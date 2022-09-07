“If a bird stops what he's doing and looks at us like this, watches us, it might be an ancestor,” whispers Tom Creek. A willy wagtail is perched on the branch of an old red cedar. A calm, magnetic man with a shock of white hair tucked under a baseball cap, Tom is my guide through north Queensland's Daintree rain forest. He cups a gray-knuckled hand to his ear. The bird responds by opening its beak and releasing the liquid trill of a morning song. “Ahhhh, nice tune.” Tom smiles. “A reincarnation of someone, come here to protect us,” he says, and murmurs to the wagtail in the soft inflections of Kuku Yalanji, the Indigenous community he is descended from, which has continuously inhabited this rain forest for 50,000 years. He moves through the Daintree's elephant ear–size palms with reverence, wonder, and a little fear, pausing often to raise a single finger to the air, taking guidance himself from the sound of birdsong and the scratches, scrabbles, and muffled calls emanating from the undergrowth.

