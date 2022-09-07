Read full article on original website
Namibia's best beaches for a sensational seaside experience
Namibia's beaches offer everything from shipwreck encounters to surfing © Siempreverde22 / Getty Images. With nearly 1000 miles of coastline, Namibia offers some of the world's most unique and sensational seaside experiences. From shipwreck scouting and dune surfing to fishing for sharks, Namibia's wild shores offer thrills aplenty for adventurous travelers.
Italian government offering $14,950 to anyone who moves to Sardinia
Anyone who permanently moves to Sardinia, Italy, can receive up to $14,948 toward their home from its government.
Inside booze-fuelled chaos of Magaluf that could be about to end as Spain wages war on rowdy Brit tourists
BUG-EYED with cocaine, a posse of teenage Brits sway past a store selling “I Love Sluts” T-shirts as they head towards Magaluf’s infamous Strip. Asked why they’ve come to the hard-partying Mallorcan resort, one yells: “Booze, booze, booze.”. It is almost 2am and the gaudy...
prestigeonline.com
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation
7 top luxury adults-only hotels and resorts for a peaceful vacation. Need a break from the grind with some quiet relaxation? These adults-only resorts are perfect for the ultimate peaceful holiday. Adults-only hotels and resorts, found on private islands, vineyards, nature reserves and protected sanctuaries, offer the opportunity to de-stress...
7 of the best road trips in Kenya: top driving tips for a memorable journey
Experience the best of Kenya on these fantastic road trip adventures © Buena Vista Images / Getty Images. With its roadside stalls selling everything from fresh fruit to roasted corn and numerous small towns that offer a glimpse into local life and culture, taking a road trip in Kenya is a rewarding way to get to know the country.
From Brazil to Malta, here are 10 'digital nomad visas' open to remote workers who make less than $3,000 a month
Over a dozen countries have recently launched "digital nomad visa" programs for remote workers. Applicants who meet the monthly income requirement can work from countries like Brazil and Malta. Here are 10 programs open to remote workers who make under $3,000 a month. 1. New Zealand: Minimum funds of NZ$350...
msn.com
In Australia’s Daintree Rainforest, Indigenous Sovereignty Marks a Watershed Moment for Travel
“If a bird stops what he's doing and looks at us like this, watches us, it might be an ancestor,” whispers Tom Creek. A willy wagtail is perched on the branch of an old red cedar. A calm, magnetic man with a shock of white hair tucked under a baseball cap, Tom is my guide through north Queensland's Daintree rain forest. He cups a gray-knuckled hand to his ear. The bird responds by opening its beak and releasing the liquid trill of a morning song. “Ahhhh, nice tune.” Tom smiles. “A reincarnation of someone, come here to protect us,” he says, and murmurs to the wagtail in the soft inflections of Kuku Yalanji, the Indigenous community he is descended from, which has continuously inhabited this rain forest for 50,000 years. He moves through the Daintree's elephant ear–size palms with reverence, wonder, and a little fear, pausing often to raise a single finger to the air, taking guidance himself from the sound of birdsong and the scratches, scrabbles, and muffled calls emanating from the undergrowth.
In and out of Spain and Portugal: a road trip up the Guadiana River
Strapped into a harness, hands clamped to a metal bar, I flew – at terrifying speed along 720 metres of zipwire suspended over the Rio Guadiana – from Spain into Portugal. I’d taken a boat from Alcoutim (on the Algarve side of the river) to Sanlúcar de Guadiana (in Andalucía). From there I was driven up to a launch platform on a rocky summit with jaw-dropping views of both countries. Did I scream? As I hurtled towards Portugal, I tried to focus on those views: two dazzling white villages, the wide green river below, a castelo on one side, a castillo on the other. It was all over in less than a minute, but thanks to the international time difference I gained an hour.
Traveling to Spain during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning a trip to Spain, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Elle
ELLE Escapes: Oaxaca
Known for its vibrant city streets and strong mezcal cocktails, Oaxaca (pronounced waa-haa-kuh) is quickly becoming the hottest destination for all kinds of explorers. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple, with friends, or with family, there’s plenty of fun, food, and desert sunshine for everyone. For the latest installment of ELLE Escapes and our September issue, we traveled to Oaxaca de Juárez to check out the gorgeous landscapes and find some local gems, with model Georgia Palmer as our fashionable guide. Here are the top spots to check out while you’re in the capital of Mexico’s southern state.
L’Osier: Connecting Gastronomy and Beauty
When Arinobu Fukuhara, the founder of Shiseido, traveled to New York in 1900 and brought back with him a soda fountain — the machine, the syrup, the glasses, even the straws — and set it up in the Shiseido Pharmacy in Ginza, little could he have imagined that he was establishing the company as the ultimate operator of chic eateries in Tokyo. Today, Shiseido operates eight cafes and restaurants there, including a new rooftop restaurant in Harajuku overlooking the gardens of Meiji Shrine. The jewel in the crown is undoubtably L’Osier, the Michelin three-star French restaurant that will celebrate its 50th anniversary...
Thrillist
Sleep on a Sailboat on This Car-Free French Island
When people think of islands off the coast of France, they tend to look west to Île de Ré and the handful of spots strewn around Brittany’s jagged shores. But at the very southern edge of Provence, before veering into the star-studded spots lining the French Riviera, there’s a trio of islands dubbed “les îles d’Or,” or “the Golden Isles,” that are frequented more by sailors than the party-centric crowd you’d find in nearby Saint-Tropez. Beyond being remote, since no road connects to them, a couple of the islands are also completely car-free. For all those people who'd rather not learn the rules of the road for another country but still want to go beyond metro-serviced, crowded cities when traveling, this one’s for you.
BBC
Afghan twins, 11, reunited in London a year after Kabul rescue
An 11-year-old Afghan boy who spent a year stranded alone in France following the Kabul airport bombing, has been reunited with his twin brother in London. Obaidullah Jabarkhyl said he was "tired but happy" after travelling to the UK. He had been in Strasbourg after getting separated from his parents...
KIDS・
This Bold Barcelona Apartment Has an Archway in Every Room
Hi! My name is Lula Poggi. I was born in Argentina but destiny got in the way and brought me to Barcelona, where I live with my small family. I’m an interior designer, stylist and photographer. I have been working mostly as an interior, food and kid’s fashion photographer.
