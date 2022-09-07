ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

Palestine man dead after car collides with freightliner on Highway 79

By Darby Good
 2 days ago

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – A 22-year-old Palestine man has died following a head-on crash with a freightliner truck towing a trailer early Tuesday morning on Highway 79 near Neches , according to DPS.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northeast on the highway around 4:30 a.m. when it crossed over the center line, and collided head-on with a 2020 Freightliner Truck-Tractor towing a trailer.

Jacob Daniels, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was not injured, according to DPS.

Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, poitics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

