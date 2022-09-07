ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for September 7

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
Car pulled from pond at same Fort Myers Beach nature preserve where body was found, new Amazon facility in Fort Myers on hold, staying hot and muggy with scattered storms.

These stories & more — Lisa Spooner and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.

floridaweekly.com

The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction

A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
VENICE, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy Growing

Another airline bases itself in the Sunshine State. On September 8, Avelo Airlines of Texas announced that it will be establishing a base in Fort Myers, Florida. As the world gets used to normality once again, air travel is booming. With that resurgence in passengers wanting to travel, it has also been a good prompt for commercial airlines to consider where they want to base themselves.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million

Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals

Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Marconews.com

3 To Do: Free state park admission, touring art exhibit, more

Free admission to Florida state parks runs through Sept. 12. This includes all state parks in Collier and Lee counties, such as Collier-Seminole, Sand Hill, Delnor-Wiggins, Koreshan, Lovers Key and Mound Key. The Real Florida Reader Day Pass is a no-cost pass, available to those with a public library card,...
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral

A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
CAPE CORAL, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Three Million Dollar Mangrove Restoration Marching Toward Completion

You may want to plan on short delays when driving to or from the Goodland area during the next couple of months as Florida’s largest ever mangrove restoration project enters its final stages. The huge Fruit Farm Creek Mangrove project kicks into high gear on eastern San Marco Drive...
GOODLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area

The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week begins in SWFL

Sizzle Dining Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday for a three-week run through Sept. 28, putting Southwest Florida patrons in restaurant seats and providing businesses a boost before the busy season begins following a slow summer. This month’s local foodie event allows diners to save on prix-fixe meals at nearly 50 restaurants in Collier and Lee counties.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season

Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
floridaweekly.com

Enclave of Distinction: How a beautiful piece of land becomes a neighborhood

Steve Fiterman, developer and founder of Distinctive Communities searched parcels throughout Southwest Florida to find the perfect place to create The Enclave of Naples. He found it nestled between Mediterra and Talis Park on Livingston Road in North Naples. Location, location, location is still the most important factor to consider...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Temporary parking for LeeTran trams approved for Fort Myers Beach

Lee County Commissioners accepted the donation of a temporary parking area from Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District for overnight parking of three LeeTran trams at 2545 and 2555 Estero Blvd. on Fort Myers Beach. Lee County is responsible for installing fencing along all sides of the site area. Upon expiration of the agreement, the county is responsible for removing the fencing and restoring the site area to an as good or better condition than that which existed prior to its use. The term of the parking agreement runs from Nov. 1 through May 1, 2023.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in North Fort Myers Friday night

A deadly crash in North Fort Myers happened Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on Bayshore Road and Hart Road in North Fort Myers. Westbound lanes and left turn eastbound lanes are blocked on Bayshore Rd. This is a developing story and WINK News will...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

High demand for lots in Cape Coral

More people are moving and calling Southwest Florida home, they’re also buying empty lots to live exactly where they want. One realtor said he’s sold 150 Cape Coral lots in just the last year and a half and there’s no sign of stopping. The force of supply...
CAPE CORAL, FL
