa Elia De Leon, a McAllen resident, allegedly made eight “abusive calls” to 911 after being told by dispatchers to call the non-emergency number. According to a police report obtained by […]
HCSC searching for man accused of aggravated assault
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cristobal Ivan Hernandez, 43, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, five-foot-five-inch man. He is reported to weigh 160 […]
kurv.com
Edinburg Homicide Investigation Ends In Alton With One Man Dead, Another In Custody
One man died and a second man was arrested as police closed in Thursday on two persons of interest in the killing of a woman in Edinburg. It was around noon Thursday when officers approached the men near a home in Alton. One was detained, but the other ran inside the home. Officers followed but found him dead in a bathroom of a self-inflicted gunshot. Four schools in the area of Harrison and Los Ebanos were placed on lockdown during the incident.
kurv.com
Man Charged With Murder In Woman’s Death In Edinburg
A 61-year-old man was arraigned Friday afternoon for the murder of a 28-year-old woman. Rogelio Ramirez Cortez was formally charged with first-degree murder and ordered jailed on a $1 million bond. Police had closed in on Cortez and a second man outside of a home in Alton on Thursday. Cortez...
CCSO: Man leads deputies in car chase in downtown Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man who was harassing Cameron County Courthouse employees. The sheriff’s social media post said employees notified deputies assigned at the courthouse of a man harassing employees and banging on a marked Cameron County Sheriff’s Office unit. Deputies approached the man while he […]
Teen charged with armed robbery, breaking into home
A 19-year-old Hidalgo County teen is behind bars charged with burglarizing a home and stealing a vehicle. Jose Luis Hernandez appeared before a judge to face charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation. Alton Police say Hernandez broke into a home on Tuesday afternoon near West Diamondhead Avenue and North Dakota Road. He […]
McAllen PD seek man wanted for deadly conduct
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man allegedly wanted for deadly conduct. On Wednesday at about 6:05 a.m., McAllen PD responded to the area of 4300 S. McColl Road. McAllen PD describe Santos Josimar Trevino, 32, as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 167 pound man with black hair […]
Person of interest in homicide investigation found dead, another in custody, police say
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One is dead and another is in custody in connection to an Edinburg homicide investigation case. According to Edinburg police, authorities were looking for a person of interest in Alton in connection to the death investigation from Wednesday. Authorities are now calling it a homicide investigation. The person ran from police […]
PD: Woman arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen woman was arrested on 20 counts of animal cruelty on Sunday. Paola Andrea Gaytan Hernandez, a McAllen resident was charged with animal cruelty after a concerned neighbor called the police about a constant loud barking coming from Hernandez’s residence, authorities said. Police saythey responded to Hernandez’s residence Sunday afternoon […]
KRGV
McAllen police continue search for man wanted on murder charge
The McAllen Police Department continues to search for a man accused of stabbing and killing a homeless man in McAllen nearly two months ago. An arrest warrant was issued for Keith Vladimir Garcia, 27, for murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the stabbing death of 66-year-old George Chavez on July 16.
kurv.com
Indicted CEO Of Valley Migrant Shelter Hospitalized After “cardiac event”
The jailed CEO of a nonprofit migrant shelter organization is currently in the hospital after suffering what his attorney called a “cardiac event” Wednesday morning. Ruben Gallegos Jr. was rushed to McAllen Medical Center from the Hidalgo County jail after suffering the heart trouble. Gallegos fell ill shortly before he was to make his second federal court appearance to be arraigned on theft and conspiracy charges. The hearing has been postponed. Gallegos was arrested last week in Brownsville.
KRGV
Stabbing incident in Harlingen ends in double arrest
Two men were arrested Tuesday after a stabbing incident in Harlingen, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of FM 800 and FM 3067 in Harlingen in reference to a male subject with stab wounds. Prior to arriving at the scene, deputies were notified...
KRGV
“No room to breathe:” Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center at maximum capacity
The Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center is at maximum capacity, according to Sheriff Eddie Guerra. The facility currently has more than 12 hundred beds – and each one is currently taken by an inmate, Guerra said. “My staff has actually no room to breathe,” Guerra said. “I mean, you've...
Law enforcement activity prompts four Mission CISD schools to be on high alert
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four schools in Mission were on a secure lockout earlier today due to criminal activity in the area. Mission Collegiate High School, Alton Memorial Jr. High School, Waitz Elementary and Cavasos Elementary responded to the secure lockout. According to authorities, a law enforcement agency was conducting a warrant off of Harrison […]
Man accused of smuggling over 900lbs of liquid meth
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of smuggling over 900 pounds of liquid methamphetamine through the Rio Grande City Port of Entry was arrested. Pedro Sergio Luna-Soto was arrested on charges of illegal importation of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint stated that Luna-Soto, a Mexican citizen, entered […]
kurv.com
Police Investigating After Woman Found Dead In Edinburg Apartment
Edinburg police are working to learn what happened to a woman found dead in a northwest-side apartment. Officers responding to a welfare concern call Wednesday afternoon found the woman dead inside the apartment on the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street. Police have not indicated if there was any evidence that she’d been killed.
kurv.com
2 More Indicted In Valley Migrant Shelter Embezzlement Scheme
Two more people have been indicted in an alleged scheme to use a migrant children’s shelter in the Valley to rip off the federal government. The indictment names Ruben Gallegos Sr., the father of Ruben Gallegos Jr., along with Juan Jose Gonzalez, and charges Gallegos Sr. and Gonzalez with the same theft and conspiracy charges as Gallegos Jr. All three are alleged to have used federal grants to hike their salaries hundreds of thousands of dollars above the federally-regulated salary limits.
