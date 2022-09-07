Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
ajmc.com
Burden of Cardiometabolic Risk Factors Differs Between Women, Men With T1D
Women with type 1 diabetes (T1D) had a better cardiometabolic risk factor profile but did not have a significantly lower cardiovascular disease (CVD) event burden compared with their male counterparts. Women living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) have a lower burden of cardiometabolic risk factors compared with men with T1D,...
msn.com
Men with low testosterone may be a greater risk for severe COVID-19
Men with low testosterone levels may be more likely to have more severe illness when infected with COVID-19, according to a new study. Treating men who have low testosterone with hormone therapy may reduce their risk of serious illness from COVID-19, researchers said, but it comes with other risks that doctors and patients will need to weigh.
ajmc.com
Early-Onset AD May Affect Cognitive Functioning in Children
Pediatric patients who developed atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age had an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction, including gross and fine motor skills, at 6 years old. Incidence of atopic dermatitis (AD) before 2 years of age was associated with an increased risk of neurodevelopmental dysfunction later in...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
MedicalXpress
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea at an increased risk of death
People reporting symptoms of both insomnia and a high risk of obstructive sleep apnea are at an increased risk of death, compared to people without the conditions, a new Flinders University analysis has found. Lead authors Dr. Alexander Sweetman and Dr. Yohannes Melaku say the study highlights the importance of...
technologynetworks.com
Vitamin D Supplements' Link to Depression Investigated in New Meta-Analysis
An extensive meta-analysis suggests that vitamin D supplementation may alleviate depressive symptoms in adults with depression. Conducted by an international team of researchers, the meta-analysis includes dozens of studies from around the world. Depressive symptoms cause a significant disease burden worldwide. The therapeutic efficacy of current antidepressants is often insufficient,...
nypressnews.com
Statins: The sign of ‘life-threatening’ muscle damage that can show up in the extremities
“Swelling may be due to either muscle swelling, which would be non-pitting (does not indent when pressure is applied) and can and can appear either at presentation or after rehydration.”. Alternatively, added Doctor Shefner, swelling in the extremities could be caused by peripheral oedema, which would be pitting and occurs...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
Nature.com
Association between long-term weight-change trajectory and cardiovascular disease risk by physical activity level
Using data from the Korean Genome and Epidemiology Study, we identified weight-change patterns during midlife using a group-based trajectory model, and evaluated their associations with the incidence of cardiovascular disease (CVD). At baseline, there were 8774 CVD-free participants. Group-based modeling was used to analyze patterns of weight change over about 16Â years. Using multiple model, we evaluated the association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk. During the follow-up period, 741 new CVD cases were identified. The weight-change patterns were characterized as 'gradual weight gain', 'stable weight', 'slight weight loss', and 'gradual weight loss'. The association between weight-change patterns and CVD risk differed depending on the level of physical activity (PA) at baseline (pinteraction"‰<"‰0.05). Compared with the stable-weight group, the risk of all CVD (HR 2.5, 95% CI 1.5"“4.3) and non-fatal CVD (HR 2.8, 95% CI 1.6"“4.9) among the gradual-weight-loss group was apparent in the lowest PA quartile. In addition, on average, a decrease in skeletal-muscle-mass (SMM) levels was observed during the follow-up period, but the decrease in SMM in the gradual-weight-loss group was greater than in the gradual-weight-gain group. Our findings show that gradual weight loss was associated with CVD risk, which was dependent on PA levels.
MedPage Today
Complete Endoscopic Healing in IBD Linked to Lower Relapse Risk
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a high risk of relapse after stopping tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors, but those who achieved complete endoscopic healing had a far lower risk, according to a prospective study from the Netherlands. Among 81 patients, 70% of those who achieved partial endoscopic healing...
ajmc.com
TAVR May Induce Early LVEF Improvement in Heart Failure
This study investigated long-term mortality outcomes following transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) among patients with a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50% and comorbid severe aortic stenosis. Despite having severe aortic stenosis and a left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below 50%, one-third of patients who underwent transcatheter aortic valve...
MedicalXpress
Reasons for hospital admissions in people with type 2 diabetes are changing
The most common reasons why people with type 2 diabetes (T2DM) are admitted to hospital with greater frequency than the general population are changing, with hospitalization for traditional diabetes complications now being accompanied by admissions for a diverse range of lesser-known complications including infections (i.e., pneumonia, sepsis), mental health disorders, and gastrointestinal conditions, according to an analysis of national data from Australia spanning seven years.
Agriculture Online
Pandemic aid helped families’ nutrition and well-being — report
Temporary increases in federal aid during the COVID-19 pandemic had a “highly positive impact on overall family well-being” and made it easier for low-income families to afford sufficient and healthy food, according to two reports released on Tuesday by Hunger Free America. But as these supports were gradually withdrawn, respondents reported skipping meals and struggling to feed their families.
drugtopics.com
Age at Time of Type 2 Diabetes or Hypertension Diagnosis Linked to Glaucoma Risk
Timing of type 2 diabetes or hypertension diagnosis may impact the risk of primary open-angle glaucoma. The earlier individuals develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension in life, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), according to a new study. The findings, published in Clinical Ophthalmology1 could...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
healio.com
Shorter menstrual cycle length predicts more severe menopause symptoms
Findings from a study published in Menopause suggested that the length of menstrual cycles during reproductive years may predict the severity of menopause symptoms. “We observed that women with self-reported menstrual cycles for 25 days or less had more somatic and psychological menopausal symptoms, as well as reached menopause earlier than women with menstrual cycles between 26 and 34 days,” the authors wrote. “These results, if confirmed, add to the existing epidemiologic literature on menstrual cycle length and women’s health.”
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 diagnosed in 0.1 percent of neonates
Few neonates have severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection, and most are asymptomatic or develop mild illness, according to a study published online Aug. 23 in Pediatrics. Joan Devin, from Children's Health of Orange County in California, and colleagues described the incidence, presentation, and clinical outcomes of neonatal COVID-19....
ajmc.com
Rifaximin Plus Lactulose Linked to Greater Effectiveness, Decreased Mortality in HE
Compared with the use of lactulose alone, rifaximin plus lactulose can provide additional benefits in terms of increased effectiveness rate and decreased mortality in patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE). In patients with hepatic encephalopathy (HE), use of rifaximin plus lactulose can provide benefits in terms of an increased effective rate...
MedPage Today
Low Testosterone Linked to Hospitalization for COVID
Normal testosterone levels in men might be protective against severe COVID-19, a retrospective cohort study suggested. Among 723 men with a mean age of 55, those who had hypogonadism had a higher risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 versus men with eugonadism (OR 2.4, 95% CI 1.4-4.4, P<0.003), reported Sandeep Dhindsa, MD, of St. Louis University School of Medicine in Missouri, and colleagues.
